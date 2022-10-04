Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
EU vote paves way for USB-C to be common device charger in 2024
MEPs have been pushing for the e-waste measure for over a decade so today’s massively affirmative plenary vote — of 602 in favour of the directive and just 13 against (plus eight abstentions) — is hardly a shock. Parliamentarians also previously pushed to expand the common charger...
decrypt.co
After 2 Years of Debate, Europe Finalizes Landmark Crypto Rules
“This marks the end of a heated but necessary discussion between the EU co-legislators,” said the European Crypto Initiative on today’s news. European Union officials have agreed on the final wording for its landmark crypto legislation which could pave the way for a Europe-wide regulatory approach. The full...
BBC
NI Protocol dispute will not be resolved by 28 October, says Coveney
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said he does not believe the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol will be solved within weeks. The UK and EU are holding technical talks over the protocol on Thursday afternoon, in a bid to make progress. The meeting will be via video link,...
bitcoinmagazine.com
EU Agrees On Text Of Landmark Bitcoin, Crypto Bill MiCA: Report
The European Union (EU) has agreed on a legal framework for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies known as Markets in Crypto Asset Regulation (MiCA), per a report from CoinDesk. The bill was signed off by members of the EU Council on Wednesday and consists of a regulatory framework previously established in June, which reportedly received no further development since then.
RELATED PEOPLE
TechCrunch
Europe gives final sign off to rebooted e-commerce rules
The Council sign-off means the Digital Services Act (DSA) has cleared the last hoop — and been formally adopted. The European Parliament already gave its blessing to the package in July. The DSA lays out content moderation and marketplace rules that aim to streamline the removal of illegal content,...
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
dailyhodl.com
US Senator Introduces Bill That Prohibits Government From Eliminating Cash When CBDC Is Created
U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma has proposed new legislation to ensure Americans can continue using physical bills and coins even if the US adopts a digital dollar. In a statement, Lankford says he introduced the No Digital Dollar Act amid concerns from residents in his state that cash may be phased out once the US creates a central bank digital currency (CBDC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Elon Musk steps in it — ‘F#ck off is my very diplomatic reply to you’
The problem most immediately was a four-part proposal that Musk tweeted out to his 107 million followers on the platform, one that involved recognizing Russia’s claims to the Crimean peninsula — which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — and a commitment from Ukraine to remain neutral and not join NATO. (Ukraine applied for accelerated accession to NATO late last week.)
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta workers that he will freeze hiring and warns company will 'steadily reduce headcount growth' during the next year
Facebook owner Meta has announced a freeze on hiring new staff amid plans to cut costs by at least 10 per cent in the coming months. Mark Zuckerberg, who founded the social media giant, said the group would 'further restructure' due to its struggling advertising business. Meta, which also owns...
Ministers given £930m to spend on advertising space to tout policies
Ministers have budgeted more than £930m on buying advertising space in an effort to sell government policies in the lead-up to the next election, analysis has revealed. The amount is almost double the normal advertising budget for government over the previous four years, although a significant amount more was spent on Covid-related advertising, according to data compiled by Labour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SWIFT Claims Cross-Border CBDC Success; ECB Wants Settlement Control
Financial messaging system SWIFT said that it has solved one of the thorniest problems central bank digital currency (CBDC) developers have been wrestling with: How to use them for cross-border transactions. Making CBDCs interoperable is difficult. Few of the roughly 100 countries building, studying or considering digital versions of their...
Hammerspace Unveils New Global Data Environment Capabilities to Further Simplify, Automate and Secure Access to Global Data
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, has a mission to enable the agile global workforce and agile global compute with an agile global data environment. Today, it introduced another leap forward for the data-driven global workforce with the Hammerspace Metadata Plugin, User Initiated File Protection, and an Automated File Reservation. Hammerspace also announced a new integration with Alchemi Data Elasticsearch. These capabilities enable users to better access, collaborate and get more value from their files globally from their desktop, regardless of which vendor system the data is stored within. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005075/en/ The Hammerspace Metadata Plugin enables users to add rich custom metadata to files and directories directly from within Windows. Such custom metadata can trigger workflows or other data placement policies, be used for chargeback/showback reporting, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
dailyhodl.com
CFTC Chair Calls Bitcoin and Ethereum ‘Digital Commodity Tokens’, Says Regulator Seeking More Power From Congress
Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), says he is seeking authority from US Congress to regulate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other digital tokens as commodities. In a new CNBC interview, Behnam reiterates a position held by other US regulatory agencies that Bitcoin is a commodity,...
Unions brand bid to exempt firms with up 500 staff from new rules ‘reckless’
Government says change would apply to all new regulations and it would look to raise in threshold in future
Lenovo Think Report Reveals Barriers to Critical Thinking and How Technology Can Empower Progress for a Better World
RESEARCH PARK TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- To take a critical look at how today’s societal challenges have affected global productivity and attitudes, Lenovo today releases its first-ever Think Report. This report identifies a compromised way of thinking in today’s world, with global respondents claiming a loss of roughly two hours per day in productivity due to their inability to think purposefully, primarily because of burnout, stress and mental fatigue they have experienced from the tremendous societal changes in the past two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005300/en/ Lenovo Think Report 2022: The State of Thinking Today and Into the Future (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Fixes Technical Problem That Temporarily Halted Payments and Withdrawals From US Bank Accounts
Coinbase has fixed a technical problem that caused it to temporarily halt payments and withdrawals involving U.S. bank accounts. The crypto exchange said on Sunday at 12:41 p.m. New York time (4:41 p.m. UTC) that the "incident has been resolved," according to its system status page. A few hours earlier,...
daystech.org
SWIFT sets out blueprint for central bank digital currency network
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) – Financial messaging system SWIFT has laid out its blueprint for a worldwide central financial institution digital foreign money (CBDC) community following an 8-month experiment on totally different applied sciences and currencies. The trial, which for the final month has concerned each France and Germany’s...
Dollar gains as investors see Fed stance likely unchanged; euro, sterling fall
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded from recent weakness on Wednesday as investors viewed the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stance on interest rates as likely unchanged, with the euro and sterling down at least 1% each.
Comments / 0