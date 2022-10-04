Read full article on original website
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
New LGBTQ+ Program for Teens Ages 13-18Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Boys soccer Top 20 for Oct. 6: New faces start turning heads across the state
It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Shore Conference boys soccer. In this week’s Top 20, Freehold Township, Holmdel, and Howell join fellow conference foe Christian Brothers Academy. As top contenders in the upcoming Shore Conference Tournament, both Freehold Township and Howell have given Christian Brothers stiff competition in their respective regular season matchups.
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race
Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hudson County girls soccer title race
Check out an updated look at this title race now that we’re in the quarterfinal round. The bracket for the tournament can be found here.
Boys soccer: Essex County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Seton Hall Prep, ranked No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, was awarded the top seed in the 48th Essex County Boys Soccer Tournament on Wednesday. Since 2015, the Pirates have won four ECT titles, including back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2021 (the tournament wasn’t held in 2020 due to COVID-19).
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6
We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
Week 6 HS football picks: Who’ll win big games in Big Central, SFC, Shore, WJFL?
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3-5)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Rutgers’ J.D. DiRenzo talks offensive line’s growth, personal accolades, preventing penalties | Q&A
After spending the first three years of his college career playing in front of small crowds at Sacred Heart, Rutgers offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo got his first taste of a big-time college football atmosphere a couple weeks ago when the Scarlet Knights hosted Iowa at a sold-out SHI Stadium. He...
Nebraska-Rutgers game preview: Keys to victory, X-factor, more for pivotal Friday night showdown
History does not favor Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) heading into its home meeting with Nebraska (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights have lost all five games they’ve played against the Cornhuskers, falling by an average margin of defeat of 18 points. Rutgers has not won a Big Ten game at home in nearly five years, losing their last 20 conference contests in Piscataway by an average margin of 22.3 points.
Yankees assign pitcher to Triple-A after Bronx cameo
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Yankees assigned pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. The Yankees had designated Gonzalez for assignment earlier this week and he passed through waivers without being claimed. He can reject the...
Yankees, Mets rookies are MLB playoffs breakout candidates
The playoffs offer an opportunity for any player to step up and lead their team to glory, often making for a great story. With both New York teams securing a spot in the postseason, it’s exciting to consider who may have a breakout performance. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Mets’ Jeff McNeil wins NL batting title, Francisco Lindor promises him car
Jeff McNeil secured the 2022 National League batting title, finishing the year with a .326 average. How will the New York Mets slugger celebrate the accomplishment?. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well, it looks like he can expect a gift from teammate Francisco Lindor. McNeil secured the...
Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights host Huskers in must-win game
For Rutgers, there is no realistic path to a bowl game that does not involve beating Nebraska. It’s one of the many reasons that the Scarlet Knights’ (3-2, 0-2) meeting with the Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night is a must-win contest. A victory would snap multiple skids, mark their first-ever win over the Huskers and keep them on track to reach a bowl game through the traditional six-win route in head coach Greg Schiano’s third year back at the helm.
Don’t put off mammogram; Dedicated teacher died too soon; Forget Columbus; Sherrill for governor? | Letters
Each October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I attempt to cast a written net hoping to snare at least one woman into getting that mammogram she has been putting off or hasn’t even bothered with. Several years ago, I lost a very good friend to this wretched disease. In...
Michael Kay analyzes his call of Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run
No. 62 is in the books. But the conversation about Aaron Judge’s record-setting home run is far from over. The latest round comes from Michael Kay, who called Judge’s historic blast Tuesday for YES Network. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In case you missed it,...
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith mocks Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo’s hot take on Yankees’ Aaron Judge
With the playoffs quickly approaching, it’s hard for Yankees fans to ignore the uncertainty of the looming offseason. That’s because they might lose their shining star, Aaron Judge. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees slugger hit an American League single-season record 62...
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say
And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Mets’ Buck Showalter ponders questionable rotation, roster decisions for NL Wild Card Series vs. Padres
Well this is interesting. SNY reports New York Mets manager Buck Showalter announced Wednesday that Max Scherzer will start Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series Friday against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Now wait for it. SNY’s...
