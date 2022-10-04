Read full article on original website
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”
After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball to host Rutgers in “Secret Scrimmage”
Although we won’t be able to watch the UNC basketball program’s “Secret Scrimmage,” at least we know when (and who) it will be against!. Before the start of every college basketball season, the NCAA allows programs to hold one “secret scrimmages.”. They are referred to...
UNC Women’s Basketball to reportedly host reigning champs in scrimmage
For the second consecutive season, the UNC women’s basketball program will reportedly take on South Carolina in a “secret scrimmage.”. Prior to the start of the 2021-2022 season, the UNC women’s basketball program competed on the road against South Carolina in an exhibition game that was closed to the public.
UNC Basketball: Ian Jackson moves up official visit to Chapel Hill
There’s been a little change of plans regarding five-star guard Ian Jackson’s upcoming official visit to the UNC basketball program. Originally, five-star guard Ian Jackson was set to visit the UNC basketball program on November 11. However, that plan has changed a little bit. The No. 2 overall...
Elite sharpshooter includes Duke among finalists
Paul VI High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris has not specified a timeline for picking a winner in his recruitment. But as of Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star is down to a final four. The Duke basketball program is on that list alongside Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State. Harris, ...
ACC Moves Baseball Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament (...)
Considerable changes to 2022-23 Duke roster
At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn't ...
247Sports
N.C. A&T Aggie-NCCU Eagle Highlights: Duke’s Mayo Classic generates estimated $14.6 Million
Although the N.C. A&T Aggies lost to the NCCU Eagles in the Duke's Mayo Classic, the City of Charlotte won big time. This year’s Duke’s Mayo Classic was a celebration of the 100th anniversary of a historic HBCU rivalry, with North Carolina Central University defeating North Carolina A&T State University on Saturday, September 3rd in Bank of America Stadium.
247Sports
Kevin Willard gets his first chance to end Maryland Basketball's recruiting drought vs Duke
Maryland basketball hasn't had much success recruiting against Duke over the years. The last the Terps won a recruiting battle over the Blue Devils, to be exact, was Danny Miller in 1998. Ironically, Miller ended up transferring to Notre Dame and missing out on national championship, but that's beside the point.
stadiumjourney.com
Moretz Stadium – Lenoir-Rhyne Bears
Fresh off an $18 million stadium renovation that included new stands on the west side, an updated press box, a new videoboard and VIP suites, plus new concessions and restrooms, Lenoir-Rhyne football enters its 116th season poised for success. Known as football “Between the Bricks”, due to the brick construction of their stadium’s stands, the Bears football program began in 1907 and boasts four Championship appearances and five bowl appearances. Currently competing in the South Atlantic Conference of the NCAA’s Division II, the Bears have gone 28-4 over the past three seasons, so the future is definitely looking bright. Lenoir-Rhyne’s home field, Moretz Stadium in Hickory, NC, opened in 1924 and currently has a capacity of 7,500.
cbs17
Durham’s Nnenna Freelon to be inducted into NC Music Hall of Fame
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For Nnenna Freelon everything she has earned has made her work that much harder. Her most recent achievement though left her speechless. “I was really moved because a lot of times the world recognizes some things that you do, but at home it is kind of like ‘oh, yeah.’ I was just humbled and pleased,” Freelon said.
Former Panthers player hosts annual fundraiser supporting kids with heart defects
CHARLOTTE — At 11 months old, little Jim Leitner is a fighter. His battle began before he was born when doctors discovered he had a heart defect. Its continued with two open heart surgeries in the first two months of his life. Through it all, the Leitner family has...
South Point freshman makes his mark early, while best teams start to rise to the top
News and notes from around the state include items from South Point, East Forsyth, Millbrook, and Richmond. See who the bright spots were this week.
chapelboro.com
UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Wins Numerous Weekly Accolades
The honors keep rolling in for star UNC quarterback Drake Maye. After his 363-yard performance in a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech last Saturday in which he accounted for five total touchdowns, Maye was named the ACC Quarterback and Rookie of the Week, a member of the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and a Manning Award Star of the Week. It’s the second time Maye has won the quarterback award, and the third time he’s won the rookie award.
It’s National Taco Day. Here are 22 of the Triangle’s best taco shops for your celebration.
Happy National Taco Day to all who observe.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Billy D’s holds soft opening at Elon University
Billy D's open for business on Oct. 5 after originally planning to open at the beginning of the fall semester. Forty-three days later than anticipated, Billy D’s Fried Chicken has opened. It was originally set to open within the fall semester, but was delayed due to issues with the general contractor, according to head chef and owner William Dissen.
cbs17
3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
