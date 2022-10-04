Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Wythe County woman accused of pointing pistol at deputy receives prison sentence
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Wythe County woman who was accused of pointing a pistol at a deputy back in January of 2022 has learned her fate. On Jan. 28, 2022, 51-year-old Melissa Gail Huffman, of Speedwell, Virginia, reportedly hit an off-duty sheriff deputy’s car and kept on going, according to Mike Jones, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wythe County.
Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
DOJ: Bristol man sentenced to 22 years in prison on meth charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the release from the Department of Justice, on October 5, Michael Shane Moore, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee was sentenced to 264 months, or 22 years, in prison […]
'It would not take away from the horrific facts': Judge dismisses request for 4 convicted in Lillelid Murders
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Greene County judge dismissed a post-conviction request made by four people convicted in the 1997 Lilliled Murders to have the murder weapon analyzed. Karen Howell, Dean Mullins, Crystal Sturgill and Joseph Risner filed a motion for the gun used in the killings to be fingerprinted more than a month ago. The matter came before the court on Aug. 30, and the court made a decision on Sept. 26 to deny the request after reviewing the petitions as well as the responses filed by the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
WDTV
Day care admin convicted of assault and battery of a child in her care
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - This daycare center was owned and operated by Angela Leighton, who also served as the administrator. The assault at the heart of the conviction occurred at Bright Beginnings in Tazewell and led to the investigation back in January of this year, where a three year old boy claimed “Miss Angie whipped me.”
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Police seeing 'marked increase' in violations of school bus law
Throughout the school year there are more than 41.8 million violations that put children entering and exiting a school bus at risk nationwide, according to an annual survey conducted by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services. Most of those incidents are because a driver ignored the...
Kingsport woman reportedly shot in drive-by shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman underwent treatment Sunday night after reportedly walking into the emergency room at Holston Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her face and upper lip. An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) said that the woman arrived at the ER at 8:46 p.m. She reportedly told […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Johnson City man allegedly busted with meth, other drugs
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities charged a man with multiple felony charges Monday night after reportedly finding over 30 grams of meth and other illegal substances in his possession. A report from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers pulled over Kevin Mitchell, of Johnson City, for a traffic violation. Police discovered […]
NBC12
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
wcyb.com
More than $400K in grants coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than $400,000 in grants are coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. The site remediation grants are from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF). A grant of $300,000 was awarded to the town of Saltville, and a $122,718 grant was awarded to Smyth County.
wcyb.com
5 people running for 3 seats on Bristol, Tennessee City Council
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum Wednesday night for candidates vying for city council. Five people are running for three seats in Bristol, Tennessee. Those candidates include incumbents Lea Powers, Mark Hutton, and Margaret Feierabend. Along with challengers David Warren who is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alleged argument over dogs ends in shooting, arrest
Hawkins County man is accused of shooting into the vehicle of a man with whom he had argued about dogs.
q95fm.net
Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead
A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
hardknoxwire.com
Judge shoots down Lillelid appeals
A Greene County judge has rejected an effort to appeal the sentences of three men and women convicted in the infamous 1997 Lillelid murders. Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson denied a request made by the defendants for fingerprint testing to be performed on the two handguns used in the crime, saying that any results obtained through such an analysis would be legally irrelevant.
Three arrested after meth, firearm seized in Greeneville traffic stop
Three people are facing several charges related to a traffic stop that led to the seizure of suspected meth and a firearm on Sunday, according to the Greeneville Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjhl.com
Driving adventures on the “Back of the Dragon” in Tazewell County, Virginia
Larry Davidson, Founder of the “Back of the Dragon”, talks about this amazing 32-mile ride between Tazewell and Marion, Va. that features 438 curves!. For more information call 276-979-4288 or go to backofthedragon.com.
VSP: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle near Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police say a pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a vehicle near Abingdon. According to the Virginia State Police, a vehicle ran off the road in the 18400 block of Westwood Drive around 3:28 p.m. and hit a parked vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken […]
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On September 28, officers with the Johnson City Police Department arrested Rita Metcalf, Huffine Road, Johnson City, and charged her with identity theft. At approximately 9:41 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a Kia Optima that was bearing a license plate that belonged to a Volvo. Once the vehicle came to a stop, officers asked Metcalf, a passenger in the vehicle, to identify herself. She then gave officers a social security number and date of birth that belonged to a family member.
Sheriff works to hire more officers at Carter County Jail
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Jail remains in limbo in regards to its certification from the Tennessee Corrections Institute. That will be determined in December, but until then, Sheriff Mike Fraley is working to correct any issues. Fraley says they have addressed all maintenance problems but still need to hire more corrections […]
Comments / 0