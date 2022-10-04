Strictly's Fleur East reveals she cried after her performance thinking about her beloved father who passed away in 2020 - after he 'wished her luck' from beyond the grave

Fleur East has revealed she cried after her performance on Saturday's show thinking about her beloved father Malcolm who sadly passed away in 2020.

Following her Viennese Waltz with partner Vito Coppola, the singer, 34, could be seen wiping away tears, telling host Claudia Winkleman the tough rehearsals were to blame.

However speaking on her Hits Radio show on Monday she admitted her uncle thoughtfully wore her late father's bracelet to the show, which left her 'blubbering'.

Tears: Fleur East has revealed she cried after her performance on Saturday's show thinking about her beloved father Malcolm who sadly passed away in 2020

She said: 'All day I was trying to make sure I found the right emotion for this dance as I was really worried about going on there, being quite blank and empty and just doing the steps. I really wanted to commit to it'.

'But just before we danced, I went to see my family who were sitting in the audience and my Uncle Sean lifted his arm to show me his wrist - and he was wearing my Dad's bracelet'.

She continued: 'He didn't even say anything to me, just showed it to me and that set me off. It was just seconds before I performed and with everything else and just being nervous, I started crying, blubbering!'

RIP: She admitted her uncle thoughtfully wore her late father's bracelet to the show, which left her 'blubbering' (pictured with her father Malcolm in 2019)

It comes after Fleur said her cousin went to see a psychic medium and they delivered a tear-jerking good luck message from her dad, who passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Speaking on her Hits Radio Breakfast Show last week, Fleur played a voice note from her cousin in which the medium revealed she's communicating with 'a spirit called Malcolm' who has a daughter that 'sings or dances'.

The psychic went on to say: '[Malcolm's] daughter is about to start something, she's about to start an adventure, as he's calling it. He says to tell her I'm so proud of her and give her all the luck in the world.'

Too much: Overcome with emotion Fleur was comforted by host Tess Daly (left)

Emotion: It comes after Fleur said her cousin went to see a psychic medium and they delivered a tear-jerking good luck message from her dad

The singer explained: 'In 72 hours I'll be dancing live for the first time and it's really exciting but something really weird has happened to me ahead of the Strictly weekend.

'On Sunday I had a message from one of my cousins who had been to see a medium – people that speak to the spirit world.

'I've never gone to a medium because I do believe in it and I'm quite scared about going because I never wanted to test it. But my cousin went and this happened.

Tender: Fleur played a voice note on her radio show in which the medium revealed she's communicating with 'a spirit called Malcolm' (pictured) who has a daughter that 'sings or dances'

'So my Dad passed away in 2020, his name was Malcolm and apparently he came through and wished me good luck ahead of Strictly.'

Fleur described receiving the message as an 'eerie but comforting' experience because she has been 'so anxious' about not having her beloved late father around for such a big moment in her life.

She added: 'Is that not really weird? It's eerie but it's really comforting as well.

Dancing queen: Fleur previously admitted she chose to take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing in honour of her late father , who was a huge fan of the BBC One competition

'Leading up to Strictly has been so nerve-racking and I've been so anxious and not having my Dad here for the first time before something so big in my life is huge.

'So to get a message like that is the set up I needed before the big weekend.'

Fleur previously admitted she chose to take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing in honour of her late father, who was a huge fan of the BBC One competition.

She said: 'I hope I get to dance to some of my songs. For me, it's quite emotional. My dad who passed away in 2020, Strictly was his favourite show. I'm going to be doing it for him.

