Los Angeles, CA

CF.C's Jamey Vinnick & CouGreat Marcus Trufant preview WSU vs. USC

PULLMAN -- The Tru to the Cougs Podcast with Jamey Vinnick and Marcus Trufant powered by the Bleav Network previewing the USC game is out. There was also a discussion on the Cougs' resolve in fending off Cal in the fourth quarter to secure the victory this past Saturday, and Vinnick spoke candidly about the poor showing from the fans and what was a small and somewhat lifeless crowd.
extrainningsoftball.com

Breaking News: 2024 Extra Elite 100 No. 1 Addisen Fisher Commits… Let’s Just Say She’s Heading South to Westwood!

Less than two weeks after Extra Inning Softball featured Addisen Fisher as the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2024, the outstanding junior pitcher from Bend, Oregon and member of Dennis Muir’s Northwest Bullets travel team announced where her future college home will be: UCLA, where she took her official visit over the weekend.
ESPN FPI predicts final seven games of USC's season

For the most part, USC got the bounce-back performance it needed with its 42-25 win over Arizona State Saturday night at the Coliseum. The Trojans scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives for the fourth time this season and finished with six touchdowns in eight series. Second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams responded from his struggles against Oregon State with 348 passing yards and three touchdowns, albeit he did throw his first interception of the season. Williams also had eight carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Video, Quick Notes, Photos from Basketball Practice

The media was allowed to watch just about 15 minutes of UCLA basketball practice Thursday. Beyond warm-ups, we only were able to watch one drill – a three-man weave transition drill. In the drill, the team was supposed to lay in the basket by getting the ball up the court with three players, without the ball touching the ground, within an allotted amount of time. The team got close to doing it 27 times, and coach Mick Cronin said he had never had a team do it 27 times, or even 26. On the team’s last try, on the 27th transition, Mac Etienne fumbled a pass, and the entire team groaned but threw out some words of encouragement.
Boys Golf: 2022 Class 5A state tournament final results

DENVER | Final team scores and individual results after the final round of the 2022 Class 5A boys state golf tournament, which was completed on Oct. 4, 2022, at the City Park G.C. Aurora teams and players bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at...
Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83

Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Dino's Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena

When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots

On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
Half a Mayor for Half the City

One’s been a social justice careerist; the other a commercial dynamo. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are half-complete candidates – for Mayor of their own halves of LA. The two candidates for Mayor of the city of Los Angeles, we must acknowledge, are fully mature: Rick Caruso is 63 until January; Karen Bass turned 69 October 3rd. If these ages, presented to an LA whose median age is 35.9 years, tell you anything about our present city, it’s that to get to be a mayoral candidate, you can’t rely on youthful charm alone.
