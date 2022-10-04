The Bowie State Univeirsty Wellness Committee presents "The Wellness Day Party Series" starting with Step into the 9th Dimension. A creative and innovative introduction of the Univeirsties 9 dimensions of wellness. The Day Party will be filled with resoruces and activities to teach students, faculty, and staff about wellness on a whole new level. It will also feature a full wellness clinic for students to get updateed on vacinnes and much much more. Performance by DreSkeem will also be a highlighted featured artist for the kick off day party you don't want to miss this BOLD EVENT.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO