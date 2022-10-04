ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
ClutchPoints

3 clear reasons not to overreact to Draymond Green’s ‘strike’ on Jordan Poole

Draymond Green “forcefully struck” Jordan Poole during Wednesday’s practice, according to The Athletic, escalating a chest-to-chest altercation that included verbal barbs and multiple shoves. The Golden State Warriors are reportedly mulling “disciplinary action” against the 10-year veteran, and the organization’s recent history of dealing with similar incidents—not to mention the same primary offending party—suggests a […] The post 3 clear reasons not to overreact to Draymond Green’s ‘strike’ on Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent

Golden State Warriors fans are used to Draymond Green losing his temper from time to time. But it looks like things may have gotten a little out of hand in the All-Star’s latest flare-up during practice. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors star was involved in a “physical altercation” with Jordan Poole that […] The post Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
ClutchPoints

Victor Wembanyama already drawing eyebrow-raising Giannis Antetokounmpo comparisons

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding projected 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Apparently, the hype could be all real with the French phenom already drawing comparisons to none other than Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo. Wembanyama is currently listed at 7-foot-3 and 209 pounds, which is somewhat similar to the body make-up Giannis […] The post Victor Wembanyama already drawing eyebrow-raising Giannis Antetokounmpo comparisons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
