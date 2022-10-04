ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago

North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Tuesday morning that went over Japan, the South Korean military said, causing the Japanese government to warn people in two northern prefectures to take shelter.

The firing of the missile, which appeared to have landed in the Pacific Ocean outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, is considered a major escalation by North Korea. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missile flew for 22 minutes, and there are no reports of any damage. An intermediate-range missile has a range of 2,485 miles, meaning it could reach Guam. This is the first missile to fly over Japan in five years.

North Korea has tested several weapons over the last 10 days, in what is perceived as a response to bilateral military drills between the United States and South Korea. South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol said he has called a meeting of his National Security Council to discuss North Korea's "reckless nuclear provocations."

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un

U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
POTUS
CNBC

North Korean missile launch raises alarm in Washington

The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Ballistic Missile#South Korean#Japanese#National Security Council
TheDailyBeast

North Korea Flies Warplanes Near South Korea as Tensions Skyrocket

South Korea says North Korean warplanes flew close to the nations’ dividing border Thursday, causing Seoul to scramble its own jets in response. The South Korean military said a formation of eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers were believed to have been conducting air-to-surface firing drills. South Korea scrambled 30 of its own jets when the threat was spotted. The aerial standoff comes after Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday. Seoul responded by carrying out drills alongside the U.S. and Japan off the peninsula’s east coast. Tension in the region has been steadily rising, with Kim Jong Un firing a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.Read it at Associated Press
MILITARY
Axios

U.S. slams Beijing and Moscow after latest North Korean missile tests

The U.S. ambassador to the UN accused Beijing and Moscow of "enabling" North Korea's military after it fired two more ballistic missiles on Thursday following a Security Council meeting on the country's recent launches. Why it matters: Thursday's launch was the sixth in 12 days, occurring after the U.S. redeployed...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
The Week

North Korea launches another missile toward South Korean waters

North Korea launched another ballistic missile towards its eastern waters, South Korean officials said Thursday.  South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the weapon had been launched Thursday morning, but did not provide specific details, The Associated Press reported.  The missile was the sixth round of weapon launches from the North Koreans in less than two weeks, and came just two days after a medium-range missile was fired over Japan. AP reported this was the first North Korean missile to be launched at Japan in more than five years.  The barrage of missile launches was likely in response to recent joint military tests conducted by the United States, Japan,...
WORLD
iheart.com

A Dozen North Korean Warplanes Buzzed The South Korean Border

The South Korean military scrambled 30 F-15K fighter jets on Thursday (October 6) after 12 North Korean warplanes buzzed the South Korean border as part of a military drill. The South Korean jets did not engage the warplanes, which included eight fighter jets and four bombers. The stand-off between the two squadrons lasted about an hour.
MILITARY
KSLTV

North Korea launches missile over Japan, sending residents to shelter

(CNN) — Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile over the north of the country in an escalation of Pyongyang’s missile tests that prompted immediate backlash from Tokyo. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed the...
POLITICS
World

Japan reacts to North Korean missile overhead

North Korea launched a missile over Japan this morning, for the first time since 2017. Alerts went off in Tokyo and other northern cities at 7:30 a.m., and there was fear and confusion about how to take cover. From Tokyo, reporter Thisanka Siripala tells host Carolyn Beeler about the reaction to the missile launch, and how Japanese leaders are responding.
POLITICS
The Hill

North Korea condemns US, South Korea military drills

North Korea on Thursday pushed back at the U.S. military’s recent activity in the region, calling it a “serious threat to the stability” of the Korean Peninsula.  It marked the first time Pyongyang has responded publicly since the country began its most recent round of missile launches on Sept. 24.  The isolated nation fired two more…
MILITARY
The Week

United States brings home 7 detainees in prisoner swap with Venezuela

The White House announced that a group of seven Americans were released from captivity during a prisoner swap in Venezuela on Saturday, in what marked a rare exchange of political goodwill between the two countries.  In exchange for the release of the American detainees, the United States released a pair of nephews of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's wife. The two men had been held in the U.S. on narcotics charges and were released back into the custody of the Venezuelan government.  In a statement, President Biden said the seven Americans "will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy