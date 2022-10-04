Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Warriors Reportedly Cutting Notable Guard On Monday
The Golden State Warriors are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung. They're making the move so that they can bring in former Virginia standout Ty Jerome on a training camp deal if he clears waivers. McClung spent time...
Golden State Warriors Release Former Lakers Player
This young player was hoping for a chance to breakout.
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
NBC Sports
Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors
Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers Send Message to NBA in Preseason Opener
Tyrese Maxey wanted to send a message on Monday night during the Sixers' preseason opener against Brooklyn.
Boston Celtics Officially Sign 6x NBA All-Star
On Monday, the Boston Celtics announced the signing of Blake Griffin. The six-time NBA All-Star played for the Brooklyn Nets this past season.
Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player
One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team. The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.
NBC Sports
How 'showmen' Steph, Klay wowed Draymond at Japan 3-point contest
Warriors fans at Saitama Super Arena in Japan were treated to watching Steph Curry and Klay Thompson pair up in a 3-point contest last weekend. To everyone's delight, the Splash Brothers combined to knock down 17 of 22 3-point attempts, handily beating Warriors teammates Jordan Poole and Moses Moody in the contest.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA Power Rankings Based on Championship Odds (Warriors Odds Climbing as Preseason Begins)
The NBA preseason kicked off this week, and we are exactly two weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 regular season. Outside of the Phoenix Suns losing to the Adelaide 36ers (yikes), we haven't seen much to overreact to in the preseason. The Golden State Warriors looked good in their opener, especially youngster James Wiseman, who could be the big move that Golden State adds to the roster this season.
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign Ty Jerome
The Golden State Warriors have officially signed Ty Jerome, who was recently traded to the Houston Rockets by the Oklahoma City Thunder and subsequently waived.
Tyrese Maxey Shoots Down All-Star Talk After Sixers Beat Cavs
Tyrese Maxey isn't worried about personal accolades going into year three.
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant’s Playing Status vs. Sixers
Will the Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons trio face the Sixers on Monday?
Warriors reviewing Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
The Golden State Warriors are reviewing a physical altercation that occurred between forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson and the Pelicans able to 'click' in the star forward's return
When Zion Williamson slashed into the lane early in the second quarter, four Chicago Bulls players converged. Williamson passed the ball to a wide-open CJ McCollum, who coolly knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner. McCollum was one of nine players on the Pelicans’ roster who had never played...
Steph Curry Voted as Best Point Guard in NBA
NBA GMs voted Steph Curry as best point guard in the NBA
NBC Sports
How execs rank Warriors in West, likelihood to repeat title
The Warriors are less than two weeks away from officially beginning their quest for the second championship repeat in franchise history. As the season approaches, it’s always interesting to get the perspective of Golden State’s peers. How big is the target on the backs of the defending champions?
Embiid, Harden On Pace to Play vs. Cavaliers Wednesday
Joel Embiid, James Harden and a couple of other Sixers are expected to make their preseason debut on Wednesday night.
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
