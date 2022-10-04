Read full article on original website
Related
CoastHills donates iPads to Mission Hope Cancer Center
CoastHills Credit Union donated 15 new iPads to the Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
syvnews.com
C.A.R.E.4Paws continues to help Central Coast families care for their pets
Locals lined up with their pets Wednesday for an affordable pop-up pet clinic to get the services and information they needed for their furry friends. The C.A.R.E.4Paws Mobile Unit set up shop at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria — the unit has been helping families and their pets on the Central Coast for about 10 years and the program continues to grow.
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local doctors in Santa Barbara are raising awareness on how to detect early signs of sepsis. Doctors at Cottage Hospital say sepsis is the body’s response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. In other words, it’s your body’s overwhelming response to an infection. Dr. Edward The post Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Photos: Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch open on Alamo Pintado Road
The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch is one of the many area facilities welcoming visitors and offering a wide selection of pumpkins for the fall season. The Solvang patch features a 14-acre corn maze. There are night-time maze events scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The cost is $8 for the adult corn maze and $4 for the kids corn maze. The U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and The Patch at Los Flores Ranch are both open in Santa Maria.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
C.A.R.E.4PAWS Safe Haven program in desperate need for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nothing is more difficult for Wendy Domanski of C.A.R.E.4PAWS than seeing pets in need of a home. “We need wonderful caring loving foster families to help out with our pets in the Safe Haven program," said Domanski. The Safe Haven program provides temporary anonymous fostering for survivors of domestic violence. Two The post C.A.R.E.4PAWS Safe Haven program in desperate need for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies
Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
syvnews.com
Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance
An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
syvnews.com
Joe Armendariz: 'Strategic pause' needed to ensure Lompoc cannabis industry success | Guest Commentary
On Sept. 20, the Lompoc City Council took up an issue at the behest of cannabis dispensary operators in the city. The item for the City Council’s consideration, in essence, was a “Strategic Pause” and whether it should be adopted to allow time to assess the situation in Lompoc relating to the number of approved retail licenses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Countless number of dead sea creatures wash up at Ocean Park in Lompoc
Locals out at Ocean Park Wednesday were simply looking to get some fresh air and exercise out by the water, but little did they know what would be waiting for them on the shoreline.
syvnews.com
Lee Rosenberg: Santa Ynez Valley high school board candidate says education is the answer | Guest Commentary
My name is Lee Rosenberg. I am a candidate for the Santa Ynez Valley High School Board of Education and have been endorsed for this position by Bill Brown (County Sheriff), Bruce Porter (Vice President Santa Barbara County Board of Education), Rich Nagler (Valley Foundation Man Of The Year), Valerie Kissell (Executive Director People Helping People), Glenn Beede (Pastor Valley Presbyterian Church) , Alfonso Gonzalez (Student Counselor SYV High School), Greg Wolf (Teacher), Aaron Petersen, and many others.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
syvnews.com
Letters to the Editor: Backing candidates who show up; Waste matters in Los Olivos; Forum attendee's conduct questioned; Out with 'professional politicians,' in with term limits
I was able to attend the Santa Maria City Council candidates forum last week, presented by the Chamber of Commerce. I would like to thank the Chamber for organizing this event to help acquaint city voters with the candidates running for seats in the 3rd and 4th Districts. Three City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley neighbors: Obituaries for October 6
Read through the obituaries published in Santa Ynez Valley News.
Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 26, 2022. 18:16— Leticia Alexandra...
syvnews.com
Drumming, dancing draw hundreds to Santa Ynez for annual Chumash Inter-tribal Pow-wow
Hundreds gathered in downtown Santa Ynez over the weekend to celebrate the artistic display of heritage and cultural pride during the 25th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow that featured performances by several North American tribes. The two-day event, which marked a comeback year since its cancellation in 2020 and 2021, highlighted...
mustangnews.net
A ‘hot spot’ for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street
After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
Agencies across Santa Barbara County getting trained for emergency disasters in Goleta
GOLETA, Calif. - Dozens of agencies across Santa Barbara County participated in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program this weekend. Hosted by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, organizers say this year's training proved to be a success for participants. The training session educated people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area. The The post Agencies across Santa Barbara County getting trained for emergency disasters in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kcbx.org
In the Vines: How drought and climate change threaten the Paso Robles wine industry's future
The water crisis in the American West is made worse every year by climate change and drought, posing an existential threat to agricultural economies across the region. Smaller cities and towns like those on the Central Coast are often the most vulnerable and hardest-hit, forcing these areas to adapt to more heat and less rain.
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
Local Santa Barbara Company Castro’s send supplies to Florida amid Hurricane Ian
Local Santa Barbara company chain Castro Cleaning & Restoration and Castro Disaster Recovery Rentals sends aid to southwest Florida amid Hurricane Ian. The post Local Santa Barbara Company Castro’s send supplies to Florida amid Hurricane Ian appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0