Delmar, DE

Cape Gazette

Attorney General Kathy Jennings honored by Sussex Progressive Democrats

Supporters of Attorney General Kathy Jennings turned out in large numbers to show their appreciation and to support her candidacy for reelection. The Oct. 2 event at the Lewes Public Library was organized by the Progressive Democrats of Sussex County. As he introduced Jennings. Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Newark,...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Berlin municipal race decided by two votes

BERLIN, Md- Berlin Council Member and Vice President Dean Burrell was re-elected in the municipal race with just two votes more than his challenger Tony Weeg. Burrell received 37 votes to Weeg’s 35. Despite that close margin, Town Administrator Mary Bohlen tells 47abc the town has no provisions for...
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Berlin Municipal Election results

BERLIN, Md. – The results of the Berlin Municipal Elections have been announced. The seat for Councilmember District 4 was won by Dean Jonathian Burrell with 37 votes, with Anthony T. Weeg trailing just behind with 35 votes. Both District 1 and At-Large Council seats were uncontested, so those...
BERLIN, MD
The Dispatch

Incumbent Burrell Wins By 2 Votes In Berlin Council Race

BERLIN – Incumbent Dean Burrell will retain the District 4 council seat after defeating challenger Tony Weeg by just two votes in Tuesday’s municipal election. Burrell, a 28-year incumbent, received 37 votes while Weeg received 35 in Berlin’s 2022 election. “My heartfelt thank you for the voters...
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Milford City Council Addresses Homelessness and Panhandling

MILFORD, Del.- Homelessness is a growing concern in Milford and local residents are speaking out about panhandling in busy intersections. The Milford City Council discussed the issue in a recent workshop on Sept. 28. Denise Moore, who has lived in Milford for over two decades, said panhandling is becoming a...
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Wicomico County Council Votes to Limit Poultry Waste Tanks

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to limit future dissolved air floatation tanks in the county, also known as DAF tanks. There is one in Hebron where poultry farmers can dispose of their waste. While this tank was legally put in place, neighbors living near by say the smell has severely impacted their quality of life. For years, neighbors have been pushing the county council to do something, or at least limit any future tanks in the county.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Well, there's not much we can say about last weekend other than it was pretty much a complete washout thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian that were felt in our area over the course of several days. Many of the fall's biggest and best festivals fell victim to Mother...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Series of Storms Impact Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding. Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but,...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October

DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
The Dispatch

Referendum Petition Seeks To Overturn Margaritaville Right-Of-Way Conveyance

OCEAN CITY – Yet another potential referendum ballot question for the municipal election, now about one month away, has emerged with a petition to halt the town’s abandonment of a narrow portion of right-of-way along Baltimore Avenue to accommodate the proposed Margaritaville project. Already on the municipal ballot...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Residents make case for buffer across from facility

Some residents who live across from a proposed medical center on Shady Road near Lewes say they want a buffer placed in front of their homes to shield them from traffic and vehicle lights. The problem is that the land where the buffer would go is not owned by the applicant.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

City Utilities Superintendent retires

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury’s Utilities Superintendent Brian Lewis celebrated his retirement party. Brian started with the City 30 years ago as a Utility Tech, and over the course of his career rose to lead the whole division. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
baysideoc.com

Burrell wins Berlin District 4 by two votes

(Oct. 6, 2022) On a wet, dreary day that turned out less than 75 voters in a district with more than 700, incumbent Berlin Town Councilmember Dean Burrell fended off challenger Tony Weeg by just two votes. The remnants of a nor’easter that spun off from Hurricane Ian, having pounded...
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

DAF Tank decision made in Wicomico County

WICOMICO CO., Md. – On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council voted 5 to 2 in order to limit DAF tanks in the county. The tanks have come under fire recently due to the widespread foul odor that has caused many residents to claim it is negatively affecting their lives.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

