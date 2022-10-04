Read full article on original website
Related
Boys soccer Top 20 for Oct. 6: New faces start turning heads across the state
It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Shore Conference boys soccer. In this week’s Top 20, Freehold Township, Holmdel, and Howell join fellow conference foe Christian Brothers Academy. As top contenders in the upcoming Shore Conference Tournament, both Freehold Township and Howell have given Christian Brothers stiff competition in their respective regular season matchups.
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race
Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Cape-Atlantic League girls soccer title race
Check out an updated look at this title race with the tournament starting later this month. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Week 6 HS football picks: Who’ll win big games in Big Central, SFC, Shore, WJFL?
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska-Rutgers game preview: Keys to victory, X-factor, more for pivotal Friday night showdown
History does not favor Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) heading into its home meeting with Nebraska (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights have lost all five games they’ve played against the Cornhuskers, falling by an average margin of defeat of 18 points. Rutgers has not won a Big Ten game at home in nearly five years, losing their last 20 conference contests in Piscataway by an average margin of 22.3 points.
Rutgers’ J.D. DiRenzo talks offensive line’s growth, personal accolades, preventing penalties | Q&A
After spending the first three years of his college career playing in front of small crowds at Sacred Heart, Rutgers offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo got his first taste of a big-time college football atmosphere a couple weeks ago when the Scarlet Knights hosted Iowa at a sold-out SHI Stadium. He...
Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights host Huskers in must-win game
For Rutgers, there is no realistic path to a bowl game that does not involve beating Nebraska. It’s one of the many reasons that the Scarlet Knights’ (3-2, 0-2) meeting with the Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night is a must-win contest. A victory would snap multiple skids, mark their first-ever win over the Huskers and keep them on track to reach a bowl game through the traditional six-win route in head coach Greg Schiano’s third year back at the helm.
Award-winning N.J. native preps Eagles teammates for Cardinals’ Kyler Murray
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick walked to his locker, ready to talk around the reporters who were assembled to talk to the latest NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Reddick, who was coming off a two-sack, two forced fumble, and two fumble recovery effort in last Sunday’s win...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagles fans will like bold prediction by FOX Sports loudmouth
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. The Birds improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Phillies Postseason TV schedule: FREE live streams, format, bracket, times, TV channels, dates for Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals in NL Wild Card
The Phillies are in the playoffs. On Monday, after a win over the Houston Astros, the Phillies clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB Postseason, securing their first postseason berth in 11 years. They’ll now face the St. Louis Cardinals this Friday in the 2022 National League Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB Postseason.
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 7-13)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “Narrative Images,” works by Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, through Oct. 28. Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200. “The Light...
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
Inside the world’s largest chile pepper farm, found in N.J., of course
The world’s largest chile pepper farm — 500-plus varieties and counting — is located on a winding back road in Hunterdon County. Yes, New Jersey, which might be the last place in the world you’d look for it. “Cross Country Nurseries Chile Pepper Plants” reads the...
Drug dealer admits shipping cocaine to N.J., Philadelphia by overnight mail
A 43-year-old man admitted he shipped more than 220 pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia and New Jersey over a span of more than a year using the United States Postal Service’s overnight mail service. Iran Soler, of Philadelphia, faces at least 10 years in prison after...
Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday
Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
N.J. man charged with beating his mother to death in vehicle
A New Jersey man has been charged in the beating death of his 65-year-old mother in a vehicle earlier this year in Camden County, authorities said. Gary W. Richman, 36, of the Pedricktown section of Oldmans Township, was charged last week with manslaughter and endangering an injured victim, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
Officials identify homicide victim as 55-year-old N.J. man
A 55-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday in Pleasantville, according to authorities. Craig Wyatt was discovered unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street after police were summoned to reports of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. from the city’s gunfire detection system ShotSpotter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Former school employee stole $95K in district property, authorities say
A former purchasing agent for the Princeton school district stole more than $95,000 in district property, often re-selling it and keeping the money, authorities said. April Taylor, 58, of Philadelphia, used forged purchase orders to buy electronic devices and custom interior doors among other items, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0