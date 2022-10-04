Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
wtva.com
Tupelo PD reminding public to lock car doors
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It might seem like a no-brainer to lock your car at night and when you're not using it. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said some people are taking advantage of those who don't lock their doors, and it could pose a danger to the community. He...
wtva.com
Report: Collierville police rammed during chase that started with stolen American flag
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A police chase that began in Collierville ended across state lines in Marshall County. The incident began when Collierville police received a call around 9:30 a.m. that someone in a maroon Dodge Ram stole an American flag from someone’s home. Officers attempted to pull the...
wtva.com
Hamilton daycare video has community outraged
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of adults scaring toddlers at a Monroe County daycare has the community outraged. The image shown above is from an incident that happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton. The video shows a daycare worker wearing a Halloween mask intentionally...
wtva.com
Truck stolen in Jumpertown following test drive
JUMPERTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A test drive in Prentiss County ended with the theft of a pickup truck on Sept. 17. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, a man and a woman traveled to the victim’s home to test drive the truck. The victim lives along Highway 4 west of Jumpertown.
wtva.com
Tupelo PD: Family asking for help locating missing man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one. Anthony Powell was last seen on Aug. 3, according to the Tupelo Police Department. His family believes he may be in the area of The Barnes Crossing Mall in Tupelo. Powell is also...
Quick actions of police lead to arrest of 3 Mississippi men just minutes after robbery call
Three Mississippi men were arrested thanks to the quick action of the police, who responded within minutes of a robbery call. On Sept. 29, the Oxford Police Department received a call about a robbery taking place at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. Within two minutes of the call...
wtva.com
No injuries in Lee County fire Thursday morning
EGGVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An early Thursday morning fire in Lee County is under investigation. The fire destroy the shed next to a mobile home along County Road 1766. Moorville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the mobile home was occupied as the neighboring shed burn. He said some of the...
wcbi.com
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
thelocalvoice.net
Chicago Woman Arrested for Grand Larceny at Oxford, Mississippi Home on Woodglenn Cove
On June 1st, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to Woodglenn Cove to take a stolen property report. A female was discovered to be at the residence during the time the items were stolen and was gone by the time the owner returned home. After investigation, Tammy Lynn Davis, 47,...
wcbi.com
Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
Suspect accused in murder of Ole Miss student files lawsuit, says he’s being held in jail illegally
OXFORD, Miss. — The man accused of murdering Jimmie “Jay” Lee has filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, claiming he is held in jail illegally. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lee’s disappearance. The missing...
wcbi.com
Police cameras capture vehicle driving by after south side shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a weekend shooting on the city’s south side. The gunfire happened in the area of 6th Street and 8th Avenue South, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Police cameras on 7th Street South were able to capture a vehicle driving...
wcbi.com
Eupora police release new information in deadly shooting case
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora police released a new clue in the case of a deadly shooting. Investigators want to talk to the owner and driver of this car. Police believe the vehicle is a 2011 or 2013 Hyundai Elantra. In a Facebook post, officers say they have reason...
wtva.com
Ambulance crash in Calhoun County sent driver, passenger to hospitals
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - An ambulance crashed Wednesday morning in Calhoun County when it collided with a deer. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened at approximately 6:00 on Highway 8. The eastbound ambulance ran off of the side of the road and overturned.
wtva.com
Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
wtva.com
Lowndes County recreation director died overnight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
actionnews5.com
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
wcbi.com
Future police officers spend a week behind the wheel on the driving course
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Future police officers spent their week learning different driving techniques they will use when they are on the streets. Police officers on patrol will spend 80 to 90% of their time during a shift in their vehicles. That’s why each class of cadets spends a full week on the driving course.
wtva.com
Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County. The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo. The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure. Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer...
