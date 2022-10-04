Read full article on original website
WTGS
Savannah nonprofit takes closer look at neighborhood parks in low-income areas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Healthy Savannah is partnering with Charles T. Brown’s Equitable Cities to take a deeper look at how parks can better serve those in their community. Six neighborhood parks in Savannah were chosen for the initiative: Blackshear Park, W.W. Law Park, Feiler Park, Bowles C....
WTGS
City gathers public input on proposed changes to Savannah alcohol ordinance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah hosted its first public input meeting Wednesday regarding the latest proposed changes to the alcohol beverage ordinance. Savannah officials said many proposed changes come from City employees, but some are being passed down by the Georgia legislature. "As you all know,...
WTGS
City looks for public input regarding changes to alcohol ordinance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson announced on Tuesday that the City of Savannah will be looking to revise its alcohol ordinance. Johnson said they are looking for input from liquor license holders and bar managers before making any changes. He said there needs to be more of...
WTGS
Savannah Hispanic business owner reflects on journey thus far
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Madai Rodriguez, the owner of Katrina's Mexican Grill and Patron Bar and Grill, traveled to the United States from Mexico when she was 17-years-old, leaving her friends, family, and former life. She said she left to pursue her dreams of owning her own business and...
WTGS
Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan makes campaign stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Democratic candidate to become Georgia's next Attorney General made a campaign stop in Savannah Monday. Georgia State Senator Jen Jordan said her experience as a lawyer advocating for people from all walks of life prepares her for this role. She said many Georgia residents...
WTGS
Chatham County DA partners with Justice Innovation Lab for prosecutorial record review
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Representatives with the Chatham County District Attorney's Office (CCDAO) said they are partnering with the Justice Innovation Lab (JIL) to review and improve the office's criminal justice enforcement. CCDAO officials said the JIL team will analyze records from the DA’s office dating back to...
WTGS
Whale Branch Middle School threat determined non-credible, students released
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that a threat of violence called into Whale Branch Middle School in Seabrook, S.C. was non-credible, and students were released. According to deputies, law enforcement was on the scene investigating, and the school was on lockdown. After investigating,...
WTGS
Beaufort County, Hilton Head Councils move forward on Highway 278 corridor project
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Council voted 11-0 on Sept. 26 to approve a Memorandum of Agreement with the Town of Hilton Head to move forward on the 278 Corridor Project. The Hilton Head Town Council narrowly voted in favor of adopting this memorandum at their Oct. 5 meeting.
WTGS
Beaufort High, Hampton Elementary receive false shooter calls in SC school shooter hoax
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — A "shots fired" call was reported at Beaufort High School at 9:27 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials stated that no gunshot victims were located during the search nor was a shooter found. Police have responded to several hoax shootings reported at schools across South Carolina on...
WTGS
Police find weapon on Windsor Forest High student after cafeteria fight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Campus Police found a weapon on a student at Windsor Forest High school after a fight broke out in the cafeteria on Wednesday. According to SCCPSS officials, after an altercation took place in the cafeteria, students alerted administrators that they had seen a weapon. Administrators immediately placed the school on lockdown.
WTGS
Bryan County still recovering 6 months after deadly tornado
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Six months after a deadly tornado swept through Bryan County, officials and residents are still working to rebuild homes and public infrastructure. Matt Montanye, Bryan County’s Public Works director, said that Hendrix Park, a sports complex in Ellabell, is almost back to full use...
WTGS
Battery Creek student detained, charged with possessing firearm a day prior to lockdown
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they detained a student after responding to reports of a weapon on school property at Battery Creek High School. Deputies located the 14-year-old student who was said to have the weapon on school property. When deputies spoke...
WTGS
Georgia Southern police arrest suspects involved in weekend armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Southern University Police have arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery reported on campus on Saturday. Reports indicated the robbery happened around 8 p.m. According to the victim, three men approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall on the Statesboro campus.
WTGS
Statesboro woman arrested after shooting sister: Police
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police Department officers reported a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday in which a woman shot her sister. According to police, officers responded to the apartment complex on Lanier Drive at 12:09 p.m. They located a 32-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound in her back.
WTGS
Savannah Fire Department responds to house fire on East 31st Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a residential structure fire Tuesday afternoon. According to SFD, the fire occurred in the 500 block of East 31st Street.
WTGS
Crash on Broad River Bridge results in overturned vehicle, lane closures
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash on the Broad River Bridge resulting in a vehicle rollover and lane closures. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to the incident. Burton firefighters found a passenger vehicle on its roof with the driver already outside.
WTGS
36-year-old man ran into traffic, killed after being struck by vehicle in Savannah: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that killed a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers say they responded to White Bluff Road at Abercorn Street around 10:40 a.m. Oct. 3 and found Johnathan Beck suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
WTGS
Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead at home last week: Long County Sheriff's Office
LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTGS) — The Long County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is conducting an investigation after they discovered a Fort Stewart soldier and his wife dead at their home in Ludowici last week. According to an incident report, deputies discovered Staff Sgt. Deveraux Cato, 34, and his wife Sashya Cato's...
