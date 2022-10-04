Read full article on original website
Atlanta-area doctor, pharmacist plead guilty to supplying illegal prescriptions
A gynecologist and a pharmacist pleaded guilty to operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” that supplied illegal prescripti...
New gang prosecution unit leads to indictments of alleged gang members
A newly created statewide gang prosecution unit is starting to yield results, officials say....
Todd and Julie Chrisley have more time before sentencing in tax fraud case
ATLANTA — The sentencing for Todd and Julie Chrisley in the couple’s federal tax fraud case will not take place this week. The couple from “Chrisley Knows Best” faced criminal bank fraud and tax evasion charges. In June, a federal jury in Atlanta found them and their accountant guilty on all counts.
Families of Black people killed by police in Atlanta feel left behind. DA blames case backlog
Through the crowd of lawyers and people on their way to court, 60-year-old Jimmy Hill walks the same downtown Atlanta street every week. He's been doing this for the last three years to get justice for his son. In January 2019, Hill's son Jimmy Atchison was shot and killed by...
Norcross man gets 25-year sentence for stealing nearly $10M in online scams
A Gwinnett County man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for a conspiracy that obtained nearly $10 million by defrauding both businesses and individuals through online deception, including romance scams, officials said.
Mendez pleads to Indecent Liberties with a child
MURPHY, NC (WDEF) – A 43 year old has pleaded guilty to Indecent Liberties with a Child in North Carolina. Benito Morales Mendez was sentenced to a jail term of 16-29 months after pleading in Murphy last week. He will be a registered sex offender for 30 years. He...
NEWS BRIEF: DeKalb CEO wants $20 million to offset Atlanta Medical Center shutdown
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond is asking for $20 million to fill in the health care gap caused by the imminent closure of Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center. Under the plan, $8 million would go to Grady Memorial Hospital to expand its emergency facilities, and Emory Hillandale could get $14 million for improvements.
‘It’s never OK to hit a nurse’: nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds
ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was...
Issues continue with Georgia's cash assistance program
UNION CITY, Ga. — Georgians receiving government benefits are still having issues accessing cash payments doled out by the state. Many 11Alive viewers have reached out wanting answers on how to access and use the money. Edwin Robinson is one of thousands of Georgians eligible for the cash assistance...
Cobb woman accused of impersonating federal agent, attorney says the incident is a misunderstanding
A woman is accused of impersonating a federal agent, but her attorney told Channel 2 Action News she’s innocent. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the woman accused of impersonating a federal agent and her attorney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Exclusive body cam video shows man searching for Cobb ‘party’ has history with law enforcement
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 has exclusive police body camera video showing the moment officers arrested a man accused of exposing himself to multiple people across metro Atlanta. We first told you about Mark Stubblefield on WSB Tonight. Now we’re hearing from one of his alleged victims.
Homeless man to receive multi-million-dollar payout after incident with police
ATLANTA - A multi-million-dollar payout for a homeless man who was injured while running away from police could take away from the city budget, according to one veteran council member. Jerry Blassingame was the senior citizen who police said was panhandling along the interstate. Upon an interaction with officers, the...
Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education
Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
Cobb County man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
MABLETON, Ga. - A Cobb County man facing insurance fraud and forgery charges is reportedly still at-large. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King named 41-year-old Anthony Wright of Mableton as the suspect. In Aug. 2021, King said Wright made a fraudulent auto insurance claim with his insurance company....
Georgia man stabbed allegedly by woman he met on a dating app
ATLANTA — A Georgia man was stabbed allegedly by a woman he met on a dating app. According to WSB-TV, police officers were called to a man’s apartment complex near Atlanta around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The man told the officers that he met a woman recently on a dating app and she had allegedly demanded he send her money. She then pulled out a knife and stabbed him.
Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall
ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
Fulton DA pushes to remove lawyers, OK search warrants before election break
A pair of legal filings from Fulton County prosecutors this week suggests their criminal investigation into attempts to ...
Fulton sheriff begs to move inmates from overcrowded jail to Atlanta detention center
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says lives are in danger if inmates at the Fulton County Jail aren’t transferred somewhere else. Sheriff Labat says eight inmates have died in the overcrowded jail in 2022. He says if things don’t change, that number could grow.
Man charged in connection to killing of Cobb deputies appears before judge
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One of two suspects charged in connection to the deaths of two Cobb County deputies will remain in jail after appearing before a judge on Wednesday. Christopher Cook was in court for a probable cause hearing, where a judge decides if there is enough evidence against someone to move forward to trial.
