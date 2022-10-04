ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

EU vote paves way for USB-C to be common device charger in 2024

MEPs have been pushing for the e-waste measure for over a decade so today’s massively affirmative plenary vote — of 602 in favour of the directive and just 13 against (plus eight abstentions) — is hardly a shock. Parliamentarians also previously pushed to expand the common charger...
CELL PHONES
decrypt.co

After 2 Years of Debate, Europe Finalizes Landmark Crypto Rules

“This marks the end of a heated but necessary discussion between the EU co-legislators,” said the European Crypto Initiative on today’s news. European Union officials have agreed on the final wording for its landmark crypto legislation which could pave the way for a Europe-wide regulatory approach. The full...
ECONOMY
BBC

NI Protocol dispute will not be resolved by 28 October, says Coveney

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said he does not believe the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol will be solved within weeks. The UK and EU are holding technical talks over the protocol on Thursday afternoon, in a bid to make progress. The meeting will be via video link,...
POLITICS
bitcoinmagazine.com

EU Agrees On Text Of Landmark Bitcoin, Crypto Bill MiCA: Report

The European Union (EU) has agreed on a legal framework for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies known as Markets in Crypto Asset Regulation (MiCA), per a report from CoinDesk. The bill was signed off by members of the EU Council on Wednesday and consists of a regulatory framework previously established in June, which reportedly received no further development since then.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Donelan
Person
Boris Johnson
TechCrunch

Europe gives final sign off to rebooted e-commerce rules

The Council sign-off means the Digital Services Act (DSA) has cleared the last hoop — and been formally adopted. The European Parliament already gave its blessing to the package in July. The DSA lays out content moderation and marketplace rules that aim to streamline the removal of illegal content,...
TECHNOLOGY
dailyhodl.com

US Senator Introduces Bill That Prohibits Government From Eliminating Cash When CBDC Is Created

U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma has proposed new legislation to ensure Americans can continue using physical bills and coins even if the US adopts a digital dollar. In a statement, Lankford says he introduced the No Digital Dollar Act amid concerns from residents in his state that cash may be phased out once the US creates a central bank digital currency (CBDC.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#Personal Data#Gdpr#Data Protection#Uk#Pan European Union#Conservative Party#The European Union#British#Eu
TechCrunch

Elon Musk steps in it — ‘F#ck off is my very diplomatic reply to you’

The problem most immediately was a four-part proposal that Musk tweeted out to his 107 million followers on the platform, one that involved recognizing Russia’s claims to the Crimean peninsula — which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — and a commitment from Ukraine to remain neutral and not join NATO. (Ukraine applied for accelerated accession to NATO late last week.)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Ministers given £930m to spend on advertising space to tout policies

Ministers have budgeted more than £930m on buying advertising space in an effort to sell government policies in the lead-up to the next election, analysis has revealed. The amount is almost double the normal advertising budget for government over the previous four years, although a significant amount more was spent on Covid-related advertising, according to data compiled by Labour.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
PYMNTS

SWIFT Claims Cross-Border CBDC Success; ECB Wants Settlement Control

Financial messaging system SWIFT said that it has solved one of the thorniest problems central bank digital currency (CBDC) developers have been wrestling with: How to use them for cross-border transactions. Making CBDCs interoperable is difficult. Few of the roughly 100 countries building, studying or considering digital versions of their...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Hammerspace Unveils New Global Data Environment Capabilities to Further Simplify, Automate and Secure Access to Global Data

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, has a mission to enable the agile global workforce and agile global compute with an agile global data environment. Today, it introduced another leap forward for the data-driven global workforce with the Hammerspace Metadata Plugin, User Initiated File Protection, and an Automated File Reservation. Hammerspace also announced a new integration with Alchemi Data Elasticsearch. These capabilities enable users to better access, collaborate and get more value from their files globally from their desktop, regardless of which vendor system the data is stored within. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005075/en/ The Hammerspace Metadata Plugin enables users to add rich custom metadata to files and directories directly from within Windows. Such custom metadata can trigger workflows or other data placement policies, be used for chargeback/showback reporting, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Lenovo Think Report Reveals Barriers to Critical Thinking and How Technology Can Empower Progress for a Better World

RESEARCH PARK TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- To take a critical look at how today’s societal challenges have affected global productivity and attitudes, Lenovo today releases its first-ever Think Report. This report identifies a compromised way of thinking in today’s world, with global respondents claiming a loss of roughly two hours per day in productivity due to their inability to think purposefully, primarily because of burnout, stress and mental fatigue they have experienced from the tremendous societal changes in the past two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005300/en/ Lenovo Think Report 2022: The State of Thinking Today and Into the Future (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

SWIFT sets out blueprint for central bank digital currency network

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) – Financial messaging system SWIFT has laid out its blueprint for a worldwide central financial institution digital foreign money (CBDC) community following an 8-month experiment on totally different applied sciences and currencies. The trial, which for the final month has concerned each France and Germany’s...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy