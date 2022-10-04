ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

City gathers public input on proposed changes to Savannah alcohol ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah hosted its first public input meeting Wednesday regarding the latest proposed changes to the alcohol beverage ordinance. Savannah officials said many proposed changes come from City employees, but some are being passed down by the Georgia legislature. "As you all know,...
WTGS

City looks for public input regarding changes to alcohol ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson announced on Tuesday that the City of Savannah will be looking to revise its alcohol ordinance. Johnson said they are looking for input from liquor license holders and bar managers before making any changes. He said there needs to be more of...
WTGS

Savannah Hispanic business owner reflects on journey thus far

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Madai Rodriguez, the owner of Katrina's Mexican Grill and Patron Bar and Grill, traveled to the United States from Mexico when she was 17-years-old, leaving her friends, family, and former life. She said she left to pursue her dreams of owning her own business and...
WTGS

Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan makes campaign stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Democratic candidate to become Georgia's next Attorney General made a campaign stop in Savannah Monday. Georgia State Senator Jen Jordan said her experience as a lawyer advocating for people from all walks of life prepares her for this role. She said many Georgia residents...
WTGS

Police find weapon on Windsor Forest High student after cafeteria fight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Campus Police found a weapon on a student at Windsor Forest High school after a fight broke out in the cafeteria on Wednesday. According to SCCPSS officials, after an altercation took place in the cafeteria, students alerted administrators that they had seen a weapon. Administrators immediately placed the school on lockdown.
WTGS

Bryan County still recovering 6 months after deadly tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Six months after a deadly tornado swept through Bryan County, officials and residents are still working to rebuild homes and public infrastructure. Matt Montanye, Bryan County’s Public Works director, said that Hendrix Park, a sports complex in Ellabell, is almost back to full use...
WTGS

Georgia Southern police arrest suspects involved in weekend armed robbery

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Southern University Police have arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery reported on campus on Saturday. Reports indicated the robbery happened around 8 p.m. According to the victim, three men approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall on the Statesboro campus.
WTGS

Statesboro woman arrested after shooting sister: Police

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police Department officers reported a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday in which a woman shot her sister. According to police, officers responded to the apartment complex on Lanier Drive at 12:09 p.m. They located a 32-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound in her back.
WTGS

Crash on Broad River Bridge results in overturned vehicle, lane closures

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash on the Broad River Bridge resulting in a vehicle rollover and lane closures. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to the incident. Burton firefighters found a passenger vehicle on its roof with the driver already outside.
BURTON, SC

