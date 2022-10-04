ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WDEF

Mendez pleads to Indecent Liberties with a child

MURPHY, NC (WDEF) – A 43 year old has pleaded guilty to Indecent Liberties with a Child in North Carolina. Benito Morales Mendez was sentenced to a jail term of 16-29 months after pleading in Murphy last week. He will be a registered sex offender for 30 years. He...
MURPHY, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s never OK to hit a nurse’: nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds

ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
MARIETTA, GA
WDEF

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was...
TENNESSEE STATE
WMAZ

Issues continue with Georgia's cash assistance program

UNION CITY, Ga. — Georgians receiving government benefits are still having issues accessing cash payments doled out by the state. Many 11Alive viewers have reached out wanting answers on how to access and use the money. Edwin Robinson is one of thousands of Georgians eligible for the cash assistance...
UNION CITY, GA
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Homeless man to receive multi-million-dollar payout after incident with police

ATLANTA - A multi-million-dollar payout for a homeless man who was injured while running away from police could take away from the city budget, according to one veteran council member. Jerry Blassingame was the senior citizen who police said was panhandling along the interstate. Upon an interaction with officers, the...
ATLANTA, GA
sandiegocountynews.com

Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education

Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
fox5atlanta.com

Cobb County man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

MABLETON, Ga. - A Cobb County man facing insurance fraud and forgery charges is reportedly still at-large. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King named 41-year-old Anthony Wright of Mableton as the suspect. In Aug. 2021, King said Wright made a fraudulent auto insurance claim with his insurance company....
COBB COUNTY, GA
WOKV

Georgia man stabbed allegedly by woman he met on a dating app

ATLANTA — A Georgia man was stabbed allegedly by a woman he met on a dating app. According to WSB-TV, police officers were called to a man’s apartment complex near Atlanta around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The man told the officers that he met a woman recently on a dating app and she had allegedly demanded he send her money. She then pulled out a knife and stabbed him.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall

ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
GEORGIA STATE

