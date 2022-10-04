Effective: 2022-10-06 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. Levels are forecast to tick back up to 4.5 ft this weekend will remain nearly steady at 4.5 ft through early next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 4.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Thursday was 4.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 4.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.4 Thu 9 am 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO