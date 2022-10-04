Read full article on original website
Vacationer heads home with $1 million
A trip paid off with dividends for one woman when she won $1 million on Michigan Lottery's Double Diamond instant game. The lucky player, who is from Indiana chose to remain anonymous. She bought her winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 5019 Red Arrow Highway in Stevensville, according to a Michigan Lottery press release.
Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically
MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
Florida's waterways contaminated post-Ian, posing health risks
Sewage pipelines overflowed into waterways. Toppled port-a-potties spilled into floodwaters. Gasoline and motor oil leaked out from partially submerged cars and trucks. Downed trees have started decomposing on waterlogged roads. Dave Tomasko, director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, described several scenes such as these as he visited the city...
Incentive package for Gotion approved by Michigan Strategic Fund board
BIG RAPIDS — The second big hurdle has been cleared for bringing Gotion, Inc., a global electric vehicle battery component manufacturing facility, to the Big Rapids area. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Quentin Messer, Jr., announced in a news release that the state incentive package was unanimously approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF). The next step will be approval from the state House and Senate appropriations committees.
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A longtime volunteer firefighter died while battling a large wildfire in drought-stricken central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. Mike Moody, 59, the assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering...
Michigan farm used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
Michigan officials warn residents not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce after an inspection discovered it used human waste to treat produce. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a consumer advisory on Monday concerning Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, explaining its staff identified the farm was using "raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sale."
Bomb, guns, drugs seized by MSP troopers in Northern Michigan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. White powdery substance, suboxone strips and a homemade explosive device are some of the items found on a Buckley man now facing charges. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers observed what was believed to be a drug deal...
10 don't-miss Mexican restaurants to celebrate Taco Day
National Taco Day is Oct. 4 and we scoured Yelp to find standout Mexican restaurants you can hit up to celebrate the occasion. To celebrate National Taco Day we compiled a list of places across Michigan that stood out with exceptionally high reviews. Here's our list of the best places...
