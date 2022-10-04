ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”

After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Basketball to host Rutgers in “Secret Scrimmage”

Although we won’t be able to watch the UNC basketball program’s “Secret Scrimmage,” at least we know when (and who) it will be against!. Before the start of every college basketball season, the NCAA allows programs to hold one “secret scrimmages.”. They are referred to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Elite sharpshooter includes Duke among finalists

Paul VI High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris has not specified a timeline for picking a winner in his recruitment. But as of Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star is down to a final four. The Duke basketball program is on that list alongside Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State. Harris, ...
DURHAM, NC
Considerable changes to 2022-23 Duke roster

At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn't ...
DURHAM, NC
Moretz Stadium – Lenoir-Rhyne Bears

Fresh off an $18 million stadium renovation that included new stands on the west side, an updated press box, a new videoboard and VIP suites, plus new concessions and restrooms, Lenoir-Rhyne football enters its 116th season poised for success. Known as football “Between the Bricks”, due to the brick construction of their stadium’s stands, the Bears football program began in 1907 and boasts four Championship appearances and five bowl appearances. Currently competing in the South Atlantic Conference of the NCAA’s Division II, the Bears have gone 28-4 over the past three seasons, so the future is definitely looking bright. Lenoir-Rhyne’s home field, Moretz Stadium in Hickory, NC, opened in 1924 and currently has a capacity of 7,500.
HICKORY, NC
Durham’s Nnenna Freelon to be inducted into NC Music Hall of Fame

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For Nnenna Freelon everything she has earned has made her work that much harder. Her most recent achievement though left her speechless. “I was really moved because a lot of times the world recognizes some things that you do, but at home it is kind of like ‘oh, yeah.’ I was just humbled and pleased,” Freelon said.
DURHAM, NC
UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Wins Numerous Weekly Accolades

The honors keep rolling in for star UNC quarterback Drake Maye. After his 363-yard performance in a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech last Saturday in which he accounted for five total touchdowns, Maye was named the ACC Quarterback and Rookie of the Week, a member of the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and a Manning Award Star of the Week. It’s the second time Maye has won the quarterback award, and the third time he’s won the rookie award.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
AUTRYVILLE, NC
Billy D’s holds soft opening at Elon University

Billy D's open for business on Oct. 5 after originally planning to open at the beginning of the fall semester. Forty-three days later than anticipated, Billy D’s Fried Chicken has opened. It was originally set to open within the fall semester, but was delayed due to issues with the general contractor, according to head chef and owner William Dissen.
ELON, NC
3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
RALEIGH, NC

