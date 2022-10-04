ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demarest, NJ

Boys soccer Top 20 for Oct. 6: New faces start turning heads across the state

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Shore Conference boys soccer. In this week’s Top 20, Freehold Township, Holmdel, and Howell join fellow conference foe Christian Brothers Academy. As top contenders in the upcoming Shore Conference Tournament, both Freehold Township and Howell have given Christian Brothers stiff competition in their respective regular season matchups.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race

Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Demarest, NJ
Sports
City
Haskell, NJ
City
Demarest, NJ
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6

We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Nebraska-Rutgers game preview: Keys to victory, X-factor, more for pivotal Friday night showdown

History does not favor Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) heading into its home meeting with Nebraska (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights have lost all five games they’ve played against the Cornhuskers, falling by an average margin of defeat of 18 points. Rutgers has not won a Big Ten game at home in nearly five years, losing their last 20 conference contests in Piscataway by an average margin of 22.3 points.
LINCOLN, NE
Yankees assign pitcher to Triple-A after Bronx cameo

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Yankees assigned pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. The Yankees had designated Gonzalez for assignment earlier this week and he passed through waivers without being claimed. He can reject the...
BRONX, NY
Soccer
Sports
Yankees, Mets rookies are MLB playoffs breakout candidates

The playoffs offer an opportunity for any player to step up and lead their team to glory, often making for a great story. With both New York teams securing a spot in the postseason, it’s exciting to consider who may have a breakout performance. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
QUEENS, NY
Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights host Huskers in must-win game

For Rutgers, there is no realistic path to a bowl game that does not involve beating Nebraska. It’s one of the many reasons that the Scarlet Knights’ (3-2, 0-2) meeting with the Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night is a must-win contest. A victory would snap multiple skids, mark their first-ever win over the Huskers and keep them on track to reach a bowl game through the traditional six-win route in head coach Greg Schiano’s third year back at the helm.
LINCOLN, NE
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say

And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
