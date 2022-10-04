Qualitative study of barriers and facilitators encountered by individuals with physical diseases in returning and continuing to work

Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Evaluating the effects of supplementing ward nurses on quality of newborn care in Kenyan neonatal units: protocol for a prospective workforce intervention study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1230 (2022) Cite this article. Data from High Income Countries have now linked low nurse staff to patient ratios to poor quality patient care. Adequately staffing hospitals is however still a challenge in resource-constrained Low-middle income countries (LMICs) and poor staff-to-patient ratios are largely taken as a norm. This in part relates to limited evidence on the relationship between staffing and quality of patient care in these settings and also an absence of research on benefits that might occur from improving hospital staff numbers in LMICs. This study will determine the effect on the quality of patient care of prospectively adding extra nursing staff to newborn units in a resource constrained LMIC setting and describe the relationship between staffing and quality of care.
BioMed Central
Perceptions of orthopaedic medicine students and their supervisors about practice-based learning: an exploratory qualitative study
Practice-based learning is crucial in forming appropriate strategies for improving learning among the medical students that support the country’s understaffed health sector. Unsatisfactory learning consequently results in poor performance of students and poor quality of health care workforce in the long run. Exploring the perceptions about the current practice-based learning system and how to improve is thus vital. This study set out to explore the perceptions of Orthopaedic medicine students and their supervisors about practice-based learning at a tertiary training hospital.
BioMed Central
Prevalence of mental disorders, associated co-morbidities, health care knowledge and service utilization in Rwanda – towards a blueprint for promoting mental health care services in low- and middle-income countries?
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1858 (2022) Cite this article. In order to respond to the dearth of mental health data in Rwanda where large-scale prevalence studies were not existing, Rwanda Mental Health Survey was conducted to measure the prevalence of mental disorders, associated co-morbidities and knowledge and utilization of mental health services nationwide within Rwanda.
NIH Director's Blog
Appropriate Use of Telehealth Visits in Endocrinology: Policy Perspective of the Endocrine Society
Objective: This work aims to guide clinicians practicing endocrinology in the use of telehealth (synchronous patient-clinician visits conducted over video or telephone) for outpatient care. Participants: The Endocrine Society convened a 9-member panel of US endocrinologists with expertise in telehealth clinical care, telehealth operations, patient-centered care, health care delivery research,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Little has changed in four decades of dementia care, study finds
A new study has found ineffective co-ordination of services and fragmented care plans in England has resulted in very little improving for dementia caregivers in forty years. The review also shows the persistent emphasis on "cure over care" in dementia strategy has rendered policy recommendations limited when it comes to improvements at a local community level.
BioMed Central
Living with parents, lifestyle pattern and common mental disorders in adolescents: a school-based study in Brazil
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1862 (2022) Cite this article. Mental health conditions represent 16% of the global burden of disease and injury in adolescents. Promotion, protection, and restoring the mental health must be considered indispensable, especially in adolescence. This study aims to verify the association of lifestyle pattern, living with parents and the presence of Common Mental Disorders (CMD) in Brazilian adolescents.
News-Medical.net
Physician bias, discriminatory attitudes may contribute to health disparities among people with disabilities
More than 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), people with disabilities report having a difficult time accessing health care and often find that doctors' offices refuse to accommodate them. Now, a new Northwestern Medicine study of national practices reports that physicians may be choosing to deny care to people with disabilities, and some use discretionary excuses to strategically discharge them from their practice.
MedicalXpress
Federal surveys missing as many as 43% of individuals with disabilities, study finds
To better understand the prevalence of disability in America and to address health disparities, the Affordable Care Act mandated that federal health surveys collect data to identify people with disabilities. But new research from the University of Kansas has found that the two most common sets of disability questions used in federal surveys are missing as many as 43% of individuals who should be counted, especially those with psychiatric disabilities or chronic health conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BioMed Central
Perceived mental health, work, and life stress in association with the amount of weekly alcohol consumption among Canadian adults who have ever drank
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1861 (2022) Cite this article. Excess alcohol consumption has multifaceted adverse impacts at individual, household, and community levels. The study primarily aims at assessing the role of perceived health and stress in alcohol consumption among adults in Canada who have ever drank. Methods.
BioMed Central
Perspectives on delivering safe and equitable trauma-focused intimate partner violence interventions via virtual means: A qualitative study during COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has been linked with increased rates of intimate partner violence (IPV) and associated experiences of compounded trauma. The emergence of this global pandemic and the public health measures introduced to limit its transmission necessitated the need for virtually delivered interventions to support continuity of care and access to interventions for individuals affected by IPV throughout the crisis. With the rapid shift to virtual delivery, understanding the barriers to accessing virtually delivering trauma-focused IPV interventions to these individuals was missed. This study aimed to qualitatively describe the challenges experienced by service providers with delivering virtually delivered IPV services that are safe, equitable, and accessible for their diverse clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical guidelines that embrace the humility of uncertainty could help doctors choose treatments with more research evidence behind them
Clinical guidelines greatly influence how doctors care for their patients. By providing recommendations on how to diagnose and treat particular situations, guidelines can help standardize the care patients receive. For instance, when a patient is suffering from an infection, a physician can consult the relevant guidelines to confirm that antibiotics are the appropriate treatment. Regulators, insurance payers and lawyers can also use guidelines to manage a doctor’s performance, or as evidence in malpractice cases. Often, guidelines compel doctors to provide care in specific ways. We are physicians who share a common frustration with guidelines based on weak or no evidence. We...
contagionlive.com
Improving Tuberculosis Prevention Programs Aimed at HIV Patients
The intervention included meeting with experts, texting services to improve and facilitate communication, and data collection and dissemination. Structured leadership and management training for isoniazid preventive therapy (IPT) programs overseen by mid-level health managers boosted inter-district communication and collaboration, even if it did not substantially increase IPT initiation, according to a paper published in The Lancet HIV.
BioMed Central
Knowledge, attitudes, perceptions, and COVID-19 hesitancy in a large public university in Mexico city during the early vaccination rollout
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1853 (2022) Cite this article. Vaccination against COVID-19 is a primary tool for controlling the pandemic. However, the spread of vaccine hesitancy constitutes a significant threat to reverse progress in preventing the disease. Studies conducted in Mexico have revealed that vaccination intention in Mexico among the general population ranges from 62 to 82%.
BioMed Central
Consensus from an expert panel on how to identify and support food insecurity during pregnancy: A modified Delphi study
Food insecurity and hunger during pregnancy have significant implications for the health of the mother and baby. Assisting clinicians when they encounter women who are experiencing hunger or food insecurity during their pregnancy will increase the opportunity for better birth and pregnancy outcomes. At present there are no guidelines for Australian clinicians on how to do this.
BioMed Central
Post-mortem examination of high mortality in patients with heart failure and atrial fibrillation
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 331 (2022) Cite this article. The prevalence of combined heart failure (HF) and atrial fibrillation (AF) is rising, and these patients suffer from high rates of mortality. This study aims to provide robust data on factors associated with death, uniquely supported by post-mortem examination.
Healthcare IT News
The changing nature of global healthcare consumerism amid COVID-19
Global experts shared their perspectives on the shift of healthcare consumer demands and expectations worldwide. The keynote session, "Care isn't What it Used to Be: The Need to Elevate Consumer Experience," at HIMSS22 APAC was joined by Dr Vas Metupalle, CMO at Meta Health, Dr Manish Kohli, Beyond Horizon Health CEO and senior advisor of Albright Stonebridge Group; Benedict Tan, SingHealth's Group Chief Digital Strategy Officer and Chief Data Officer; and Kevin Percival, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.
Study finds disabled patients face discrimination seeking healthcare
Over 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, some doctors harbor biases toward people with disabilities, and even actively avoid accepting them as patients, a new study finds.
BioMed Central
The persistence of anti-Spike antibodies following two SARS-CoV-2 vaccine doses in patients on immunosuppressive therapy compared to healthy controls—a prospective cohort study
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 378 (2022) Cite this article. The durability of vaccine-induced humoral immunity against SARS-CoV-2 in patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs) on immunosuppressive therapy is not known. The aim of this study was to compare the persistence of anti-Spike antibodies following two-dose SARS-CoV-2 vaccination between IMID patients and healthy controls and to identify factors associated with antibody decline.
BioMed Central
Nutritional needs of children with disabilities in the UAE: understanding predictors and mediators of nutritional knowledge and practices
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 109 (2022) Cite this article. There is a high estimated prevalence of obesity and poor eating habits among children with disabilities. Unfortunately, the extent of parental and teachers’ awareness of the dietary needs and nutritional requirements of children with disabilities has been understudied. This study aims to explore the predictors and mediators of nutritional knowledge and practices among parents and teachers of children with disabilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) using Nutbeam’s hierarchical health literacy model as a framework to test three hypotheses.
BioMed Central
Model-based evaluation of the impact of prophylactic vaccination applied to Ebola epidemics in Sierra Leone and Democratic Republic of Congo
BMC Infectious Diseases volume 22, Article number: 769 (2022) Cite this article. Protection by preventive Ebola vaccines has been demonstrated in clinical trials, but a complete picture of real-world effectiveness is lacking. Our previous study modeling the impact of preventively vaccinating healthcare workers (HCW) alone or with a proportion of the general population (GP) estimated significant reductions in incidence and mortality. The model assumed 100% vaccine efficacy, which is unlikely in the real world. We enhanced this model to account for lower vaccine efficacy and to factor in reduced infectiousness and lower case fatality rate in vaccinated individuals with breakthrough infections.
Comments / 0