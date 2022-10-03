October 3, 2022 Soroptimist International of Three Rivers funds a women’s wellness lounge to support WSU Tri-Cities students, faculty and staff

Read full article on original website
Faculty member elected as director of National Athletic Trainers Association
Washington State University Associate Professor Kasee Hildenbrand has been elected to serve the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) as its District 10 director, comprised of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington state. It is expected that Hildenbrand, who has been with the College of Education’s athletic training program since...
WSU veterinarian brings virtual reality to laparoscopic surgery
Veterinary surgeons training for laparoscopic surgeries could soon be able to perfect their skills in a virtual reality simulation before ever performing the procedures on live patients. Washington State University veterinarian and professor Boel Fransson has been working with a supplier of virtual reality simulators for human medical training to...
Cyber security training required systemwide by Jan. 31
Following revisions to university executive policy, Washington State University employees are now required to complete annual cyber security awareness training on Human Resource Service’s new learning platform, Skillsoft Percipio. In accordance with the goals of WSU Executive Policy 37 (EP37), all employees, including faculty, student employees, temporary hourly, and...
EPM Revision Memorandum
University Executive Administrators have approved the following revision to the Executive Policy Manual. This new policy outlines WSU’s athletics gender equity practices with respect to Title IX of the 1972 Educational Amendments and WSU’s Policy Prohibiting Discrimination and Harassment, Executive Policy Manual EP15.
Live performance pairs music and scent
Two Washington State University departments are collaborating on an experience to have more sensory impact on a live audience. César Haas, professor of guitar and jazz studies at the School of Music and Carolyn Ross, professor of sensory science from the School of Food Science, have developed a sensory performance experience combining music and scent.
