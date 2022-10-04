Read full article on original website
CBS News
DC man charged in Hysattsville mall murder
BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall at Prince George's in August, Prince George's County Police said. Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, D.C. is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges. Officers responded to the mall in the 3500...
Shooting Suspect Accused Of Baltimore Murder Nine Days After Body Found In Vehicle, Police Say
Police have apprehended a wanted shooting suspect who allegedly fatally shot his victim in a Maryland car late last month, authorities announced. Carlos Pearson, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in Baltimore for his alleged role in the murder of 23-year-old Quincy Harris, whose body was located in a vehicle in September.
Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a shooting from August
The shooting incident occurred on August 18, the victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his wound.
Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital
WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
WJLA
MPD charges 3 teens in connection robbery, assault in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD has arrested three teenagers in connection to a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 8 in the 3200 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. At approximately 7:19 p.m., MPD says the three suspects approached a person, assaulted them and took their property. The suspects then fled the scene, MPD said.
WATCH: D.C. Deputy Mayor Suspended After Alleged Gym Parking Lot Assault
Irony, thy name is Christopher Geldart. The longtime deputy mayor for public safety and justice in Washington, D.C. was placed on personal leave pending an investigation into an assault and battery charge, officials said Wednesday. Geldart, 53, was charged after a Saturday altercation with a trainer in an Arlington gym parking lot, with police saying he grabbed the victim “by the throat.” In surveillance footage obtained by FOX 5, Geldart (in the clip, he is the larger man on the right) can be seen chest-to-chest with the alleged victim, Dustin Woodward. Geldart began cursing and screaming, according to Woodward, after opening his car door and hitting the trainer’s girlfriend’s vehicle. The confrontation briefly became physical after Woodward told him to “shut up,” the trainer added. “He’s way too big to be trying to be a bully, especially with his position,” he said. “Something should be done.” Mayor Muriel Bowser said her office was “reviewing the matter,” but that it appeared to be “a dispute over something minor.”Read it at FOX 5 DC
Police: Men caught on camera trying to steal an ATM still sought
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 30, and references a previous burglary from July. Police have not connected the two incidents. Fairfax County Police detectives are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a series of recent ATM burglaries across the county. New surveillance footage shows two men police are looking to identify.
WTOP
$55K reward offered for info on suspect in solar panel installer’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Avery Miler, the man police in D.C. believe shot and killed a Baltimore solar panel installer in early August, has more than doubled to $55,000. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot the afternoon of Aug. 10 in...
Bodycam footage released of deadly police shooting in Harwood last month
Body-worn camera footage has been released of a deadly police involved shooting last month in Anne Arundel County.
mocoshow.com
No Charges to Be Filed Against Two U.S. Secret Service Officers Who Fatally Shot 19-Year Old Germantown Man After Report of Burglary in Progress
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DC: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced that there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights or District of Columbia charges against two officers from the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division who were involved in the fatal shooting, in April 2022, of 19-year-old Gordon Casey of Germantown outside an ambassador’s residence in Northwest Washington.
3 shot one dead in West Baltimore shooting
Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in West Baltimore. The shooting went down near Edmondson Avenue and Franklintown Road.
Baltimore man charged with shooting squeegee workers who allegedly stole $2,200 from his mother
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was recently arrested for allegedly coaxing squeegee workers into his truck and taking them to a home in West Baltimore and shooting them, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.Zhamiel Dixon, 26, was taken into custody on Sept. 21 after he allegedly shot two people in an alley on May 19. He has been charged with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.Documents revealed two men and a teenager were squeegeeing at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane in May when Dixon pulled...
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
WJLA
SEE IT: DC Police release video of suspects in Buddy Harrison's fatal shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance video Monday showing the two people suspected in the fatal shooting of beloved trainer and boxer Buddy Harrison. Arthur Harrison, Jr.. was killed at his home in the 2700 block of 30th Street SE around 11:39 a.m on Saturday, Sept....
Woman, 32, shot in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road, where they found a 32-year-old woman shot in the leg. She was transported to an area hospital. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (410)396-2466 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking
Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
D.C. deputy mayor charged with parking lot assault
Washington, D.C., Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart was arrested earlier this week on accusations of assaulting a man in the parking lot of an Arlington, Va., shopping center, police said.
WUSA
VIDEO: Bystanders disarm, detain shooting suspect in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 24-year-old Hyattsville man has been arrested and charged for his involvement in a shooting on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Silver Spring. Marcus Conway is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for his involvement, according to Montgomery County Police.
