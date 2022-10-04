Read full article on original website
Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines
Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
WKBN broadcasters to square off in chili cookoff
BEAVER Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- The Boardman Optimist Club has its Celebrity Showdown Chili Cookoff Wednesday night. WKBN reporter Gerry Ricciutti was last year’s media winner. He’ll be defending his title again. This year there’s a new competition: Battle of the Broadcasters. It will have Gerry, Sports Team’s Josh Frektic, and WKBN meteorologist Ryan Halicki going […]
WFMJ.com
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
WFMJ.com
Festive fall activities for families at Quakerfest in Salem
The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 2022 Salem Quakerfest, a fall festival that offers child friendly games, treats and activities for free on Saturday Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will take place in downtown Salem at McCulloch Park, located at 585...
WFMJ.com
Stambaugh Auditorium to host Tuba Christmas concert, craft show for seventh year
Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown will be presenting the Tuba Chistmas & Holiday Craft Show for its seventh year on Sunday, November 27. Crafters from the Mahoning Valley will exhibit and sell their work at the event from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Artisans will showcase a variety of items such as holiday decor, baked goods, pet apparel, handmade art and holiday ornaments.
Stoneboro, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Symphony hosting contest to win two free Ghostbusters tickets
There is something hanging out on top of the DeYor Performing Arts Center downtown. The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man has taken residency atop the marquee of the DeYor Performing Arts Center to celebrate the arrival of the Ghostbusters. The 1984 blockbuster will be screened as the Your Youngstown Symphony performs...
WFMJ.com
Holiday Lights Campaign returning to the Mahoning Valley
The WRTA's Holiday Lights Campaign is returning to the Valley this holiday season. The Western Reserve Transit Authority is putting a spotlight on organizations that do exceptional work throughout the Valley. Nominations are now being accepted, and the awards will be presented at a special event November 15th. The honored...
It’s National Pierogi Day in the Valley!
You can celebrate the 8th Annual National Pierogi Day-Youngstown at Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue.
WFMJ.com
Many Valley gas stations raise prices to $3.99
Less than two-and-a-half weeks after the price per gallon at some gas stations in the Valley had dipped to just over $3, prices at many pumps in the Youngstown area are just under $4. As of Thursday, AAA was reporting average prices of $3.83 in Trumbull, County, $3.84 in Mahoning...
WFMJ.com
Monster Mural completed in East Liverpool
An otherwise non-descript building wall in East Liverpool has become a destination for kids of all ages this Halloween season. It was back in June that Wetzel asked kids to submit drawings of their favorite monsters for possible inclusion in the mural. Craig sorted through the drawings, eliminating anything too...
WFMJ.com
Second annual craft beer festival in Columbiana to help raise funds for stadium
Columbiana Craft Beerfest is returning to Firestone Farms Town Center located at 101 Town Center Ave. on Saturday, Oct 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can indulge in food trucks, art and lifestyle vendors and several breweries. This is the second annual beer fest where proceeds will benefit...
Ohio man trying to do handstand falls from Myrtle Beach hotel’s 15th-floor balcony, dies
The man's death has been ruled an accident.
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls man invents flying electric bike
Electric bikes have become more and more popular over the years, but a Newton Falls man is taking that concept to new heights - literally!. "There is nothing like that feeling when you break free from the ground," says Kurt Fister. "You feel yourself leaving Earth and it's the most incredible feeling of freedom you could ever have."
whbc.com
Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
WFMJ.com
New Castle woman killed in crash on Youngstown's East Side
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Youngstown early Saturday morning. Jalisa Lynch, 31, of New Castle died when a car ran into a tree along Lansdowne Boulevard, north of Oak Street at around 2:30 a.m. First officers on the...
WFMJ.com
Crews respond to fire in laundry room at Northeast Ohio Correctional Center
Youngstown fire crews responded to a fire at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on State Route 616 Wednesday Evening. Mahoning County dispatchers told 21 News that the call came in just after 6:00 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was minor and did not cause any danger for inmates or staff.
JobsNOW: Newton Falls company offers many career paths
Venture Plastics makes parts for various industries. The company is hiring whether you have technical experience or not.
Columbiana County bridge, closed since 2017, to reopen soon
The Elizabeth Street Bridge in East Liverpool will reopen soon. although there is no official date set, it will reopen within the next two weeks.
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
