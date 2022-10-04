ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-term tracking of whale feeding behavior via satellite now possible with new tag

NEWPORT, Ore. – Oregon State University researchers have developed a new satellite tag that allows them to better track whales’ behavior, including previously unobservable feeding events during dives. The tag is a significant advancement in researchers’ ability to observe key whale behavior events, identify important habitat and better...
Lanier named interim director of Oregon Space Grant Consortium

Catherine Lanier has been named interim director of Oregon Space Grant Consortium at Oregon State University. Lanier has served as associate director for the federally funded Oregon Space Grant Consortium since 2013 and has been at Oregon State since 2002. Jack Higginbotham was director of the Oregon Space Grant program since 2002 but recently stepped down as part of his retirement.
