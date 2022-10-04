Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field
Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
3 advantages NY Jets have over Miami Dolphins
Where the New York Jets can exploit the Miami Dolphins. The New York Jets (2-2) are preparing for a massive October meeting with the rival Miami Dolphins (3-1). It’s New York’s first divisional game of the season, and it comes at a time when the upstart Dolphins are particularly vulnerable. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the game and many other key starters are on Miami’s injury report as of Wednesday.
Yardbarker
The Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective
The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-1 on the season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective. With that in mind, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy...
Giants Announced They've Signed Notable Linebacker
The New York Giants are trying to remake their linebacking corps on the fly and they added another name to the mix Monday. The Giants announced this evening they signed veteran A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013, has played in 134 career games with 80 starts.
atozsports.com
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player
The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jets’ Robert Saleh confirms ‘surreal’ call from Donald Trump after Week 2 stunner vs. Browns
Read into this what you want. Former President Donald Trump called Jets head coach Robert Saleh following New York’s Week 2 comeback win against the Cleveland Browns. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Saleh confirmed the story Monday on The Michael Kay Show. Per ESNY:. “Love him...
AOL Corp
‘72 Dolphins hold Jets’ Joe Namath to 152 yards passing in a 27-17 victory
Dolphins 27, Jets 17 (Oct. 8, 1972) Even though the ‘72 season was only three weeks old, the Dolphins were the only undefeated team left in the NFL as they traveled to Shea Stadium to put their 3-0 record on the line. Eventually Miami would emerge victorious but not...
How Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s assassination led to the Jets’ Adam Gase hire
The average reader may think former New York Jets head coach Adam Gase and Archduke Franz Ferdinand have no connection whatsoever, but that’s why you’re simply the “average” reader. But above all, don’t you dare take this article too seriously. Why? Well, because the Jets beat the Steelers.
The NY Jets’ Top 5 plays through four weeks of 2022
The Jets have had some strong and unexpected plays that played a crucial part in their 2-2 start. If you asked most New York Jets fans whether they would take a 2-2 start before the 2022 season, the majority would have responded, “Heck yeah!”. After all, an opening four-game...
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Miami Dolphins announce starting QB for NY Jets game
The New York Jets now know which Miami Dolphins quarterback they will face in Week 5. The New York Jets will face another backup quarterback next week. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out of the Week 5 matchup at MetLife Stadium with a concussion, according to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. This means Teddy Bridgewater will start against the Jets on Sunday.
The recurring problem with NY Jets WR Elijah Moore
Why isn’t Elijah Moore putting up big numbers for the New York Jets?. New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore is not recording the splashy numbers that many people expected him to post in his second year. Four games into the 2022 season, Moore has no touchdowns and is averaging 3.8 catches for 48.0 yards per game. It’s a disappointing step back compared to his final six games of 2021, when he averaged 5.7 catches for 76.5 yards with five touchdowns.
NY Jets are NFL’s top team at avoiding a particular type of penalty
The New York Jets are doing well in some aspects of the penalty department but poor in others. Ah yes, penalties. The one thing that every football team’s fanbase loves to complain about. Either they chastise their team for being undisciplined and committing too many, or they chastise the refs for being clueless and/or having a bias in favor of the other team.
