Catherine Lanier has been named interim director of Oregon Space Grant Consortium at Oregon State University. Lanier has served as associate director for the federally funded Oregon Space Grant Consortium since 2013 and has been at Oregon State since 2002. Jack Higginbotham was director of the Oregon Space Grant program since 2002 but recently stepped down as part of his retirement.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO