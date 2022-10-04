Read full article on original website
CF.C's Jamey Vinnick & CouGreat Marcus Trufant preview WSU vs. USC
PULLMAN -- The Tru to the Cougs Podcast with Jamey Vinnick and Marcus Trufant powered by the Bleav Network previewing the USC game is out. There was also a discussion on the Cougs' resolve in fending off Cal in the fourth quarter to secure the victory this past Saturday, and Vinnick spoke candidly about the poor showing from the fans and what was a small and somewhat lifeless crowd.
Quarterback battle royale: WSU's Cameron Ward vs USC's Caleb Williams
WASHINGTON STATE IS a double-digit underdog at USC and if the Cougs are going to pull off the upset over the No. 6 Trojans on the road, Cameron Ward will likely need to play.
247Sports
Colorado coaching search: Dave Clawson, Justin Wilcox among top candidates, analyst says
Colorado fired Karl Dorrell, and 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna suggests five replacement hires for the Buffaloes, including Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson and Cal’s Justin Wilcox. However, there is some serious pause when it comes to Colorado’s next coach. “If I'm a Colorado fan, my last...
UCLA 2023 Football Commitment Power Rankings: October 2022
Here is the updated look at the class of 2023 Commitment Power Rankings at of the beginning of October...
WSU at USC: Q&A with Trojans expert Ryan Abraham
'Through five games we have seen some different sides to Caleb Williams'. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Mick Cronin on Start of Practice, Newcomers, Recruiting Internationally
UCLA coach Mick Cronin took questions from the media for the first time this season, talking about the start of practice, his impressions of the newcomers, what kind of team he'll have this season, the impact of recruiting internationally, veteran leadership and more.
extrainningsoftball.com
Breaking News: 2024 Extra Elite 100 No. 1 Addisen Fisher Commits… Let’s Just Say She’s Heading South to Westwood!
Less than two weeks after Extra Inning Softball featured Addisen Fisher as the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2024, the outstanding junior pitcher from Bend, Oregon and member of Dennis Muir’s Northwest Bullets travel team announced where her future college home will be: UCLA, where she took her official visit over the weekend.
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final seven games of USC’s season
For the most part, USC got the bounce-back performance it needed with its 42-25 win over Arizona State Saturday night at the Coliseum. The Trojans scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives for the fourth time this season and finished with six touchdowns in eight series. Second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams responded from his struggles against Oregon State with 348 passing yards and three touchdowns, albeit he did throw his first interception of the season. Williams also had eight carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Jaime Jaquez on Recovery, Being a Leader, Freshmen, More Transition Style
Senior Jaime Jaquez talked before UCLA basketball practice Thursday about his impressions of the freshmen, taking on more of a leadership role with them, recovering from his ankle injury and this year's team playing more of a transition style.
St. John Bosco- Mater Dei Game Preview- The Running Backs
It’s Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei- Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco week and as we do every year, we’ll take a close up look at each position group. We broke down the quarterbacks earlier and now we’ll look at the quarterbacks. For our earlier breakdown of the...
Video, Quick Notes, Photos from Basketball Practice
The media was allowed to watch just about 15 minutes of UCLA basketball practice Thursday. Beyond warm-ups, we only were able to watch one drill – a three-man weave transition drill. In the drill, the team was supposed to lay in the basket by getting the ball up the court with three players, without the ball touching the ground, within an allotted amount of time. The team got close to doing it 27 times, and coach Mick Cronin said he had never had a team do it 27 times, or even 26. On the team’s last try, on the 27th transition, Mac Etienne fumbled a pass, and the entire team groaned but threw out some words of encouragement.
WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and QB target Elijah Brown preview Mater Dei vs. St John Bosco matchup
The nation's best high school rivalry will be one for the ages again
CFB Fact Or Fiction: USC Will Remain Undefeated In Pac-12 Play
Chip Patterson joins Katie Mox to break down whether it's fact or fiction that USC will remain undefeated in Pac-12 play.
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Golf: 2022 Class 5A state tournament final results
DENVER | Final team scores and individual results after the final round of the 2022 Class 5A boys state golf tournament, which was completed on Oct. 4, 2022, at the City Park G.C. Aurora teams and players bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at...
Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83
Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
pasadenaweekly.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena
When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
Westword
Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots
On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
2urbangirls.com
Half a Mayor for Half the City
One’s been a social justice careerist; the other a commercial dynamo. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are half-complete candidates – for Mayor of their own halves of LA. The two candidates for Mayor of the city of Los Angeles, we must acknowledge, are fully mature: Rick Caruso is 63 until January; Karen Bass turned 69 October 3rd. If these ages, presented to an LA whose median age is 35.9 years, tell you anything about our present city, it’s that to get to be a mayoral candidate, you can’t rely on youthful charm alone.
davisvanguard.org
Attorney Groups Urge Investigation of Committee Formed to Recall Los Angeles District Attorney for Fraud
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Prosecutors Alliance of California, Courage California, and Initiate Justice urged California Attorney General Rob Bonta Tuesday to open a criminal fraud probe into the Committee to Recall George Gascón, which failed in its quest to recall the Los Angeles District Attorney. The groups...
2urbangirls.com
Black women’s group should rethink their support of Robert Luna for Sheriff
I was utterly appalled when I read the Los Angeles African-American Women’s Political Action Committee (LAAAWPAC) endorsed Robert Luna as Los Angeles County’s next Sheriff. I had to rub my eyes because I wondered have these Black women been following anything going on in Long Beach? This author has since 2013.
247Sports
