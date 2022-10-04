ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Driver ejected, killed in Merced County rollover collision, CHP says

By Andrew Kuhn
Merced Sun Star
 2 days ago

A woman was killed Monday after a vehicle collided with a power pole in Merced County, according to authorities.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m.., California Highway Patrol officers responded to the area of West Dickenson Ferry Road and South El Capitan School Road for a rollover collision, according to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga.

Zuniga said a 1996 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 55-year-old Los Banos woman was traveling east on West Dickenson Ferry Road just west of El Capitan School Road.

The CHP said it appears the vehicle went off the south shoulder of the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle’s driver over-corrected, causing the Toyota to overturn once and collide with a PG&E power pole.

Zuniga said it appears the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle through the rear window. First responders attempted CPR and the woman was pronounced dead a the scene. According to Zuniga, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.

The CHP asks anyone who may have witnessed the collision or drove by the crash scene to contact authorities by calling the CHP Office at 209-356-6600 weekdays between 8 a.m and 5 p.m., or the CHP Office after hours at 209-356-2900.

