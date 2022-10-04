Read full article on original website
Bills' Dion Dawkins buys former teammate's house
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has bought the East Aurora home of one of his former teammates. Dawkins, the Bills’ starting tackle, paid $1.3 million for Jerry Hughes Jr.’s former house on Stewart Court, according to Oct. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The house went on the market Aug. 23 for $1.499 million.
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
Buffalo Bills Rookie Putting Up Insane Stats
One of the biggest gambles in Pro Sports is the draft. Year after year we see can't miss picks flame out and late-round picks who didn't have a chance become all-pros. So it is always a good story when your team's high-round draft pick actually works out. The Buffalo Bills should be celebrating their scouting department. Not only did they find one of those late-round gems their 1st round pick is also producing.
Pittsburgh Steelers taking a risk by starting rookie Kenny Pickett against Buffalo Bills | Opinion
The future has officially arrived for Steelers – understandably so, yet perhaps just a touch prematurely. Kenny Pickett will get his first start.
Famous Bills Fan Braved The Rain To See Buffalo Win
The amount of famous fans of the Buffalo Bills is long and full of names of people you see on TV and in the movies. Over the weekend, one of those famous Bills Mafia members put his own health on the line to see the Bills pull out the come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Bills Star Not Practicing Wednesday Before Game vs. Steelers
One of the best players on the Buffalo Bills' defense won't be practicing on Wednesday. Safety Jordan Poyer, who's an absolute ballhawk, is dealing with a rib injury and won't be able to practice, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox,...
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 5
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 5. The Steelers have lost three straight games, and are now 0-2. At Acrisure Stadium they had a surprising loss to the New York Jets as they had a 10 point lead in the […]
Western New York native brings back the "goat head"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Sabres prepare to drop the puck on another season they're looking to the future with young talent and building optimism. But they'll also be looking to the past, paying tribute to the teams that wore the black and red. The announcement on social media last month, that the "goat head jersey" was coming back had Sabres nation abuzz.
Steelers vs Bills: Big causes for concern this week
Over the course of the last three weeks, we have all watched the Pittsburgh Steelers season unravel to a point where they might not be any saving it. This problem is made worse by the four-game stretch facing this team before the bye week. First up are the Buffalo Bills who currently sit at 3-1 and look better than last year. Pittsburgh is 1-3 and has to travel to Buffalo this week as nearly two-touchdown underdogs. Here’s what we are worried about this week.
