Alabama State

ABC 33/40 News

Student removed after 'death note' found at Pell City school

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBMA) — A student at Williams Intermediate School in Pell City was removed after a list of student names that was titled "Death Note" was found. Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris said the school system notified the police department when the list was found last week.
PELL CITY, AL
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Birmingham, AL
Alabama State
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtvy.com

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Jake Johnson
WSFA

Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session. Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama National Fair inspects rides before opening day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With less than 48 hours before opening day, the Alabama National Fair is going through its final inspections before allowing anyone to get on the rides. The state of Alabama does not mandate fair ride inspections, but Alabama National Fair manager Randy Stephenson said ride operators...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership

Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Hurricane evacuees finding some refuge across Alabama

It has been close to a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. Many residents of the state evacuated and some ended up in Alabama. The Hoover Met has stood as one of the facilities used as a place of refuge, offering the Hoover Met Complex RV Lot, for those who evacuated Florida during the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama will require titles for some boats in 2024

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally hit the Gulf two years ago, leaving boat owners with lost and stolen boats. Alabama State Senator Chris Elliot proposed a bill for boat titling that he says will help prevent boat theft and hold owners of derelict boats accountable. That bill passed in the 2021 legislative session. […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack

An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
HOKES BLUFF, AL

