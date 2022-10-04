Read full article on original website
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ removed from Alabama fight song
A group in Tuscaloosa says the word "Dixie" should be removed from the University of Alabama's (UA) fight song and replaced with "a more appropriate term."
ABC 33/40 News
Student removed after 'death note' found at Pell City school
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBMA) — A student at Williams Intermediate School in Pell City was removed after a list of student names that was titled "Death Note" was found. Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris said the school system notified the police department when the list was found last week.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
wtvy.com
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
WSFA
Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session. Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over...
Walmart shooting, Jan. 6 conviction, unemployment suit: Down in Alabama
A deadly shooting inside the Walmart in Enterprise. The conviction of a Hokes Bluff man related to the Jan. 6, 2020 rioting at the U.S. Capitol. The court case over the Alabama Dept. of Labor’s handling of COVID-related unemployment benefits. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
WSFA
Alabama National Fair inspects rides before opening day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With less than 48 hours before opening day, the Alabama National Fair is going through its final inspections before allowing anyone to get on the rides. The state of Alabama does not mandate fair ride inspections, but Alabama National Fair manager Randy Stephenson said ride operators...
From a school bus to a ‘Hobbit House,’ check in to these unique Alabama Airbnbs
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that it’s officially fall, some will start planning upcoming holiday vacations — or staycations. One wooded community in Attalla, about an hour north of Birmingham, offers a unique collection of Airbnbs, hoping to help visitors unleash their inner child. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re surrounded […]
Alabama agrees not to use ‘cutdown’ procedure, sedative shots during upcoming execution
The State of Alabama has agreed not to conduct a "cutdown" procedure or use intramuscular sedatives during the scheduled lethal injection of Kenneth Eugene Smith on November 17.
Alabama medical experts issue fentanyl warning: Do not take any drugs not prescribed by a medical professional
No one – in Alabama or elsewhere - should be ingesting any drug not prescribed by a medical professional, a group of health experts said Wednesday during a discussion about illicit fentanyl and its contribution to an explosion of overdose deaths. “There is a percentage of the population that...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership
Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
The 2023 FAFSA is open: What should Alabama students know about college financial aid, student loans?
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. More than 55% of Alabama high schoolers are eligible for college financial aid, but about 40% of students did not fill out the necessary forms to qualify last year. Alabama has been...
ABC 33/40 News
Hurricane evacuees finding some refuge across Alabama
It has been close to a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. Many residents of the state evacuated and some ended up in Alabama. The Hoover Met has stood as one of the facilities used as a place of refuge, offering the Hoover Met Complex RV Lot, for those who evacuated Florida during the storm.
Alabama will require titles for some boats in 2024
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally hit the Gulf two years ago, leaving boat owners with lost and stolen boats. Alabama State Senator Chris Elliot proposed a bill for boat titling that he says will help prevent boat theft and hold owners of derelict boats accountable. That bill passed in the 2021 legislative session. […]
Officer placed on leave after Alabama pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack
An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
