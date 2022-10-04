ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

Who is new Patriots QB Garrett Gilbert?

The Patriots are expected to bring back quarterback Garrett Gilbert for his third stint on the New England practice squad. He’ll provide depth and possibly back up Bailey Zappe on Sunday if neither Mac Jones nor Brian Hoyer is ready to play. Enter your email address here to receive...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign TE Shane Zylstra

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look for their second win of the season when they take on the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Lions announced they have signed TE Shane Zylstra to their practice squad. Who is Detroit Lions TE Shane Zylstra?. Shane Zylstra, who is 25,...
DETROIT, MI
102.5 The Bone

Commanders designate RB Brian Robinson Jr. to return to practice 37 days after being shot in leg

The Washington Commanders have designated rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. to return to practice on Wednesday, just 37 days after he was shot multiple times in the leg. Robinson, a third-round pick out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL draft, was shot on Aug. 28 when he went to Washington D.C.'s H Street corridor to get something to eat. Two bullets hit his right leg and traveled through his knee, but both miraculously missed ligaments, tendons, and bones. The 23-year-old was transported to the hospital for treatment and had successful surgery on Aug. 29. He was released the very next day.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Commanders Sign OT Christian DiLauro To Practice Squad, Releasing DB Troy Apke

DT David Bada (international) G Nolan Laufenberg (injured) DiLauro, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He was released by Cleveland during final roster cuts and immediately signed to the practice squad. The Browns waived DiLauro from the practice squad after only...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Browns cornerback Greedy Williams designated to return from IR, ready to help struggling secondary

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greedy Williams is no stranger to injuries derailing part -- or all -- of a promising season. A hamstring injury suffered in practice disrupted the early part of his rookie season, causing him to miss four games. A nerve issue in his shoulder cost him his entire 2020 campaign. After playing 16 of 17 games in 2021 and establishing himself as the third corner, another hamstring injury caught him this training camp, again in practice.
CLEVELAND, OH
