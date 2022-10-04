We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether you love it, hate it, or love to hate it, fruitcake is a longtime staple of the holiday season. Few other foods inspire such divisive opinions. Throughout its history, fruitcake has been the punchline of jokes, the gift that keeps on giving, and the flavor associated with Christmas for generations. Fruitcake in its modern form may have originated as a delicacy for the wealthy, but its status as a familiar yuletide trope was cemented by its mass production in the early 20th century (via Insider). Now, fruitcake is as much a part of Christmas as Rudolph, Frosty, and the man with the belly and the beard.

