October Vaccination Events at Red Lake Hospital
Every Thursday in October, Red Lake Hospital will be offering Pfizer Bivanlent boosters to patients 18 and older in the COVID-TESTING Garage from 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM. Please bring your ID and vaccine card.
Build What Matters Tour Kicks-Off at the Capitol, Commissioners Tour Northeastern Minnesota
The Build What Matters tour kicked-off at the State Capitol this morning, where Minnesota Commissioners started their journey north to Cloquet. The commissioners will spend time in eight communities in northeastern Minnesota, visiting companies, schools and public works projects to learn about success stories and gain insight from across the region.
Red Lake Gaming "Work Your Way" Program
Are you looking for a flexible way to earn EXTRA CASH?. Get paid $12/hour (by the end of the next business day)*. Apply online today or stop in and see Human Resources!. To apply online or learn more visit: https://www.sevenclanscasino.com/careers/
The Front Line Foundation Pledges Increased Funding to Support Minnesota's 60,000 First Responders
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (October 3, 2022) – The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today it will give proceeds from its annual golf tournament to fund the growing requests of Minnesota law enforcement and fire departments. With widespread decreases in police and fire department funding, TFLF has determined that they need to further their philanthropy to provide resources that protect those who protect our communities. At its annual golf tournament on September 12, TFLF raised $210,000 which will immediately be used to support first responders across the state.
Attorney General Ellison sues Fleet Farm for negligently selling firearms to straw purchasers
Gun Fleet Farm sold to straw purchaser traced to October 2021 Truck Park shooting in Saint Paul where Marquisha Wiley was killed, 14 bystanders injured. October 5, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for negligently selling firearms to straw purchasers, aiding and abetting these criminals, and contributing to gun trafficking in Minnesota by allowing guns to get into the wrong hands.
PUBLIC NOTICES FROM RED LAKE NATION ENGINEERING
Construction of River Road (I.R. 19) will begin next week between Frogs Bridge and Rock Dam. Milling and repair of subgrade will begin and construction will continue until freeze-up. Please proceed with caution. Milling will remain through the winter. If you have any questions, contact Tribal Engineering at 679-2416. PUBLIC...
South Dakota Native Nations Gather for Oceti Vote Festival - a Weekend of Voter Registration, Music, Basketball, Special Guests and Cultural Celebration
The Event, Hosted by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Lakota People’s Law Project, Will Take Place on Sat., Oct. 22 and Sun, Oct. 23 in Rapid City. Other event partners are Thunder Valley CDC, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, and the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. Fort Yates,...
Pandemic frontline workers will each get $487 from state
Pandemic frontline workers will each get $487.45 from the state, in a long-awaited recognition of people who played key roles as COVID-19 swept Minnesota. State officials will send out payments to more than 1 million people, significantly more than initially anticipated. The money will start going out Wednesday, state leaders said.
ICYMI: Governor Walz Announces That Frontline Worker Payments Go Out This Week
St. Paul, MN – Yesterday, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced that over 1 million Minnesota frontline workers will receive $487.45 each to reward their bravery on the frontlines of the COVID 19 pandemic. Payments will begin on Wednesday October 5th. Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott...
Shooter killed man in Minneapolis parking lot as bars emptied, photographed dying victim, charges say
A gunman unleashed "a barrage of rounds" into the back of his intended target in a crowded downtown Minneapolis parking lot as bars were emptying, then took a cellphone photo of the man's lifeless body before fleeing, according to charges filed against an accomplice. Cleveland C. Longmire, 28, of Brooklyn...
Repatriation goes digital: Tribes receive archival copies of cultural materials
Thousands of culturally significant photographs, wax cylinder recordings and journals recently returned to the place where they were created over a century ago among the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara tribes in North Dakota. The return of the collection now in the archive of the Minnesota Historical Society was done through...
New managed care contracts will serve 600,000
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Human Services finalized managed care contracts for families and children in 80 Greater Minnesota counties and for older adults and adults with disabilities statewide. The new contracts for public health care programs will serve approximately 600,000 Minnesotans, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The following managed...
Minnesota nursing schools team up to confront severe shortage
Minnesota nursing schools are banding together to recruit more students and address a shortage that is poised to leave hospitals and clinics severely understaffed in the next few years. The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State on Tuesday announced the debut of the Coalition for Nursing Excellence and Equity and...
Two Twin Cities men convicted of embezzling $505K from employer, Park Nicollet clinic
Federal jurors have convicted two Twin Cities men of embezzling more than $500,000 from a Park Nicollet clinic where they worked. Gregory C. Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome D. Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were convicted in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a scheme that spanned several years while they worked for the Park Nicollet CPAP clinic in St. Louis Park. Kangas also was convicted of currency transaction fraud.
MnDOT announces availability of $12.5 million for Greater Minnesota community project grants
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that enhance transportation goals, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The $12.5 million in federal funding is available through the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota (each region has...
County attorneys endorse Keith Ellison after sheriffs backed GOP nominee Jim Schultz
Nine Minnesota county attorneys endorsed Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison's re-election campaign Tuesday, two weeks after nearly two dozen county sheriffs endorsed his Republican opponent. The county attorneys backing Ellison are Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo, Olmsted County Attorney Mark...
Nov. 5 event to celebrate adoption and kinship care
Adoptive and foster families – and anyone interested in adopting – are invited to celebrate adoption and learn more at an upcoming event for Adoption Awareness Month. The 25th annual Circus of the Heart event honors families who have grown through adoption and kinship care, and provides information about adopting children and youth under state guardianship.
DNC Intervenes to Protect Voting Rights in Wisconsin
The Democratic National Committee has intervened to block a lawsuit filed by a Republican-affiliated plaintiff in Wisconsin. The DNC is acting to ensure that fully eligible voters whose absentee ballots are rejected have every available option to fix any issues and vote on or before Election Day. With voters already...
Attorney General Ellison secures conviction for 2nd-degree murder of mother
September 30, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today secured the conviction in Pennington County of Eric Reinbold on two counts of murder in the second degree. On July 9, 2021, Reinbold stabbed his wife Lissette to death after arguing with her the day before. One of Lissette's children found her dead on the ground next to her vehicle. Reinbold, who had previously been convicted of a federal weapons charge, was released early from federal prison in March 2021. Following the murder, Reinbold fled into the woods and evaded U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement for over three weeks before he was captured on August 4, 2021. After less than a week of testimony, a Pennington County jury deliberated for about four hours before convicting Reinbold on both counts today. The jury also found the aggravating factor of particular cruelty, which authorizes the judge to impose an upward departure from the sentencing guidelines. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled on a future date.
