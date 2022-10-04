North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Tuesday morning that went over Japan, the South Korean military said, causing the Japanese government to warn people in two northern prefectures to take shelter.

The firing of the missile, which appeared to have landed in the Pacific Ocean outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, is considered a major escalation by North Korea. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missile flew for 22 minutes, and there are no reports of any damage. An intermediate-range missile has a range of 2,485 miles, meaning it could reach Guam. This is the first missile to fly over Japan in five years.

North Korea has tested several weapons over the last 10 days, in what is perceived as a response to bilateral military drills between the United States and South Korea. South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol said he has called a meeting of his National Security Council to discuss North Korea's "reckless nuclear provocations."