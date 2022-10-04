Read full article on original website
Fifth Iranian paramilitary member killed as president warns protesters will be dealt with 'decisively'
A fifth member of an Iranian volunteer paramilitary group died Sunday after clashing with what state media called "rioters and thugs," as the country's President Ebrahim Raisi warned that protesters would be dealt with "decisively" after days of nationwide unrest.
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Washington Examiner
Iran protests unveil the Revolutionary Guard Corps's rot
The Iranian people have again had enough. Protests have erupted across the country in anger at the beating death of a 22-year-old woman detained by morality police for allegedly showing too much hair. Certainly, there is an irony when Western diplomats and journalists don headscarves in deference to Iranian culture, while Iranian women shed theirs, knowing they face detention, torture, and even death for defying the idea that isolated and corrupt octogenarian ayatollahs can define culture and how women should dress.
This man is risking his safety to tell the world what's happening in Iran. Hear his story
Many students at a prominent university in Tehran are protesting against the regime in Iran as part of a nationwide movement triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died after being apprehended by the country’s morality police. CNN correspondent Jomana Karadsheh speaks with a protester who says he will not stop demonstrating.
Iran vows to crush women-led protests with ‘no leniency’ as unrest enters 10th day
The massive anti-government demonstrations in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini continued unabated for the 10th day on Monday, despite authorities warning of intensified “action without leniency”.The number of dead during clashes between protesters and security forces increased to 41 people, including some members of the security forces, according to state TV. However, the real figure is believed to be much higher.Iran’s foreign ministry criticised the US and UK governments on Monday for their alleged support of the protesters, accusing the countries of destabilising Tehran.Foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told Nour that the US’s attempts to “weaken...
"She was tortured": Mahsa Amini's family speaks out amid Iran protests
The family of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's morality police, is speaking out as the anti-government protests sparked by her death grow louder. As the country awaits a final coroner's report, Amini's father said she was beaten by the morality police, the enforcers of Iran's strict dress code. Amini's head covering was reportedly too loose when she was taken into custody.
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
Tehran Governor Warns Of Consequences For “Celebrities Who Fanned Flames” Of Iran Protests
An Iranian government official has warned that action will be taken against celebrities who publicly show support for anti-government protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. These demonstrations have garnered an unprecedented level of public support from a number of prominent figures in Iran’s cultural, media and sporting spheres, who previously have not openly commented on the political situation in their country. Mohsen Mansouri, governor of the province of Tehran, said the authorities would be dealing with “celebrities who fanned the flames of riots and with those who sign [lucrative] contracts with radio and television, but...
Death toll in Iran protests ‘hits 76’ as daughter of former president is arrested
The death toll after a week of deadly protests in Iran could be as high as 76, a rights group has said, far higher than the figure given by authorities.Widespread unrest continues after the death of a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for not wearing her hijab properly and died in custody. At least six women and four children are among the dead, according to Iran Human Rights, as the protests spread across 14 provinces of the country. More than 70 protesters were arrested on Tuesday.“At least 76 protesters are confirmed...
Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad compares anti-regime unrest to Georgia Floyd protests: 'Where are they now?'
Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad says the ongoing protests in Iran have a real chance of changing the regime's Islamist laws as thousands of women have cast aside their hijabs.
Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests
Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
Grief, protest and power: Why Iranian women are cutting their hair
The practice is common in ancient cultures. The Epic of Gilgamesh, a 3,500-year-old poem from ancient Mesopotamia, covers themes of grief and despair, where cutting or pulling out one's hair is used to express anguish.
Analysis-Braced to crush unrest, Iran's rulers heed lessons of Shah's fall - analysts
DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Iran's clerical rulers will likely contain the country's eruption of unrest for now, and prospects of the imminent dawn of a new political order are slim if history is any guide, four analysts said.
State news: 4 elite paramilitary Guards killed in Iran clash
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city killed 19 people, including four members of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday. The assailants in Friday’s attack hid among worshippers near a mosque in the city of Zahedan and attacked the nearby police station, according to the report. IRNA quoted Hossein Modaresi, the provincial governor, as saying 19 people were killed. The outlet said 32 Guard members, including volunteer Basiji forces, were also wounded in the clashes. It was not immediately clear if the attack was related to nationwide antigovernment protests gripping Iran after the death in police custody of a young Iranian woman.
Iran: 133 people killed in anti-hijab protests after Mahsa Amini’s death
At least 133 people have died since the beginning of historic anti-hijab protests in Iran, according to a rights organisation, with more than 40 of them killed in a brutal police crackdown on Friday alone. The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, have led to unprecedented demonstrations against the country’s rigid laws requiring head covering for women. Women have come out on the streets burning their hijabs and cutting their hair in defiance. The latest death toll comes from the Oslo-based organisation Iran Human Rights, which has been monitoring the demonstrations since they...
Iran's president tries to appease public anger as protests spread to schools
President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran had "shortcomings" but said the unrest sparked last month by the death of a woman in the custody of the country's morality police was a plot by Iran's enemies.
Are the protests in Iran just doomed to flare and then be crushed?
Regime is again using violence in crackdown, but leaderless movement of young women has left it unsure about how to respond
BBC
Iran schoolgirls remove hijabs in protests against government
Schoolgirls in Iran have been waving their headscarves in the air and chanting against clerical authorities, in an unprecedented show of support for the protests engulfing the country. Videos verified by the BBC showed demonstrations inside schoolyards and on the streets of several cities. They echoed the wider unrest sparked...
France 24
‘They shot at us’: A Sharif University student recounts ‘apocalyptic’ repression of protests in Iran
Iranian university students have been protesting against the Islamic regime in Iran since October 1. Videos document the brutal repression of these protests by the security forces in the universities: dozens have been injured by beatings and shotgun bullets and dozens more were arrested, according to students at these universities. Our Observer, a student at Sharif University, Iran's most prestigious university in Tehran, witnessed the violent clashes.
Video Shows Iranian Girls Remove Hijabs, Kick Out Pro-Regime Principal
Protests have been taking place across Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.
