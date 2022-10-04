911 calls released from before, after train crash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — There were some frantic moments the night a police car with a woman in the back seat was hit by a train in Weld County, newly released 911 calls show.

In the audio, the officers can be heard beginning to pursue a suspect and also when an officer calls for help after the crash.

“My car was just hit by a train,” the officer said.

“We have medical emergent. Suspect was in the vehicle that was hit by the train,” another officer said.

The crash happened in mid-September at County Road 36, east of U.S. 85. Police had stopped Yareni Rios-Gonzalez in connection with a reported road rage incident and detained her in the back of a patrol car parked on the train tracks.

A Platteville Police Department vehicle was hit by a train, seriously hurting a suspect in the backseat. It happened at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 36 on Sept. 16, 2022. (Credit: Larry Bases)

Audio gives insight into moments around crash

Before the crash, officers are heard as they began looking for a suspect.

“(There’s) disturbance with weapons (on) highway 85 northbound heading into La Salle area. Female was tailgating and then pulled a gun on RP (reporting party),” a Weld County dispatcher said.

The officers eventually stop Rios-Gonzalez.

“ Her hands are out the window at this time. She’s out of the vehicle,” police officers with both Platteville and Fort Lupton said.

The patrol car was on the railroad tracks, but it’s not clear why the squad car stopped there. Then the fast-moving train smashes into the vehicle.

“We got an injured party in my unit. She’s bleeding from the head,” an officer said. “Is the bleeding serious?” a dispatcher asks. “Yes. Very serious,” an officer responded.

The patrol car was hardly recognizable after it was hit by the train. Somehow, Rios-Gonzalez survived, despite life-threatening injuries.

There were more than 500 audio clips that came through FOX31’s public records request.

The attorney representing Rios-Gonzalez said she plans to sue after nearly losing her life.

