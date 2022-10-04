Read full article on original website
Related
Urbana Citizen
Master Gardeners tour Old Souls
Master Gardener Volunteers from Miami, Madison and Champaign counties gathered for an informative tour of the Old Souls Farm & Greenhouses in St. Paris. This hydroponic facility is state of the art, providing healthy salad greens grown right here in Champaign County. Greenhouse manager Hannah Bertison explained the process from seed to shipping, the recycled and purified rainwater, soil compounds and natural light conditions that make Old Souls Farm a success, while providing healthy, nutritious products to stores and restaurants. Pictured is Bertison displaying the root systems to the master gardeners.
Urbana Citizen
UHS announces homecoming court, finalists
Urbana High School’s 2022-2023 homecoming festivities began with Spirit Week at the high school on Monday. During Spirit Week, students are encouraged to dress according to daily themes: PJ Monday, Adam Sandler Tuesday (dress as your favorite Adam Sandler character), Generation Wednesday (seniors dress as senior citizens, juniors dress as soccer moms and BBQ dads, sophomores dress as college students and freshmen dress as elementary students), Dynamic Duo Thursday and Climber Crazy Driday.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yellow Springs native Dave Chappelle announces show in Columbus on New Year’s Eve
COLUMBUS — Comedian, screenwriter, producer and actor Dave Chappelle says he will bring his stand-up comedy show to Columbus for a special New Year’s Eve show, according to a news release. >>RELATED: Dave Chappelle’s company purchases Oregon District building, records show. The Yellow Springs native will perform...
Urbana Citizen
WL-S students of month
West Liberty-Salem Middle School has awarded its September Students of the Month. Pictured from left to right are: 8th Grade: Grace Jones and Thaddeus Kitchen; 7th Grade: Ryrie Matthews and Beckett Sullivan; 6th Grade: Emily King and Tyler Hershberger.
dayton.com
El Toro bringing new concept to Miamisburg
El Toro is creating a first of its kind, fast-casual restaurant featuring El Toro’s Mexican cuisine. Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager, confirmed El Toro Express is coming to Miamisburg on North Springboro Pike in a space that was previously a Burger King. “It’s a new project that...
WFMJ.com
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
RELATED PEOPLE
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
dayton.com
The Cookieologist adds gourmet pizza to menu this weekend
Isiah Davis, owner of The Cookieologist, is expanding his talents to gourmet, focaccia-style pizza this weekend. “If you trust me making your fresh-baked gourmet cookies, you can trust me with your pizza for the simple fact that I’m not just doing something off a whim,” said Davis. “I’ve done this before.”
columbusnavigator.com
From Spooky to Scenic, Here Are 5 Can’t Miss Fall Train Rides Around Ohio
Everything about fall in Ohio makes me want to get outside and explore. From the stunning fall foliage to the ever-growing list of epic family-friendly fall festivals and events, it’s hard to imagine a more idyllic time of year in Ohio. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in vibrant colors or celebrate the season, I’ve got a suggestion.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Tipp City chef shines in first Diced Dayton Chef’s Challenge
Katy Evans leads the kitchen at Coldwater Cafe. Katy Evans, executive chef at Coldwater Cafe in Tipp City, walked away with top honors from the first Diced in Dayton Chef’s Challenge. Evans was among 11 area chefs who joined forces a few weeks ago for the new event to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urbana Citizen
CLUB NEWS
The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Freedom Grove, Urbana, Ohio, sponsoring a Bell Ringing Ceremony open to the public in honor of the 235th anniversary of the United States of America Constitution. Constitution Week is September 17-23. Chaplain Lynda.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Five Points Fashion Revue
MARYSVILLE – After the city Marysville put out an all-points bulletin asking residents for suggestions on what should – or could – be done to update the iconic Five Points intersection on the east side of the city, a consulting firm studied the situation (and the suggestions) and returned to the city number of options it can consider which will bring the intersection into the 21st century.
1017thepoint.com
250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH
(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
Daily Standard
The Starlight Drive-In thanks you for coming
MARIA STEIN - On clear nights under starry skies, over the sounds of popcorn popping and soda fizzing, moviegoers at the Starlight Drive-In would watch films from the comfort of their cars or trusty folding chairs. [More]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocj.com
More farmland preserved in Ohio
More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
dayton.com
New soul food restaurant offers comfort food ‘cooked from scratch’
Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC, a new restaurant specializing in soul and comfort food, is now open in Moraine. “This restaurant is going back to the day where food was cooked from scratch,” said Steven Champion, owner of Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC. “We cut and slice our sweet potatoes. We cut our cabbage. We do our greens. We do everything from scratch.”
Comments / 0