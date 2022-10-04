ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Urbana Citizen

Master Gardeners tour Old Souls

Master Gardener Volunteers from Miami, Madison and Champaign counties gathered for an informative tour of the Old Souls Farm & Greenhouses in St. Paris. This hydroponic facility is state of the art, providing healthy salad greens grown right here in Champaign County. Greenhouse manager Hannah Bertison explained the process from seed to shipping, the recycled and purified rainwater, soil compounds and natural light conditions that make Old Souls Farm a success, while providing healthy, nutritious products to stores and restaurants. Pictured is Bertison displaying the root systems to the master gardeners.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

UHS announces homecoming court, finalists

Urbana High School’s 2022-2023 homecoming festivities began with Spirit Week at the high school on Monday. During Spirit Week, students are encouraged to dress according to daily themes: PJ Monday, Adam Sandler Tuesday (dress as your favorite Adam Sandler character), Generation Wednesday (seniors dress as senior citizens, juniors dress as soccer moms and BBQ dads, sophomores dress as college students and freshmen dress as elementary students), Dynamic Duo Thursday and Climber Crazy Driday.
URBANA, OH
Ada Herald

Ada in a Pickle

As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
ADA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Urbana, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Urbana, OH
County
Champaign County, OH
Urbana Citizen

WL-S students of month

West Liberty-Salem Middle School has awarded its September Students of the Month. Pictured from left to right are: 8th Grade: Grace Jones and Thaddeus Kitchen; 7th Grade: Ryrie Matthews and Beckett Sullivan; 6th Grade: Emily King and Tyler Hershberger.
WEST LIBERTY, OH
dayton.com

El Toro bringing new concept to Miamisburg

El Toro is creating a first of its kind, fast-casual restaurant featuring El Toro’s Mexican cuisine. Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager, confirmed El Toro Express is coming to Miamisburg on North Springboro Pike in a space that was previously a Burger King. “It’s a new project that...
MIAMISBURG, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations

Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Kenton
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy homecoming royalty crowned

TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
TROY, OH
dayton.com

The Cookieologist adds gourmet pizza to menu this weekend

Isiah Davis, owner of The Cookieologist, is expanding his talents to gourmet, focaccia-style pizza this weekend. “If you trust me making your fresh-baked gourmet cookies, you can trust me with your pizza for the simple fact that I’m not just doing something off a whim,” said Davis. “I’ve done this before.”
KETTERING, OH
columbusnavigator.com

From Spooky to Scenic, Here Are 5 Can’t Miss Fall Train Rides Around Ohio

Everything about fall in Ohio makes me want to get outside and explore. From the stunning fall foliage to the ever-growing list of epic family-friendly fall festivals and events, it’s hard to imagine a more idyllic time of year in Ohio. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in vibrant colors or celebrate the season, I’ve got a suggestion.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Chili#Autumn#Alex Wood
Urbana Citizen

CLUB NEWS

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Freedom Grove, Urbana, Ohio, sponsoring a Bell Ringing Ceremony open to the public in honor of the 235th anniversary of the United States of America Constitution. Constitution Week is September 17-23. Chaplain Lynda.
URBANA, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Five Points Fashion Revue

MARYSVILLE – After the city Marysville put out an all-points bulletin asking residents for suggestions on what should – or could – be done to update the iconic Five Points intersection on the east side of the city, a consulting firm studied the situation (and the suggestions) and returned to the city number of options it can consider which will bring the intersection into the 21st century.
MARYSVILLE, OH
1017thepoint.com

250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH

(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
LEWISBURG, OH
Daily Standard

The Starlight Drive-In thanks you for coming

MARIA STEIN - On clear nights under starry skies, over the sounds of popcorn popping and soda fizzing, moviegoers at the Starlight Drive-In would watch films from the comfort of their cars or trusty folding chairs. [More]
MARIA STEIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
ocj.com

More farmland preserved in Ohio

More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

New soul food restaurant offers comfort food ‘cooked from scratch’

Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC, a new restaurant specializing in soul and comfort food, is now open in Moraine. “This restaurant is going back to the day where food was cooked from scratch,” said Steven Champion, owner of Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC. “We cut and slice our sweet potatoes. We cut our cabbage. We do our greens. We do everything from scratch.”
MORAINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy