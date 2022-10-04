The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will see the Hawks and Bucks play two games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, marking the league’s first games in the UAE and Arabian Gulf. The first game will tip off at noon ET on Thursday, with the second at noon ET on Saturday. The NBA has long had a presence in the region, airing games there for 35 years and seeing several notable players -- Kobe Bryant, Hakeem Olajuwon and Dikembe Mutombo -- visit the UAE for clinics and fan events. League execs view the games this week as a culmination of more than three decades of work to grow the game in the region. “After we play games there, we will have played games in virtually every region around the world,” NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum told SBJ. “A big part of our strategy is making sure people can touch and feel the game, because we know it has an impact on growing the fan base.”

