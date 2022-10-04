ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Northeast College Transfer Day connects students to four-year schools

BLOUNTVILLE — What do a would-be nurse, someone wanting to go into supply chain management and another one interested in criminal psychology or marine biology have in common?. They and another student interested in a math-related bachelor's degree are currently enrolled at Northeast State Community College. And on Wednesday,...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Tusculum hosts Quiz Bowl for high school students

GREENEVILLE — About 80 students from three states absorbed the collegiate atmosphere, engaged in high-quality competition and learned about all Tennessee’s first higher education institution offers during a recent quiz bowl at Tusculum University. The students, who came from 12 high schools in Tennessee, Virginia and South Carolina,...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Energy demonstration site slated for Wise County

RICHMOND - While Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the Discovery, Education,...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Kingsport approves partnership on developing HAAP industrial site

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday night 7-0 to enter into a partnership to help develop a proposed 160-acre industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. The resolution, approved during the board's regularly scheduled business meeting, allows the city to partner with...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar opens Johnson City location

Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar, a medical day spa located in Unicoi, opened its new Johnson City office at 101 Medtech Pkwy, Suite 406 on Wednesday. The grand opening celebration was held from 4 p.m. to 7p.m., and several specialty deals on spa services were offered.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

United Way closes in on two-thirds of its goal

The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced Thursday it has met 63% of its campaign goal this year, or $1.9 million. “Together, we can collectively tackle and conquer those challenges that are so difficult for us all individually to face.,” Greg Perdue, Kingsport market president at First Horizon Bank and 2022 Campaign Chair, said. “We need your help. We have more work to do.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Managing growth a key focus Johnson City Commission forum

While candidates for the Johnson City Commission touched on a variety of topics during a forum on Wednesday, including homelessness and partisan elections, managing growth took center stage. There are two seats on the five-member commission on the ballot this November, and four candidates — including two incumbents — are...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

EHS Navy Cadet program fields first rifle team

ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High School’s new Navy National Defense Cadet Corps program competed in its first marksmanship competition on Sept. 24. Cadets Holly Galyon, Summer Miller, Joubran El Helou, and Rylee Phillps traveled to the Tennessee National Guard Armory in Rogersville to participate in Volunteer High School’s “Season Opener.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Fundraising for family of late Gracie McBryant exceed $6,700

BLOUNTVILLE — A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County high school freshman who died in a camper fire reached more than $6,700 toward a goal of $10,000 Tuesday evening. West Ridge High School band clarinet player Gracie McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Board of Education candidates talk qualifications, school spending, Age Appropriate Materials Act, more at public forum

City school board candidates participated in an informative election forum on Wednesday where they shared their views and goals relating to the Johnson City school district and how they would best serve the system as school board members. This year there are seven candidates vying for four seats on the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Wise County officials: Labor, interest rates, land pose challenges to available housing

WISE – Wednesday’s online Zoom forum on Wise County’s housing availability painted a tough picture for economic development officials, employers and the construction/development sector. Moderated by Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin, the forum attracted 57 people from local and state government agencies, real...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Announcing David Crockett High School’s 2022 Homecoming Court

Friday night’s rainy weather failed to dampen the 2022 Homecoming festivities at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough as the school christened its new football turf and lighting systems. In addition to the game, the school also selected a homecoming queen and king and homecoming court.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport archives to hold open house next week

The Kingsport Archives will host an open house from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13 to showcase their new and expanded location. “We’ve been working for more than a year in getting our new archives moved, furnished and ready for the public, so we’re excited to show it off,” said Archivist Brianne Wright. “We think the public will be overjoyed with our new space and its features.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU ROTC inducting new Hall of Fame members

East Tennessee State University’s ROTC Program, a unit assigned to ETSU for more than half a century that has commissioned over 1,500 second lieutenants, is inducting new members into its Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame class of 2022, all decorated veterans, will be honored in a ceremony...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Quilts and death will be featured at Sycamore Shoals during October

ELIZABETHTON — There will be plenty of events going on at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park during October, especially toward the beginning of the month with the 27th Annual Sycamore Shoals Quilt Show this coming weekend and some scary stuff toward the end of the month with Death Comes to Sabine Hill just before Halloween.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night

The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
KINGSPORT, TN

