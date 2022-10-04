Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
Boys soccer Top 20 for Oct. 6: New faces start turning heads across the state
It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Shore Conference boys soccer. In this week’s Top 20, Freehold Township, Holmdel, and Howell join fellow conference foe Christian Brothers Academy. As top contenders in the upcoming Shore Conference Tournament, both Freehold Township and Howell have given Christian Brothers stiff competition in their respective regular season matchups.
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race
Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 South Jersey girls soccer title race
Some county tournaments are underway in New Jersey, while other brackets are still in the process of being determined. Either way, by the end of the this month we will have county champions. NJ Advance Media is breaking down all the title races, highlighting a favorite as well as a...
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Greater Middlesex Conference girls soccer title race
Some county tournaments are underway in New Jersey, while other brackets are still in the process of being determined. Either way, by the end of the this month we will have county champions. NJ Advance Media is breaking down all the title races, highlighting a favorite as well as a...
Girls soccer: No. 15 East Brunswick shutouts Edison to stay unbeaten
Mikayla Mandleur posted a goal and an assist to lead East Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Edison, in East Brunswick. The win kept the Bears unbeaten at 12-0. Mandleur gave East Brunswick a 1-0 lead by driving in a goal in the...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6
We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
Sal Marchese prepares to pass Delsea football mentor, next-door neighbor in wins
Sal Marchese is 55 years old and has been the head coach of the Delsea Regional High School football team for 30 years, but John Oberg Jr. still refers to Marchese as a “good kid.”. Oberg was 10 years older than Marchese when his 5-year-old next-door neighbor would come...
$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
Who’s the top field hockey junior in New Jersey? Our picks, your votes!
It’s your time to shine, as we continue our series of taking a look at the best players in each grade level across New Jersey.
Popculture
Top High School Basketball Player Shot and Killed in New Jersey
A top high school basketball player was shot and killed in New Jersey on Monday, according to NJ.com. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was reportedly shot four times on Monday afternoon. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark where he died. Investigators said they are looking for a group of people and a vehicle seen in the area where the shooting occurred.
Week 6 HS football picks: Who’ll win big games in Big Central, SFC, Shore, WJFL?
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
Rutgers’ J.D. DiRenzo talks offensive line’s growth, personal accolades, preventing penalties | Q&A
After spending the first three years of his college career playing in front of small crowds at Sacred Heart, Rutgers offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo got his first taste of a big-time college football atmosphere a couple weeks ago when the Scarlet Knights hosted Iowa at a sold-out SHI Stadium. He...
Nebraska-Rutgers game preview: Keys to victory, X-factor, more for pivotal Friday night showdown
History does not favor Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) heading into its home meeting with Nebraska (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights have lost all five games they’ve played against the Cornhuskers, falling by an average margin of defeat of 18 points. Rutgers has not won a Big Ten game at home in nearly five years, losing their last 20 conference contests in Piscataway by an average margin of 22.3 points.
Award-winning N.J. native preps Eagles teammates for Cardinals’ Kyler Murray
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick walked to his locker, ready to talk around the reporters who were assembled to talk to the latest NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Reddick, who was coming off a two-sack, two forced fumble, and two fumble recovery effort in last Sunday’s win...
Eagles fans will like bold prediction by FOX Sports loudmouth
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. The Birds improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights host Huskers in must-win game
For Rutgers, there is no realistic path to a bowl game that does not involve beating Nebraska. It’s one of the many reasons that the Scarlet Knights’ (3-2, 0-2) meeting with the Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night is a must-win contest. A victory would snap multiple skids, mark their first-ever win over the Huskers and keep them on track to reach a bowl game through the traditional six-win route in head coach Greg Schiano’s third year back at the helm.
Gov. Murphy ‘disgusted’ by allegations of abuse in women’s soccer that include ex-coach of his team
Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he was “disgusted” by allegations of harassment and sexual abuse in professional women’s soccer detailed in a new investigation, including accusations against a coach who once worked for the New Jersey team he co-owns. “I’ve not read the entirety of the report,...
theobserver.com
St. Anthony’s Belleville celebrating 120th anniversary
St. Anthony of Padua Church in Belleville celebrates the 120th anniversary of its founding Oct. 30. The church begins the day with Mass at noon that day, followed by a buffet dinner and dancing at The Chandelier in Belleville. The reception begins at 3 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m. and will feature live music by the band Jersey Sound.
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3-5)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
