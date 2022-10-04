I recreationally skydive for a few years. Then I had a malfunction floating my chute. My thumb barely touched the (velcro emergency release) about 250' feet off the ground.I went skydiving 1 more time, and decided I was Done. secondly, I've rode motorcycles since I was a kid. A year or so ago I had a freak accident making a corner,put the Bike down. Later I examined the damage to my Helmet. Figured I got real lucky. Decided to sell my bike. I'm not willing to attempt the old adage, "Three's a charm."
Always pack your own parachute! AND, per my attorney, you NEVER want to be worth more dead than alive! Who benefits from this man's death?
Never understood why anyone would jump out of a perfectly good airplane anyway! Had a friend jump and his chute tangled, almost didn't get the reserve out in time, went through some trees and broke his leg. He never did it again lol.
