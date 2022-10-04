ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ABLIC Launches the S-82Y1B Series of 1-cell Battery Protection ICs with the Upgraded World’s Highest (*1) Charge-discharge Overcurrent Detection Voltage Accuracy of ±0.5mV (*2)

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bAeWT_0iKllXzA00

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--

ABLIC (President: Nobumasa Ishiai, head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo hereinafter “ABLIC”), a group company of MinebeaMitsumi Inc., today launched the S-82Y1B Series of 1-cell battery protection ICs with the world’s highest (*1) charge-discharge overcurrent detection voltage accuracy of ±0.5mV (*2).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005008/en/

1-cell Battery Protection ICs with the Upgraded World’s Highest Charge-Discharge Detection Voltage Accuracy of ±0.5mV (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new S-82Y1B Series of 1-cell lithium-ion battery protection ICs launched today is the upgraded version of our S-82P1 Series. The new ICs (1) raise the charge-discharge overcurrent detection voltage accuracy from ±0.75mV of the S-82P1 Series to the world’s highest accuracy of ±0.5mV and suppress overcurrent detection variations while lowering current detection resistance, (2) provide three-stage discharge overcurrent protection, each stage of which ensures the industry’s top class accuracy capable of reducing abnormal current to an even safer level, and (3) also boast the industry’s top class overcharge detection voltage accuracy of ±15mV.

These features enable the ICs to suppress heat generation in the protection circuit board even as the charge current increases. Their capability to reduce abnormal current to a safer level and their high accuracy overcharge detection significantly contribute to greater product safety. A full lineup allows us to provide customers with the products they are looking for.

(*1) Based on our research as of October 2022

(*2) 33% lower than our previous products

Major Features

Application Examples

Lithium-ion rechargeable battery packs, lithium polymer rechargeable battery packs

Examples of products using these ICs

Smartphones, tablet PCs, smartwatches, etc.

S-82Y1B Series Product Details

https://www.ablic.com/en/semicon/datasheets/power-management-ic/lithium-ion-battery-protection-ic/s-82y1b/

Website

https://www.ablic.com/

This product has been certified as a MinebeaMitsumi Group “Green Product” for its outstanding contribution to the environment.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005008/en/

CONTACT: ABLIC Inc.

Masae Onuma

E-mail:pr@ablic.com

KEYWORD: JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SEMICONDUCTOR CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY BATTERIES MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING HARDWARE

SOURCE: ABLIC Inc.

PUB: 10/03/2022 09:00 PM/DISC: 10/03/2022 09:02 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Global Power Technologies Launches Ultra-Reliable, High-Efficiency and Low-Emissions MX PrimeGen Power Generator, for Off-Grid Applications up to 6.0 kVA Net

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Global Power Technologies (GPT), Inc., a leader in off-grid power solutions announced today the launch of their new MX PrimeGen Power Generator, representing their latest offering in ultra-reliable, uninterrupted power with efficient fuel consumption and low emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005306/en/ Field photo of GPT’s MX PrimeGen Power Generator. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
Android Police

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus could be looking at a battery-size boost

Samsung should be launching the Galaxy S23 series early next year, and as the days left in 2022 tick down, we're coming across more information about what we can expect for the S23 series when they debut. Recently leaked device renders suggest we're looking at relatively minor design changes, with something that looks like the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera packaging becoming the standard for all S23 series devices. Now the latest rumor claims all S23 models except the Ultra variant will enjoy a bump in battery capacity.
ELECTRONICS
msn.com

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds add spatial audio and heart rate tracking

Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Today Anker is adding a new entry to its line of Soundcore earbuds with the Liberty 4. While this set keeps the brand in the budget earbud category with a $149.99 price, they’re the first ones in this line to combine a “stick” design (as seen in the Liberty Air 2 Pro) and dual dynamic drivers that Soundcore claims “push the boundaries of sound performance, offering clarity across all frequencies for the best listening experience with all genres of music.”
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Community Labs Launches Its First Product, Execution Machine (EXM.DEV) - A Decentralized Application Development Platform on the Arweave Blockchain

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Execution Machine (“EXM”) launched in beta this week as a major milestone for developers looking to build decentralized applications in Web3, who may not otherwise have blockchain experience or ability to do so. EXM leverages serverless permanent functions, or “lambda” technology, to provide a code agnostic environment to develop permaweb applications quickly. This is an emerging blockchain technology garnering significant attention and interest in recent weeks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005051/en/ Andres Pirela, founder of EXM and a core Arweave ecosystem developer, was featured in Forbes earlier this year as part of a team leveraging blockchain technology and permanent storage to preserve records and news related to the Ukraine conflict. Mr. Pirela is excited about the potential for EXM to bring developers into the Web3 experience at scale: “Execution Machine is built for developers of all backgrounds to provide low code, verifiable, and serverless compute to rapidly build trustless applications, including developer tools and everyday consumer-facing use cases.”
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Ion Battery#Rechargeable Battery#Ion#Lithium Polymer Battery#Overcurrent#Ablic#Battery Protection#Minebeamitsumi Inc#The Upgraded World
mactrast.com

Mactrast Deals: Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case & Power Bank

Flux 7 TWS earphones have been designed to reduce unwanted noise during exercise. With an onboard 2,000mAh polymer lithium battery that offers 5 hours of standby time. DEALS: Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case & Power Bank – Reduce Unwanted Noise While Enjoying 5 Hours of Wireless Music & Calls in Every Charge – Just $24.99!
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

HyperX Announces HyperX ProCast XLR Microphone with Gold-Sputtered Large Diaphragm Condenser for Professional-Grade Recording

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of the HyperX ProCast Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphone. The HyperX ProCast is a professional-grade condenser microphone featuring an XLR connection 1, a cardioid polar pattern input and a gold-sputtered large diaphragm condenser capsule, delivering high-quality audio performance. Designed for streamers, influencers and content creators looking for professional quality in a microphone with XLR connectivity, the HyperX ProCast offers high-quality audio recordings 2 with vibrant sound. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005220/en/ HyperX Announces HyperX ProCast XLR Microphone with Gold-Sputtered Large Diaphragm Condenser for Professional-Grade Recording (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Biden hails IBM's $20 bln investment announcement

IBM hosted US President Joe Biden Thursday to celebrate the announcement of a $20-billion investment in semiconductors, quantum computing and other cutting-edge technology in New York state. "This investment includes breakthroughs in semiconductor technology, mainframe computers, quantum computers and artificial intelligence," Krishna said.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Associated Press

Scuba Analytics Recognized for Employee Happiness, Benefits, & Perks with 2 Comparably Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Time-series analytics platform Scuba Analytics received two awards this week from job-recruiting site Comparably for Employee Happiness and Best Company Perks & Benefits. Scuba was selected out of 70,000 companies across the country for two out of four awards released for Q3. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005880/en/ In 2022, Scuba Analytics won Best Company Perks & Benefits and Happiest Employees. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi certifies three Redmi Note 12 series smartphones with up to 210 W fast charging for top model

Last week, Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 11R, another re-badged smartphone that originally launched globally as the POCO M4 5G. However, recent 3C certifications suggest that the Redmi Note 12 series is at an advanced stage of development. For context, just over a month has passed since the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) published Xiaomi 13 and Redmi Note 12 series model numbers.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Liberty Latin America and América Móvil Combine Their Chilean Operations, VTR and Claro Chile, to Create a New Joint Venture

DENVER, USA and MEXICO CITY, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) and América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V. (“América Móvil” or “AMX”) (BMV: AMX, NYSE: AMX and AMOV) confirm that the Chilean National Economic Prosecutor’s Office (FNE) has approved the announced agreement to combine their respective Chilean operations, VTR and Claro Chile, to form a 50:50 joint venture (the “JV”). The operators have met all contractual obligations and have completed the transaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005566/en/ ClaroVTR will be led by newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer, Alfredo Parot. Parot recently joined Claro Chile as General Manager and, prior to that, spent 16 years at Entel Chile in a variety of senior commercial, operational, and technology roles.
BUSINESS
digitalspy.com

Best wireless keyboards 2022: top compact, full-size and mechanical UK models

A sub-par keyboard turns typing or gaming into a major chore, but a quality model is one surefire way to instantly level up your home office desk setup or boost your comfort level while working on the go. And if you want to cut down on cable clutter or have lots of customisation over the design, we suggest going fully wireless.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

XMG's Apex 15 MAX laptops are world's first to support the AMD R7 5800X3D desktop-grade processor with 3D V-Cache

AMD Deal Desktop Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) XMG’s desktop replacement Apex 15 MAX laptops equipped with desktop-grade CPUs from the Ryzen 5000 series are getting a new BIOS that enables support for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor. This essentially transforms the APEX 15 MAX into the world’s first laptop to support 3D V-Cache technology, offering improved gaming performance.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung Foundry roadmap: 2nm chips in 2025, 1.4nm process node by 2027

Moore's Law, the observation made by Intel co-founder and former CEO Gordon Moore that calls for the number of transistors in a chip to double every year (later revised to every other year) is barely alive. But that is no surprise since, at the current 3nm process node, we are talking about stuffing billions and billions of transistors inside each chip. Doubling the number of transistors, at this stage, is a very hard feat to accomplish.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center Utilizes Aetrex Technology for Department of Defense Footwear Initiative

TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Aetrex, Inc. (“Aetrex”), the global market leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics and comfort & wellness footwear, today announced the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center’s (DEVCOM SC) rental of the brand’s Albert 2 Pro 3D foot scanner for use in their investigation of the need for – and potential impact of – combat and safety footwear designed for women, specifically. This is a cross-service effort between DEVCOM SC, the Navy Exchange Service Command’s Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility (NCTRF) and Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) to make design and fit improvements for combat and safety footwear for U.S. female Warfighters. After the rental period was over, NCTRF purchased an Albert 2 Pro 3D scanner and used it for the last test location. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005033/en/ Aetrex’s Albert 2 Pro. (Photo: Business Wire)
MILITARY
techunwrapped.com

CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless, who needs cables?

There has been, for many years now, the belief that the performance of wireless keyboards cannot match that of wired ones, despite the fact that devices like this CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless, announced by CORSAIR in early September, allow us to categorically deny it. But of course, if we are fair, we must recognize that this was true in the early days of wireless technology applied to keyboards and mice. In those early days, the lag it was practically negligible for many tasks, but exceptionally high for those that required an almost immediate response.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

ExaGrid Named Finalist for the 2022 SDC Awards

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- ExaGrid ®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that it has been nominated in five categories for the 13 th annual Storage, Digitalisation and Cloud (SDC) Awards, which are focused on recognizing and rewarding success in the products and services that are the foundation for digital transformation. Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now and closes on November 4, 2022. Winners of the 2022 SDC Awards will be announced on November 24 at an awards ceremony in London. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005017/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy