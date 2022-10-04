Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-10-06 11:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Shingle Creek at Campbell continues a slow decline. Creek levels have fallen out of Major Flood this morning but will remain in Moderate Flood through Friday, then is forecast to fall into Minor Flood stage Friday night or Saturday. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening around 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 62.0 feet, Widespread flooding with water entering some residential and commercial structures near the creek, including Good Samaritan Village and Marsh Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 61.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Thursday was 62.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 60.6 feet late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (11 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 61.8 Thu 10 am 61.2 60.6 MSG MSG MSG
Effective: 2022-10-06 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. Levels are forecast to tick back up to 4.5 ft this weekend will remain nearly steady at 4.5 ft through early next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 4.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Thursday was 4.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 4.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.4 Thu 9 am 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5
