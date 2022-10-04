Read full article on original website
Emporia volleyball senior night highlights Thursday action
Two Emporia High School teams are in action on Thursday, with the volleyball team hosting Hillsboro and Great Bend on senior night. Head coach Ping Wang is expecting two good games. “We had a talk on Monday and I told the girls it’s going to be two tough matches,” Wang...
Emporia boys soccer records shutout win over Wichita Trinity
The Emporia High School boys soccer team shut out Wichita Trinity Academy, 1-0, at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. The lone goal of the game came in the 51st minute on a penalty kick from Rudy Bedolla. The team made an advanced decision earlier this year that Bedolla would be the one to take penalty kicks, and it paid off tonight.
Area schools cross country roundup
Area cross-country programs competed at the Council Grove Invitational last Saturday and the Eureka Invitational Tuesday. In Saturday’s girls varsity 5K race, 72 girls competed, with Olpe High School’s Lilly Skalsky placing third. The top area boys’ performance on Saturday came from Lebo High School’s Caleb Durst, who finished eighth. Hartford’s boys varsity team placed first at the Eureka Invitational.
Area schools volleyball roundup
As volleyball’s regular season winds down, a flurry of activity is transpiring on area courts this week. On Tuesday, Lebo High School extended its winning streak to 23, and Northern Heights High School notched a couple of wins. Lyon County League schools.
Emporia State's Mackenzie Dimarco named MIAA Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
Emporia State's Mackenzie Dimarco earned MIAA Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honors after scoring six goals in two Hornet wins last week. Dimarco became the first player in MIAA history to score hat tricks in back-to-back matches as the Hornets went 2-0 last weekend, running their unbeaten string to seven matches.
Emporia girls golf take third at Manhattan Invite
The Emporia High School girls golf team finished third at the Manhattan Invite on Monday. “Overall, it was a tough day in a big tournament,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “The course was challenging as always with the trees and the hard, fast greens.”
A look at the week ahead for Emporia High athletics
Boys soccer will host Wichita Trinity Academy tonight and play at Beran Academy in Elbing on Thursday. Both games are scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. The team is coming off a key Centennial League win against Manhattan last Thursday night. Gymnastics will also have two meets this week. The...
Michelin celebrates grand opening Wednesday
An Emporia business celebrated its integration into Michelin North America with a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning. Michelin, located at 1601 E. South Ave., was formerly known as Camso in Emporia. The company was first acquired by Michelin in 2018. Jason Davis, manufacturing director for Michelin North America’s Beyond Road manufacturing...
Emporia Events: Monsters, porches and rides
There’s plenty to do in and around Emporia this weekend. On Friday, head down to downtown for the Emporia First Friday Artwalk from 4-9 p.m., where the Sweet Granada is the presenting venue. A full list of participating venues and artists is online at www.emporiafirstfriday.com.
ESU announces 4th annual Forensic Science seminar series
Emporia State University's fourth annual Master of Science in Forensic Science Seminar Series kicks off next week, and two murder cases with ties to Emporia are the focus of the first two sessions. The five seminars throughout the 2022-23 academic year focus on "Kansas Crimes."
Low rivers and low hopes for rain
It's not simply Emporia that's lacking rain. A dry season is having an impact from one side of the U.S. to the other. Several reports Thursday morning indicated the Mississippi River is down to its lowest level in 10 years. The New Orleans Times-Picayune noted “a lack of rainfall this spring, summer and fall in the upper Mississippi, Ohio and Missouri river valleys.”
Betty C. Heath
Betty C. Heath, 82, Emporia, Kansas, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Newman Regional Health, Emporia. Betty Christine Payne was born December 15, 1939 in Hancock County, Illinois, the daughter of Verl and Opal (Alton) Payne. She married Ralston G. Heath, Sr. July 31, 1971 at Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, Overland Park, Kansas. He died January 6, 2018. Surviving are her daughters, Jackie (Monte) Miller, Emporia, Kansas, Laurie (Dale) Waller, and Cindy Hepner, both of Mulvane, Kansas; step-children, Ralston “Skeeter” (Sue) Heath, Jr., Tim (Tricia) Heath, Tom Heath, and Robert “Chip” Heath; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and her brothers, Charles Payne and John Payne. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Shannon Denise Moser; son, Daniel Edward Railton; and brother, Larry Moore.
Lyon County renews revitalization program with Olpe
Lyon County Commissioners renewed the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan with the City of Olpe at its meeting Thursday. Joyce Wilson, city clerk, said the plan has been beneficial to Olpe.
Red Cross seeks blood donors in wake of Ian
The American Red Cross has a constant need for blood. And the blood supply is under stress right now in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
White Memorial Park added to city surplus following purchase request
A local businessman has put in a purchase request for White Memorial Park, Emporia City Commissioners heard Wednesday. Rick Mitchell sent a letter of inquiry for the park, located at 525 Merchant St., last month. He purchased the former Emporia Gazette building, located at 517 Merchant St., in January, and hopes to expand his development into the park area.
Fire title changes, as Emporia seeks Deputy Chief
Emporia is looking for a new No. 2 in the Fire Department, who will have a different title than before. The department announced on Facebook Monday that it’s hiring a Deputy Fire Chief. “The Deputy Chief position is the same position as the Assistant Chief. No additional position,” city...
Population up in Chase, down in Lyon
Lyon County has lost about 1,700 residents since the 2010 Census, the latest government estimates show. The U.S. Census Bureau believes the county's population was 31,998 on Thursday, July 1, 2021. That's a decline of 0.6% from April 2010.
EMS students raising money for local organizations through Walk-a-Thon
Emporia Middle School sixth-graders will participate in the ninth annual Walk-a-Thon fundraiser at the Emporia High School track this Friday. Students will be walking the track most of the day, Christy Dragonas, sixth-grade counselor, said, as part of their fundraising efforts for five local organizations. Students will be raising money through Friday. Those who wish to donate can do so through individual sixth-graders or by calling EMS at 620-341-2335.
Minor injuries reported after Wednesday morning wreck
Two drivers escaped serious injury after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning just north of Olpe. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Rodriguez, the accident occurred at 8:09 a.m. at Highway 99 and Road 90. Rodriquez said 16-year-old Zoey Vogts was traveling northbound on Hwy. 99, driving a 1984 red...
Two juveniles arrested for alleged assault
Two juveniles were arrested outside of The Emporia Gazette office Thursday afternoon for their connection to an alleged aggravated assault. According to Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas, police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Sixth Avenue around 12:40 p.m. for reports of an aggravated assault. The victim was 45-year0old Daniel Klingensmith, who said a masked male had assaulted him.
