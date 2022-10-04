Read full article on original website
Frozen Meals Sold at Walmart, Target Face Recall
If you bought this item, don't eat or you run the risk of getting sick. The search for convenient and appealing foods to prepare quickly at home has a long history. And the world has come a long way from frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays. Among the more popular...
These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note
Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
Popular Burger Restaurant Expands To 260 Locations
Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall
Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Recall alert: This popular microwave-safe product can catch fire, so stop using it now
Microwavable bowl holders can come in handy for removing hot bowls from the microwave. But they also have to be safe to use inside the device. That obviously means not catching fire during use or afterward. It turns out that Demdaco had to issue a recall for some of the microwavable bowl holders for that very reason. The fabric can char or even catch fire after just three minutes in the microwave.
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Stock Up on Breakfast Staples: New Report Says the Price of Eggs, Cereal, and Milk Are on the Rise
If you've been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you're not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year.
Here’s The Reason Why Salad Dressings Are Being Pulled From Whole Foods Immediately—Yikes!
If you have caesar salad dressings from Whole Foods in your pantry, experts say now would be a good time to check their expiration dates. According to a September 23rd announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its initial recall of Whole Foods Market ‘365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing.’
Why Flannery Beef Uses Meat From Holstein Cows to Sell to Restaurants
At Flannery Beef, father-daughter duo Bryan and Katie Flannery specialize in dry-aging beef from Holstein dairy cows. “If you tell somebody to think of a cow, you’re going to think of a Holstein,” says Katie Flannery. “It’s going to be the black and white spotted cow.” But while Holsteins are mostly known as producers in the dairy industry, they’re less well-known for their meat — something the Flannerys are hoping to change.
A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season
Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
Butter shortage looms just before Thanksgiving
People may be missing a key item on the dinner table over the holidays after reports indicate butter makers are seeing an increased demand that is outpacing supplies.
McDonald’s To Give Free Burgers with $1 Purchase on National Cheeseburger Day
Nowhere but in America are national food days celebrated more. There might only be 365 days in a calendar year, but there are hundreds of national days to honor each and every month, as sites like...
Meatpacker JBS to close U.S. plant-based foods business
CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) is closing its U.S. plant-based foods business, Planterra Foods, after about two years, the company said on Monday.
Beyond Meat and Taco Bell Announce New Beyond Carne Asada Steak
Taco Bell has long had an avid vegetarian and vegan fan base thanks to a robust set of meat-free options like bean burritos, and now they’re expanding their meat-free lineup by announcing a new plant-based carne asada created in partnership with Beyond Meat. Made of vital wheat gluten and faba bean proteins that replicate the taste and texture of traditional carne asada steak, the Beyond Meat carne asada is spotlighted in a quesadilla but will be also available at the same price point as other carne asada items like the Cruchwrap Supreme or tacos — an effort from Taco Bell to make plant-based menu items more affordable for its customers.
Tupperware is now being sold at Target stores
Introverts in need of Tupperware rejoice: You no longer have to attend a potentially awkward social gathering to obtain some of the iconic plastic food storage containers. Starting this week, the brand known for getting into American kitchens via Tupperware parties for the past 76 years is being sold online and nationwide at Target stores across the country, Miguel Fernandez, CEO of Tupperware Brands, said Monday in a post on LinkedIn."Customers who already love Tupperware parties — whether in-person or online — will now also be able to pick out their favorite essential food storage options at a store nearby," wrote...
The Disturbing Reason Ready To Eat Meats Are Being Recalled
It's safe to say most Americans are feeling steady pressure to make up for the exorbitant cost of living in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index rose 8.3% in the last year. Bluecrew recently conducted a survey reporting that 57% of respondents are looking for ways to increase their incomes instead of or in addition to their everyday jobs.
Woman paid just $9 after working over 70 hours as a bartender
A bartender working in the US has spoken out about the shockingly low amount she was paid after working a whopping 70 hours. It takes lived experience working in the hospitality industry to truly realise just how hard every waiter, bartender, chef and other member of staff works. And to know the saying, 'the customer is always right,' is absolute bulls**t.
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
