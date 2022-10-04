ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olyphant, PA

Food pantry helps growing number of families in need

By Joe Dominick
 2 days ago

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A food pantry in Olyphant is helping meet the growing need in the community. Volunteers at Rescue and Restore Church were bagging up, and handed out fresh produce, meat, milk, snacks and more on Monday.

The food is donated to the church’s food ministry by Weinburg Food Bank. They’re seeing the need for families growing larger.

“We have seen an increase from say 30 to 70 and I mean it’s every day, it’s every month, there is more people coming, and even during the week sometimes they’ll get a hold of us to see if there is something left for them,” said Ray & Helen Herne, Leaders of the Rescue and Restore Church Food Ministry

The next food pantry will be November 7, and the final giveaway of the year will be December 5.

