Rugby

Footy fans laugh at 'horrible' Dolphins jersey after design is accidentally leaked online with some comparing it to 'vanilla coke' and 'a loaf of bread'

By James Cooney
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

NRL newcomers the Dolphins have become the object of ridicule after their 2023 playing jersey was leaked online over the weekend, with some fans saying it's the ugliest one ever.

Still six months away from the club's debut in the NRL, the franchise scored a home goal by reportedly featuring the highly-anticipated foundation jersey on their online shopping website on Sunday afternoon.

It was later taken down, but not before fans began circulating the image on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQDgW_0iKlhKc700
The Dolphins jersey design for their 2023 debut season in the NRL. The image was leaked online over the weekend and mocked by many football fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vNli_0iKlhKc700
The red and beige colour scheme has made the inaugural playing jersey the object of ridicule

The red and beige colour scheme has made the jersey a complete laughing stock in the rugby league world, with NRL legend Scott Sattler admitting the strip is ugly.

'It's horrible. Honestly, it's a horrible jersey,' Sattler told SEN Brisbane.

'I gotta say, it's like when the Crushers first came into the comp and their jersey was a colour many said was baby poo. Some said it was mustard. But the actual colour was Aztec gold.

Footy fans online had a field day with the image, comparing it to all manner of things.

'Don't know about this Dolphins jersey.. as a full member should we have been consulted? It looks like a loaf of bread… can't wait till 2023 for Wayne to be back!!' commented one Twitter user.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZKX9_0iKlhKc700
Fans have ridiculed the new jerseys ruthlessly online

'Excited to watch the Vanilla Coke Dolphins make their debut next year!' said another.

'What flavour is that Dolphins Jersey? Has to be one of the worst designed sports shirts,' said a third.

Another was more blunt: 'Who hired the designer for the Dolphins jersey? Are they fired yet?'

The Dolphins jersey has since been officially launched by the club, with the Dolphins' chief executive Terry Reader, saying:

'It was an exciting moment to have the 2023 Dolphins home jersey unveiled at the NRL Grand Final.

'This has been the culmination of 75 years of history for the Dolphins club and a lot of hard work in the past year building a club that is primed to enter the NRL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RVEH_0iKlhKc700
Wayne Bennett (pictured) will be the coach of Dolphins for the 2023 season in the NRL

Wayne Bennett, the team's inaugural head coach, has his work cut out for him ahead of the 2023 season.

The club has missed out on every big-named player they've chased - including Harry Grant, Reece Walsh and Kalyn Ponga.

However, they have secured the services of Maroons enforcers Jarrod Wallace, Felise Kaufusi and Titans fullback Jamayne Isaako.

Panthers utility Sean O'Sullivan and former Newcastle flyer Edrick Lee are also signing with the club.

RELATED PEOPLE
Rugby
