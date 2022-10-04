The media was allowed to watch just about 15 minutes of UCLA basketball practice Thursday. Beyond warm-ups, we only were able to watch one drill – a three-man weave transition drill. In the drill, the team was supposed to lay in the basket by getting the ball up the court with three players, without the ball touching the ground, within an allotted amount of time. The team got close to doing it 27 times, and coach Mick Cronin said he had never had a team do it 27 times, or even 26. On the team’s last try, on the 27th transition, Mac Etienne fumbled a pass, and the entire team groaned but threw out some words of encouragement.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO