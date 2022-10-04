ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

wtva.com

Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD reminding public to lock car doors

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It might seem like a no-brainer to lock your car at night and when you're not using it. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said some people are taking advantage of those who don't lock their doors, and it could pose a danger to the community. He...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Hamilton daycare video has community outraged

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of adults scaring toddlers at a Monroe County daycare has the community outraged. The image shown above is from an incident that happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton. The video shows a daycare worker wearing a Halloween mask intentionally...
HAMILTON, MS
wtva.com

Truck stolen in Jumpertown following test drive

JUMPERTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A test drive in Prentiss County ended with the theft of a pickup truck on Sept. 17. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, a man and a woman traveled to the victim’s home to test drive the truck. The victim lives along Highway 4 west of Jumpertown.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD: Family asking for help locating missing man

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one. Anthony Powell was last seen on Aug. 3, according to the Tupelo Police Department. His family believes he may be in the area of The Barnes Crossing Mall in Tupelo. Powell is also...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Lee County fire Thursday morning

EGGVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An early Thursday morning fire in Lee County is under investigation. The fire destroy the shed next to a mobile home along County Road 1766. Moorville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the mobile home was occupied as the neighboring shed burn. He said some of the...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
wcbi.com

Eupora police release new information in deadly shooting case

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora police released a new clue in the case of a deadly shooting. Investigators want to talk to the owner and driver of this car. Police believe the vehicle is a 2011 or 2013 Hyundai Elantra. In a Facebook post, officers say they have reason...
EUPORA, MS
wtva.com

Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County recreation director died overnight

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Future police officers spend a week behind the wheel on the driving course

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Future police officers spent their week learning different driving techniques they will use when they are on the streets. Police officers on patrol will spend 80 to 90% of their time during a shift in their vehicles. That’s why each class of cadets spends a full week on the driving course.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County. The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo. The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure. Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer...
LEE COUNTY, MS

