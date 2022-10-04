Fresh off an $18 million stadium renovation that included new stands on the west side, an updated press box, a new videoboard and VIP suites, plus new concessions and restrooms, Lenoir-Rhyne football enters its 116th season poised for success. Known as football “Between the Bricks”, due to the brick construction of their stadium’s stands, the Bears football program began in 1907 and boasts four Championship appearances and five bowl appearances. Currently competing in the South Atlantic Conference of the NCAA’s Division II, the Bears have gone 28-4 over the past three seasons, so the future is definitely looking bright. Lenoir-Rhyne’s home field, Moretz Stadium in Hickory, NC, opened in 1924 and currently has a capacity of 7,500.

