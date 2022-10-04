ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabernacle, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys soccer Top 20 for Oct. 6: New faces start turning heads across the state

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Shore Conference boys soccer. In this week’s Top 20, Freehold Township, Holmdel, and Howell join fellow conference foe Christian Brothers Academy. As top contenders in the upcoming Shore Conference Tournament, both Freehold Township and Howell have given Christian Brothers stiff competition in their respective regular season matchups.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race

Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tabernacle, NJ
NJ.com

Nebraska-Rutgers game preview: Keys to victory, X-factor, more for pivotal Friday night showdown

History does not favor Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) heading into its home meeting with Nebraska (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights have lost all five games they’ve played against the Cornhuskers, falling by an average margin of defeat of 18 points. Rutgers has not won a Big Ten game at home in nearly five years, losing their last 20 conference contests in Piscataway by an average margin of 22.3 points.
LINCOLN, NE
NJ.com

Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights host Huskers in must-win game

For Rutgers, there is no realistic path to a bowl game that does not involve beating Nebraska. It’s one of the many reasons that the Scarlet Knights’ (3-2, 0-2) meeting with the Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night is a must-win contest. A victory would snap multiple skids, mark their first-ever win over the Huskers and keep them on track to reach a bowl game through the traditional six-win route in head coach Greg Schiano’s third year back at the helm.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Field Hockey#Seneca
NJ.com

Phillies Postseason TV schedule: FREE live streams, format, bracket, times, TV channels, dates for Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals in NL Wild Card

The Phillies are in the playoffs. On Monday, after a win over the Houston Astros, the Phillies clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB Postseason, securing their first postseason berth in 11 years. They’ll now face the St. Louis Cardinals this Friday in the 2022 National League Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB Postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday

Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with beating his mother to death in vehicle

A New Jersey man has been charged in the beating death of his 65-year-old mother in a vehicle earlier this year in Camden County, authorities said. Gary W. Richman, 36, of the Pedricktown section of Oldmans Township, was charged last week with manslaughter and endangering an injured victim, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify homicide victim as 55-year-old N.J. man

A 55-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday in Pleasantville, according to authorities. Craig Wyatt was discovered unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street after police were summoned to reports of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. from the city’s gunfire detection system ShotSpotter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Former school employee stole $95K in district property, authorities say

A former purchasing agent for the Princeton school district stole more than $95,000 in district property, often re-selling it and keeping the money, authorities said. April Taylor, 58, of Philadelphia, used forged purchase orders to buy electronic devices and custom interior doors among other items, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy