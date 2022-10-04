Read full article on original website
bowiestate.edu
Step into the 9th Dimension Wellness Day Party
The Bowie State Univeirsty Wellness Committee presents "The Wellness Day Party Series" starting with Step into the 9th Dimension. A creative and innovative introduction of the Univeirsties 9 dimensions of wellness. The Day Party will be filled with resoruces and activities to teach students, faculty, and staff about wellness on a whole new level. It will also feature a full wellness clinic for students to get updateed on vacinnes and much much more. Performance by DreSkeem will also be a highlighted featured artist for the kick off day party you don't want to miss this BOLD EVENT.
