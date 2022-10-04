Over the course of the last three weeks, we have all watched the Pittsburgh Steelers season unravel to a point where they might not be any saving it. This problem is made worse by the four-game stretch facing this team before the bye week. First up are the Buffalo Bills who currently sit at 3-1 and look better than last year. Pittsburgh is 1-3 and has to travel to Buffalo this week as nearly two-touchdown underdogs. Here’s what we are worried about this week.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO