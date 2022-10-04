The Washington Commanders have designated rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. to return to practice on Wednesday, just 37 days after he was shot multiple times in the leg. Robinson, a third-round pick out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL draft, was shot on Aug. 28 when he went to Washington D.C.'s H Street corridor to get something to eat. Two bullets hit his right leg and traveled through his knee, but both miraculously missed ligaments, tendons, and bones. The 23-year-old was transported to the hospital for treatment and had successful surgery on Aug. 29. He was released the very next day.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO