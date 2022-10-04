ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 3: A “Legend” Goes Home After James Bond Night

Conrad Green, it’s so good to have you back as executive producer on Dancing with the Stars! First we get Derek Hough running around like a spy and rappelling down to the ballroom before Peta Murgatroyd helped to kick off a fiery opening number to “Live and Let Die.” Just like old times when DWTS was in its glory years on ABC. Let’s get on with Bond night, James Bond night on Disney+. Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel. The veteran actress thought she was a goner last week, but Goodman — bless his heart — saved her for another day. So...
Rolling Stone

Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson a Masterclass Lesson in ‘Dreamgirls’ Choreography

Sheryl Lee Ralph, fresh off her big Emmy win for Abbot Elementary, joined Jennifer Hudson on the Jennifer Hudson Show for a bit of nostalgia as she reflected on her turn in the original 1981 Broadway production of Dreamgirls. Hudson, of course, is more than familiar with the show, having starred in the 2006 film adaptation and winning a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her work. Still, Hudson was reverent as she stood alongside Ralph, both draped in feather boas, and dutifully followed the latter’s lead as Ralph reiterated the proper way to step, sway, and sing along to...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wegotthiscovered.com

10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond

Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond producer reveals every 007 audition uses the same classic scene

Even though the franchise has been running for 60 years and undergone countless reinventions and evolutions during that time, producer Michael G. Wilson has revealed that every single actor who auditions for the James Bond performs the exact same scene, and it’s one that would never be used in a modern-day 007 adventure.
Daily Mail

American crooner Richard Marx opens up about the difficulties of working with Aussie country star Keith Urban - despite the pair writing a number of hit songs together

American singer-songwriter Richard Marx has revealed that Keith Urban can be fickle when it comes to writing a hit. Marx, 59, who has written top-selling records for Barbara Streisand and U.S. boy band NSYNC, says that the Aussie superstar has trouble making up his mind when it comes to choosing which songs to record.
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Stream Every James Bond Film and Channel 007’s Superspy Style

If you didn’t get a chance to see Daniel Craig in his final 007 film on the big screen, fear not. Every single James Bond title — including 2021’s No Time To Die — is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video today, which just so happens to be the franchise’s 60th anniversary. That means Prime members can catch up on all 25 movies across 60 years, including the films starring George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan as the British superspy.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Prime Day Returns Next Week-- Here's Everything You Need to Know Before...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Disney Night Songs and Dances Revealed for Season 31

Disney Night is an annual part of Dancing With the Stars, with contestants dancing to songs from all parts of the company's history. This year though, Disney Night will be a little more specific for the first ever Disney+ Night. The duos will dance to songs from movies and shows only available on the streaming platform, which also happens to be the exclusive home of DWTS Season 31. The full dance itinerary was released on Wednesday.
startattle.com

Daysia The Voice 2022 Audition “Crazy” Patsy Cline, Season 22

Daysia performs “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Daysia performs Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Daysia The Voice Audition. Contestant: Daysia. Age: 17. Hometown: Leavenworth, Kansas. Coach: Gwen Stefani. Song: “Crazy” by Patsy...
TODAY.com

Adam Devine belts his heart out in new trailer for ‘Pitch Perfect’ series

Bumper Allen is back! But this time, instead of focusing his efforts on beating the "Pitch Perfect" Barden Bellas, he's belting his heart out from Berlin, Germany. On Oct. 5, Peacock released a teaser for the upcoming spin-off series, "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin," bringing Adam Devine's beloved character back to the screen.
Vogue

Andie MacDowell’s Natural Grey Curls Shine On The Runway In Paris

Resplendent in stripes, sequins and marabou feathers, Andie MacDowell was a sight to behold on the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth runway during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Showing off her honed legs, the 64-year-old was the epitome of exuberant as she posed and danced joyously down the catwalk.
