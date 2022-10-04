Read full article on original website
Related
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 3: A “Legend” Goes Home After James Bond Night
Conrad Green, it’s so good to have you back as executive producer on Dancing with the Stars! First we get Derek Hough running around like a spy and rappelling down to the ballroom before Peta Murgatroyd helped to kick off a fiery opening number to “Live and Let Die.” Just like old times when DWTS was in its glory years on ABC. Let’s get on with Bond night, James Bond night on Disney+. Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel. The veteran actress thought she was a goner last week, but Goodman — bless his heart — saved her for another day. So...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants Get Suave for James Bond Week: See Which Duo Was Eliminated
The theme is Bond … James Bond. Dancing With the Stars contestants danced to music from the spy film franchise during the Monday, October 3, episode. By the end of the evening, the couples with the lowest scores were Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki and Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel. Once all the votes […]
EW.com
Selma Blair performs blindfolded in moving Dancing With the Stars dance dedicated to late mom
Selma Blair turned "For Your Eyes Only" into "For Your Crying Eyes Only." The actress, who is currently competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, performed a rumba to Sheena Easton's "For Your Eyes Only" from the 1981 film of the same name during the show's James Bond night — which she performed blindfolded and in special tribute to a personal hero.
EW.com
Dancing With the Stars season 31 eliminations: See every star who's been voted off so far
Dancing With the Stars season 31 is underway and the coveted mirrorball trophy is up for grabs once again. This season the competition show is streaming live coast to coast on Disney+ for the very first time, and is the first show to stream live on the platform. A new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Thrills With Stylish James Bond Night -- See the Best Dances of the Night! (Recap)
Dancing With the Stars returned Monday with a steamy, sultry night of dances all themed around the iconic James Bond film franchise -- and the stars all stepped up to the challenge with some impressive, classy performances. Host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the proceedings as returning...
'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman thought Emma Watson's diction was 'this side of Albania at times' in early films, according to personal diary
"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman criticized Emma Watson's performance in 2003. He also spoke out about the rest of the cast in diary extracts published by The Guardian. In one instance, Rickman predicted that Daniel Radcliffe's acting career wouldn't take off.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson a Masterclass Lesson in ‘Dreamgirls’ Choreography
Sheryl Lee Ralph, fresh off her big Emmy win for Abbot Elementary, joined Jennifer Hudson on the Jennifer Hudson Show for a bit of nostalgia as she reflected on her turn in the original 1981 Broadway production of Dreamgirls. Hudson, of course, is more than familiar with the show, having starred in the 2006 film adaptation and winning a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her work. Still, Hudson was reverent as she stood alongside Ralph, both draped in feather boas, and dutifully followed the latter’s lead as Ralph reiterated the proper way to step, sway, and sing along to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Bond producer reveals every 007 audition uses the same classic scene
Even though the franchise has been running for 60 years and undergone countless reinventions and evolutions during that time, producer Michael G. Wilson has revealed that every single actor who auditions for the James Bond performs the exact same scene, and it’s one that would never be used in a modern-day 007 adventure.
American crooner Richard Marx opens up about the difficulties of working with Aussie country star Keith Urban - despite the pair writing a number of hit songs together
American singer-songwriter Richard Marx has revealed that Keith Urban can be fickle when it comes to writing a hit. Marx, 59, who has written top-selling records for Barbara Streisand and U.S. boy band NSYNC, says that the Aussie superstar has trouble making up his mind when it comes to choosing which songs to record.
How to Stream Every James Bond Film and Channel 007’s Superspy Style
If you didn’t get a chance to see Daniel Craig in his final 007 film on the big screen, fear not. Every single James Bond title — including 2021’s No Time To Die — is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video today, which just so happens to be the franchise’s 60th anniversary. That means Prime members can catch up on all 25 movies across 60 years, including the films starring George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan as the British superspy.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Prime Day Returns Next Week-- Here's Everything You Need to Know Before...
Adrien Brody says 'Blonde' is supposed to be a 'traumatic experience' and defends the film against critics
Some critics slammed "Blonde," which hit Netflix on Wednesday, as exploitative based on intense scenes shown in the film.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Disney Night Songs and Dances Revealed for Season 31
Disney Night is an annual part of Dancing With the Stars, with contestants dancing to songs from all parts of the company's history. This year though, Disney Night will be a little more specific for the first ever Disney+ Night. The duos will dance to songs from movies and shows only available on the streaming platform, which also happens to be the exclusive home of DWTS Season 31. The full dance itinerary was released on Wednesday.
Martin Short And Shania Twain Set To Appear In ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Special
ABC is working on a new Beauty and the Beast TV special to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. The special is already receiving a lot of buzz due to the casting and more names have just been announced. Now, Martin Short is in talks to play Lumière while Shania Twain may play Mrs. Potts.
startattle.com
Daysia The Voice 2022 Audition “Crazy” Patsy Cline, Season 22
Daysia performs “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Daysia performs Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Daysia The Voice Audition. Contestant: Daysia. Age: 17. Hometown: Leavenworth, Kansas. Coach: Gwen Stefani. Song: “Crazy” by Patsy...
‘The Voice’ Recap, Season 22 Episode 6: Camila Cabello Lands a ‘Magical’ 4-Chair Turn
'The Voice' Season 22 Episode 6 featured another round of Blind Auditions as the coaches rushed to fill their teams.
TODAY.com
Adam Devine belts his heart out in new trailer for ‘Pitch Perfect’ series
Bumper Allen is back! But this time, instead of focusing his efforts on beating the "Pitch Perfect" Barden Bellas, he's belting his heart out from Berlin, Germany. On Oct. 5, Peacock released a teaser for the upcoming spin-off series, "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin," bringing Adam Devine's beloved character back to the screen.
Vogue
Andie MacDowell’s Natural Grey Curls Shine On The Runway In Paris
Resplendent in stripes, sequins and marabou feathers, Andie MacDowell was a sight to behold on the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth runway during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Showing off her honed legs, the 64-year-old was the epitome of exuberant as she posed and danced joyously down the catwalk.
Comments / 0