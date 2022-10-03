ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah vs. UCLA picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college football game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Utah Utes play the UCLA Bruins in a Week 6 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on Fox.

Utah is a 3.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Utah is -180 on the moneyline and UCLA is +145.

The over/under for the game is set at 64.5 points.

Pac-12 football Week 6 picks, predictions, odds:

Picks and Parlays : Utah 30, UCLA 24

It writes: "Utah is off to a strong start at 4-1 and 2-0 in the Pac-12. Utah lost the opening game of the season to Florida but since then the Utes have not allowed more than 16 points in any one game and are allowing an average of only 10.8 points per game over the last four all of which were victories. UCLA Is undefeated at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12 but will be facing their toughest defensive opponent on the road against Utah on Saturday."

ATS.IO : Take Utah to cover vs. UCLA

Vincent Senick writes: "I think Utah is a top six or seven team in the country and they dominate UCLA in the Rose Bowl. Give me the Utes to cover on the road."

Doc's Sports : Go with Utah to cover vs. UCLA

Josh Schonwald writes: "UCLA has given up a total of 402 yards on the ground (80.4 yards per contest) in addition to 4 touchdowns on the ground on the season. They have surrendered 8 touchdowns via the pass and 237.6 yards per contest, ranking them 77th in Division 1. The Bruins defense has been on the field for 347 plays, which ranks 83rd in college football. The Bruins are allowing 20.8 points per game, which puts them 38th in college football. This year, they have allowed 104 points."

ESPN : Utah has a 68.9% win probability

The site gives UCLA a 31.1% chance to win the Pac-12 game on Saturday.

Odds Shark : Utah 35, UCLA 35

The site's super computer is predicting a tie and giving each team a 50% chance of winning. It predicts that the total will go over.

Sports Betting Dime : Utah 35, UCLA 28

The site's formula predicts that the Utes will win the Pac-12 game and cover the point spread on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Utah vs. UCLA picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college football game?

