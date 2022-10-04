Read full article on original website
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 5 vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back in teal jerseys Sunday for a home game against the Houston Texans in Week 5. After three straight games wearing white jerseys while rotating between three different color pants, the Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ll wear the black pants with teal on top against the Texans.
Texans Released Veteran Wide Receiver Tuesday
The Houston Texans reportedly let go of an eight-year veteran at wide receiver on Tuesday. Per Tom Pelissero, the team released Chris Conley from its practice squad as a number of moves came through the wire. Conley signed with the Texans last season and even made 10 starts for the...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts QB Matt Ryan spoke to the media about his frequent fumbles so far this season. “Certainly have to do something different. I think you’ve just got to protect it better,” Ryan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I go back to, I think I’ve been pretty good throughout my career. It’s been a very uncharacteristic four-game stretch. It’s something I’ve got to clean up and got to be better at.”
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson can return to Browns facility next week; not allowed to practice until November
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still serving his 11-game suspension, but starting next week he will be eligible to return to the team's practice facility where he will be able to work out on his own. He is not eligible to start practicing and doing team drills with the...
Texas QB Quinn Ewers to return vs. Oklahoma after injury to shoulder, sources say
The quarterback missed the last month with a significant injury in his non-throwing shoulder. Quinn Evans is back now and will take the field this Saturday for the Red River Rivalry in Dallas.
Bijani: Dameon Pierce is a top 10 running back. Why aren’t the Texans using him like one?
The Texans rookie running back ranks 10th in attempts (60), yards (313), yards-per-game (78.3), touchdowns (2) and rushing first-downs (15).
Texans list 13 players on first injury report of Week 5
Although the team held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, the Houston Texans still listed 13 players on the first injury report of Week 5, including eight estimated to be non-participants. As is always the case with walkthrough practices, teams simply estimate participation status of players. Linebacker Blake Cashman and Christian...
Yardbarker
Texans v Jaguars: Can Houston Finally Crank Out Their First Win?
The start of the 2022 season brought a rough four weeks to Houston. After blowing fourth quarter leads in their first two games and a fourth quarter tie in Chicago, the Texans mustered a valiant effort against the Chargers late in last week’s game. Although they came within 3 points of the Chargers with less than 10 minutes to go, still they could not follow through with a win. Week 5 brings us to the first Texans v Jaguars game of the year.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Texans-Jaguars, pick
The Houston Texans (0-3-1) hope to continue their dominance of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) when the NFL teams play Sunday in Florida. The Texans lead the all-time series 27-13, winning the past eight games since 2018 against their AFC South Division rivals. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective...
profootballnetwork.com
Thursday Night Football Broncos vs. Colts Prop Bets: Weighing Wagers on Michael Pittman Jr., Nyheim Hines, Melvin Gordon III, and Russell Wilson
Week 4 is in the books, and now things are getting all too real. It’s time for Thursday Night Football, and if you’re making Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts prop bets for Week 5, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
Russell Wilson, Melvin Gordon’s official status vs. Colts
With the Denver Broncos set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, all eyes were on the health of Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon. Earlier in the week, both Wilson and Gordon were placed on the injury report. Wilson was dealing with a shoulder issue, and Gordon was dealing with a neck issue.
Doc's Sports Service
Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, 10/9/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 5
Odds/Point Spread: Jaguars (-7) The Houston Texans (0-3-1) are on their way to TIAA Bank Field on Sunday where they will try to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2). Jacksonville opens this game as 7-point favorites. The over/under is 43.5. The Houston Texans head into this game 0-3-1 this season. In...
