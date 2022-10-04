Read full article on original website
Related
2 key Jets offensive linemen dead, team says
The New York Jets announced the passing of former offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney on Sunday. They were 67 and 60 years old, respectively.
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
Who is new Patriots QB Garrett Gilbert?
The Patriots are expected to bring back quarterback Garrett Gilbert for his third stint on the New England practice squad. He’ll provide depth and possibly back up Bailey Zappe on Sunday if neither Mac Jones nor Brian Hoyer is ready to play. Enter your email address here to receive...
Detroit Lions sign TE Shane Zylstra
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look for their second win of the season when they take on the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Lions announced they have signed TE Shane Zylstra to their practice squad. Who is Detroit Lions TE Shane Zylstra?. Shane Zylstra, who is 25,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fantasy football: Harris, Jacobs among five running backs to avoid in Week 5
Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Commanders designate RB Brian Robinson Jr. to return to practice 37 days after being shot in leg
The Washington Commanders have designated rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. to return to practice on Wednesday, just 37 days after he was shot multiple times in the leg. Robinson, a third-round pick out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL draft, was shot on Aug. 28 when he went to Washington D.C.'s H Street corridor to get something to eat. Two bullets hit his right leg and traveled through his knee, but both miraculously missed ligaments, tendons, and bones. The 23-year-old was transported to the hospital for treatment and had successful surgery on Aug. 29. He was released the very next day.
Yardbarker
Commanders Sign OT Christian DiLauro To Practice Squad, Releasing DB Troy Apke
DT David Bada (international) G Nolan Laufenberg (injured) DiLauro, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He was released by Cleveland during final roster cuts and immediately signed to the practice squad. The Browns waived DiLauro from the practice squad after only...
Browns cornerback Greedy Williams designated to return from IR, ready to help struggling secondary
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greedy Williams is no stranger to injuries derailing part -- or all -- of a promising season. A hamstring injury suffered in practice disrupted the early part of his rookie season, causing him to miss four games. A nerve issue in his shoulder cost him his entire 2020 campaign. After playing 16 of 17 games in 2021 and establishing himself as the third corner, another hamstring injury caught him this training camp, again in practice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Jahan Dotson, former Penn State WR, likely to miss time with hamstring injury, per report
Former Penn State receiver and current Washington Commander Jahan Dotson could miss significant time with a hamstring injury, Fox Sports’s Ralph Vacchiano reported Monday. The rookie left the Commanders’ loss to Dallas early with the injury and now could miss several weeks. He had 3 receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s game.
fantasypros.com
Week 5 RBs to Buy Low or Sell High: Why It's Time to Trade Away Najee Harris (Ep. 963)
Joey P., Big Pod Energy, and Ron Stewart (@RonStewart_) share their thoughts on this week's most traded running backs and shed light on the best buy-low and sell-high RB trade targets heading into Week 5! What kind of haul should Najee Harris managers expect? The Pros will tell you!. Sponsors:
Comments / 0