ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Lompoc Record

Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol. Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies

Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local doctors in Santa Barbara are raising awareness on how to detect early signs of sepsis. Doctors at Cottage Hospital say sepsis is the body’s response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. In other words, it’s your body’s overwhelming response to an infection. Dr. Edward The post Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc's Surf Beach reopens to public following seasonal plover restrictions

All sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches have fully reopened to the public as of Sept. 26, four days ahead of the scheduled end of annually enforced restrictions to protect the threatened Western Snowy Plover and its nesting habitat under the Endangered Species Act, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Society
County
Ventura County, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Health
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
City
Ventura, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Ventura County, CA
Society
Lompoc Record

Lee Rosenberg: Santa Ynez Valley high school board candidate says education is the answer | Guest Commentary

My name is Lee Rosenberg. I am a candidate for the Santa Ynez Valley High School Board of Education and have been endorsed for this position by Bill Brown (County Sheriff), Bruce Porter (Vice President Santa Barbara County Board of Education), Rich Nagler (Valley Foundation Man Of The Year), Valerie Kissell (Executive Director People Helping People), Glenn Beede (Pastor Valley Presbyterian Church) , Alfonso Gonzalez (Student Counselor SYV High School), Greg Wolf (Teacher), Aaron Petersen, and many others.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance

An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Charity#Senior Health#General Health
spectrumnews1.com

Paw Works is moving to a new location, and calling for the public's help

CAMARILLO, Calif. — After a string of unfortunate events, including the theft of a dog, animal rescue Paw Works is facing another challenge: moving to a new location. After receiving a sudden notice to evacuate, the organization found a new space that will require hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate and prepare before any animals can be moved over.
CAMARILLO, CA
New Times

LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO

Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Santa Barbara in 2022

Santa Barbara is a town located on the central California coast and bordered by the Santa Ynez Mountains. The town is also packed with state-of-the-art boutiques, parks, museums, and five-star restaurants offering some of the most delicious desserts and local wines. According to Restaurant Guru, Santa Barbara is also home to many sushi restaurants such as; Arigato Sushi, Sushi Bar Montecito, Sushi Go Go, and many others with diverse menus. Here, we will take a closer look at the 20 best sushi restaurants in Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Charities
Lompoc Record

About Town: Parks and Rec taking reservations for visits from Santa

Parks & Rec taking reservations for visits from Santa. Lompoc residents can have Santa Claus visit their homes this holiday season through the annual Christmastime program offered by the Lompoc Parks & Rec Division. Booking requests for Santa visits are being taken at a cost of $40 per household for...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Letters to the Editor: Backing candidates who show up; Waste matters in Los Olivos; Forum attendee's conduct questioned; Out with 'professional politicians,' in with term limits

I was able to attend the Santa Maria City Council candidates forum last week, presented by the Chamber of Commerce. I would like to thank the Chamber for organizing this event to help acquaint city voters with the candidates running for seats in the 3rd and 4th Districts. Three City...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach

Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy