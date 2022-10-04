Read full article on original website
California fire breaks out on Mount Umunhum in Santa Clara County
A wildfire broke out early Wednesday morning on the steep terrain of Mount Umunhum, officials said.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Extends Deadline for Residents to Clear Homeless Encampment Near SJC
Time is running out for more than a hundred people holding out at the so-called “Field of Dreams” RV camp near San Jose International Airport. City officials said they need to leave, but just extended the deadline from Friday to next Tuesday. They're also offering a cash incentive to get people out now.
Potential for first offshore wind event of season enters SF Bay Area forecast
Weather models are hinting at the potential for an offshore wind event and heightened wildfire risk in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area next week, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday.
Gas pump sticker shock soars among Bay Area motorists; find cheap gas near you
SAN FRANCISCO -- The cost of a gallon of unleaded was inching toward all-time record highs for Bay Area motorists Wednesday morning, with no immediate relief in sight.According to analysts, the all-time highest cost for a gallon of unleaded gas across the state was $6.44 set on June 14th. On Wednesday, the state average was $6.42, but the Bay Area has never been average.GasBuddy.com reported that in San Jose, the price of a gallon of unleaded jumped a stunning 30 cents just since Monday to $6.498.The story was the same in San Francisco where prices leaped 25 cents to $6.36....
NBC Bay Area
Crews Battle Small Brush Fire Near Mount Umunhum: Cal Fire
Firefighters were battling a brush fire in a steep area near Mount Umunhum in southern Santa Clara County, according to Cal Fire. Fire officials said the Hicks Fire was only about 2-3 acres, but the area is difficult to access because of the steep terrain. No further details were immediately...
Sunnyvale 1-bedroom rents shoot up 34% in a year, report finds
SUNNYVALE – Rent for a one bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale has shot up more than 30% in a single year, giving the Silicon Valley community the second highest rents in the Bay Area.An analysis of local rents by real estate website Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom in September reached $3,060 / month in Sunnyvale, second only to San Francisco at $3,100 / month. Neighboring Mountain View was third highest, at $2,950, followed by San Mateo ($2,950) and Campbell ($2,910).Year-over-year, Sunnyvale led the Bay Area in rent growth, with the cost of a one bedroom up 34.2%...
Morgan Hill Times
Anderson Dam project reaches ‘milestone’
Construction crews and Valley Water officials recently reached a “milestone” on the $576-million Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project in east Morgan Hill, with the completion of a massive concrete and “soil nail” wall next to the existing dam, according to water district staff. The wall is...
sfstandard.com
Sink Hole Floods Multiple San Francisco Homes. Traffic Diverted
UPDATE: Five single family homes and one multi-family home were flooded as a result of the sink hole. The road at Fulton Street between 29th and 34th avenues remains closed. A sink hole has burst a water main and caused flooding in the Richmond District. The flooding at Fulton Street...
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Native Makes History En Route to International Space Station
Nicole Mann on Wednesday became the first Native American woman to go to space and the first woman to command a NASA commercial spacecraft. Mann, a North Bay native, and three others lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday morning for the International Space Station. "You’ve got three rookies that...
Caught on video: Bioluminescent blue waves return to California's coastline
Bioluminescent blue waves are back on the California coast.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area Lyft driver describes terrifying attack by passenger while going 70mph
Zelia says 10 minutes into the trip, the male passenger violently grabbed her from behind. She was driving 70 miles an hour on the freeway, losing control of her car.
San Jose homeless motel changes hands
Dirty water pouring out of faucets, and mold and holes in the ceiling have finally convinced San Jose to remove itself and a service provider from a hotel-turned-housing project. The Santa Clara County Housing Authority and Jamboree Housing Corporation are taking over the day-to-day services of SureStay Motel from the city and Abode Services, after... The post San Jose homeless motel changes hands appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
Multiple People Injured In A Multiple Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
According to the Oakland Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Oakland on Saturday. The crash happened at the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
sfstandard.com
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
NBC Bay Area
Authorities Clear State Building in Oakland Following Suspicious Package Incident
Authorities gave the all clear at a state building in Oakland that was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP confirmed the building was cleared in the afternoon and no injuries or damages have been reported. The initial report came in at 9:45 a.m.
KSBW.com
Crews near total containment of Aguajito Fire
MONTEREY, Calif. — All remaining evacuation orders issued for the Aguajito Fire in Monterey were lifted Monday morning, theMonterey County Office of Emergency Services said. The announcement comes as crews continue to make progress on the fire in the Gentry Hill neighborhood. As of Monday evening, Cal Fire said containment was up to 90%.
Bay Area's next big quake could result from fault you've never heard of
Researchers at Stanford say a Silicon Valley fault line most people are unaware of could generate an earthquake as large as the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake.
NBC Bay Area
Watch Live: West Coast Leaders to Sign New Climate Agreement in Bay Area
West coast leaders will meet in the Bay Area Thursday to sign a new climate agreement. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, British Columbia Premier John Horgan, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed are expected to attend the meeting to officially announce the expansion of the region's climate partnership.
