WWD

Poshmark Going Private in $1.2 Billion Deal With South Korea’s Naver

It was a quick turn and a big come down on Wall Street for Poshmark, which agreed to a $1.2 billion buyout from Naver, South Korea’s largest internet company.   The social selling platform led the fashion rush to the public markets last year with a January IPO that gave the company a market capitalization of more than $7.4 billion on its opening day. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere But that was a different world.  When Poshmark went public, the COVID-19 pandemic was still keeping people close to...
CoinDesk

Do Kwon's Passport Set to Be 'Invalidated' by South Korea; Warner Music Group's Web3 Push

This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a public notice on its website Wednesday announcing it would invalidate Terra creator Do Kwon's passport, advancing a move the government first said it was considering last month. Plus, a closer look at how Warner Music Group plans to expand its Web3 strategy.
cryptoslate.com

Korean tax authorities seize $185M worth of crypto from tax evaders since 2021

South Korean authorities have seized approximately $185 million worth of digital assets from tax delinquents since 2021, Yonhap news agency reported on Sept. 22. In the second half of 2020, tax authorities implemented a system of seizing the virtual assets of tax delinquents to pressure them to pay taxes. The authorities seized the delinquents’ accounts or assets based on information received from the cryptocurrency exchanges.
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Terraform CEO Do Kwon Denies Prosecutors’ Seizure of Crypto Assets

Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform, has denied reports that 56.2 billion won (roughly $39.6 million) of his crypto assets have been frozen by South Korean prosecutors. “I don’t get the motivation behind spreading this falsehood – muscle flexing? But to what end?” Kwon tweeted Wednesday (Oct. 5). “I don’t know whose funds they’ve frozen, but good for them, hope they use it for good.”
todaynftnews.com

NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date

Earlier this year, Today NFT News reported that NFT trademark applications filed in the United States have surpassed 4,000. With the total applications counting to 4,049, the report concluded that each day, about 27 new trademarks were filed with the maximum applications submitted in the month of March. In September...
fintechfutures.com

$4.7bn Prosus acquisition of India’s BillDesk falls through

Dutch e-commerce company Prosus has nixed a deal to acquire Indian digital payments provider BillDesk. Prosus subsidiary PayU was set to acquire BillDesk for $4.7 billion, but the firm says certain conditions were not met by the 30 September 2022 long stop date and the agreement was automatically terminated. The...
bitcoinmagazine.com

The First Africa Bitcoin Conference Begins On December 5th

The first Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC) is set for December 5-7 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Bitcoiners, entrepreneurs, educators, advocates, thought-leaders and industry professionals from Africa and across the world are gathering the adoption and use of bitcoin in Africa and across the world.
PYMNTS

Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters

Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
zycrypto.com

Abu Dhabi Set to Host Inaugural Middle East Blockchain Awards In November 2022

The Middle East Blockchain Awards will hold its inaugural ceremony in Abu Dhabi in November 2022 to recognize and honour outstanding contributions to the blockchain and Web 3.0 industries. The Awards will be presented by Hoko Agency Middle East in collaboration with the Middle East, Africa, Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association and Abu Dhabi Global Market’s flagship event, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (MEAACBA).
PYMNTS

Chainalysis: MENA Is World’s Fastest-Growing Crypto Market

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency market on the planet, a report by blockchain researcher Chainalysis has found. The report — published Wednesday (Oct. 5) on the company’s blog — found that the volume of crypto received in that part of the world rose 48% between June 2021 and June 2022, reaching $566 billion. The data is part of Chainalysis’ larger worldwide index of crypto adoption, due to be published later in the month.
960 The Ref

Nigeria regulator seeks $70M penalty in lawsuit against Meta

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — A Nigerian advertising regulator has sued Meta, accusing the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp of publishing unauthorized ads and seeking a 30 billion naira ($70 million) fine. The lawsuit filed in a local court by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, or ARCON,...
salestechstar.com

Centric Partners With eCommerce and Social Selling Platform Bemodo

Beginning in November, Centric’s partnership with Bemodo will allow customers to shop for thousands of quality products on Bemodo.com and pay with Centric Swap (CNS). Centric’s COO Tommy Butcher announced a partnership with Bemodo, a new eCommerce platform. Bemodo has chosen Centric as its “preferred cryptocurrency,” and starting next month will support Centric Swap (CNS) payments on its extensive selection of products. The company offers over 15,000 products in several categories, including health, beauty, home and family, pets, outdoors, and more.
The Associated Press

Neo Financial reinvents Canadian credit card reward programs with subscription-based cashback, partner access and insurance bundles

Neo Financial has introduced new subscription-based bundled rewards, further expanding their suite of personalized financial products. The Neo Card™ is the first credit card in Canada to provide members with the power to fully customize their rewards and benefits, effectively combining multiple premium reward cards into a single card.
Benzinga

Asia Innovations SPAC Listing: Based in Singapore, But Made in China

Developing markets social media company Asia Innovations is planning a U.S. SPAC listing that could provide it with up to $350 million in new funds. Company could represent a new generation of founding teams with Chinese roots setting up internet companies in Singapore to avoid stricter Chinese regulations. By Doug...
