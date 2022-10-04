Lutheran’s Guse, Boylan’s Greenberg win sectional golf championships

Rockford Lutheran’s Jake Guse and Boylan’s Ella Greenberg claimed individual sectional championships in golf Monday. Guse won the Boys Class 1A Sectional at TPC Deere Run shooting a 74. He edged Wesley Wilson of Amboy in a playoff.



Greenberg won the girls 1A Kewanee Sectional. She shot a 72 at Baker Park Golf Course to edge her sister Eva for the individual title and help Boylan win the team championship.



Following are other sectional golf results involving local teams and golfers.



BOYS 1A SECTIONAL AT TPC DEERE RUN

(TOP TEAMS) 1. Byron 325 2. Lutheran 330 3. Rockford Christian 339

(TOP INDIVIDUALS) 1st-Jake Guse Lutheran (74) in a playoff over Wesley Wilson of Amboy.

6th-Aaron Lorenz of Byron (78) 6th-Gavin Hultman-Rockford Christian (78) 13th-Mason Brandt of Byron, 17th-Brayden Baker (82) Byron



BOYS 2A SECTIONAL at Sterling Emerald Hill

(TOP TEAMS) 1. Vernon Hlls 315 2. Marmion Academy 321 3. Boylan 324

(TOP INDIVIDUALS) 2nd-Cooper Watt of Boylan (73) 1 back of Regan Konen of Marmion Academy. 20th-Jr. Kevin Clemens (81) of Boylan, 26h-Fr. Cole Beto of Boylan 82



BOYS 3A SECTIONAL AT Dunde Crown

(TEAM PLACES)13th-Honononegah 14th-Guilford

(TOP LOCAL Individual) 26th-Andrew Carey-Guilford

GIRLS 1A SECTIONAL Kewanee Baker Park Golf Course

1. Boylan 332 2. Peoria Notre Dame 334 3. Morton 359

1st-Ella Greenberg (72) 2nd-Eva Greenberg (74) 5th-Kyra Simon (Bago) 79th



GIRLS 2A SECTIONAL: Huntley

5th-Belvidere Co-op 364 6th-Guilford 366

2nd-Kayla Sayyalinh (74) Guilford, 16th-Emma Pierson (Belv. Co-op) 81

