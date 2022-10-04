Read full article on original website
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy, Commissioners Return from Second Trip to Western Alaska
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy returned yesterday from a follow-up trip to communities heavily impacted by the Western Alaska storm, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. Governor Dunleavy and his team, including Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ryan Anderson, Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, and Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (DHS&EM) Director Bryan Fisher, visited Unalakleet, Kotzebue, Nome, Golovin, Elim, Koyuk, Shaktulik, and Stebbins.
ktoo.org
Political Analysis: Pros and Cons of a Constitutional Convention.
Guests: Tim Bradner, Alaska Legislative Digest. James Brooks, Alaska Beacon. The U.S. House Race and the debate over Alaska’s new system of ranked choice voting seems to be sucking up all the political oxygen, which means a measure asking Alaska voters to approve a constitutional convention is getting very little attention.



For U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won August’s special election to serve the remainder of the late Don Young’s term, Tuesday’s fishery-focused candidate debate in Kodiak was an opportunity to draw sharp contrasts with her three rivals. Peltola defended the ongoing efforts to update the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act – an […] The post Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Must Read Alaska Show: Pollster Ivan Moore says Murkowski can’t win without her base of Democrat voters
On the Must Read Alaska Show on Wednesday, Alaska Survey Research pollster Ivan Moore talked with show host John Quick about all three of the statewide races and how voters are viewing the candidates. He acknowledged the criticism of ranked choice voting, in that it threw Sen. Lisa Murkowski a...
kinyradio.com
Northern Dynasty: Alaska and 13 other states oppose EPA proposed veto of Pebble
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Northern Dynasty Minerals advises that a letter was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency by the State of Alaska, and a second letter signed by a total of 14 states, was submitted protesting against the EPA’s overreach with the revised Proposed Determination of the Pebble Project in Southwest Alaska.
All Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives’ candidates want your vote — one asks directly
Certainly, Ryan Zinke and John Lamb want your vote. They’ve registered with the Montana Secretary of State, Republican Zinke is raising a boatload of money and clawed his way through the primary, and Libertarian Lamb is making his case to voters. Democrat Monica Tranel wants your vote too, of...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Critical Minerals in Alaska
Dozens of different minerals are required to make everyday items like cell phones and batteries. Now new federal climate legislation includes a provision that could spur efforts to develop more of these critical minerals right here in Alaska. But what are those minerals? And what does the growing global demand for them mean for mining in the state? We’ll discuss the future of critical minerals on the next Talk of Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Candidates in the governor’s race share their goals for Alaska’s seafood...
Crime in Alaska reaches lowest level since 1975
Alaska’s crime rate is the lowest it has been since 1975, according to the most recent edition of an annual state report. The Department of Public Safety released the 2021 Crime in Alaska Report, its annual publication detailing crimes reported in Alaska, which reveals a 15.2% decrease in Alaska’s overall crime rate.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans helping Alaskans: National Guard returns from Western Alaska mobilizations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wicked winds, harsh rainfall and intense flooding of Typhoon Merbok caused houses to be ripped off their foundations in dozens of Western Alaska villages. Many streets now face erosion problems, leaving the villages that span over 1,300 miles of coastline of Alaska in need of repairs — and people to complete them.
kinyradio.com
Law Enforcement seize nearly 5,000 Grams of Fentanyl across Alaska over summer
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety and their local, state, and federal law enforcement partners have seized over 212 pounds of illegal narcotics as part of a focused enforcement initiative that occurred across the state this summer. Law enforcement seized approximately 2.45 million potentially fatal doses...
ktoo.org
Alaska Quakers apologize for Douglas Island Friends Mission School
Two representatives from the Religious Society of Friends in Alaska — or Quakers — read a formal apology on Friday for a school and orphanage the church opened in the late 1800s. The apology was part of an Orange Shirt Day gathering at Sayéik Gastineau Community School in...
akbizmag.com
Ten New Inductees to Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame
DeeDee Jonrowe drives her team during the ceremonial start of the 2011 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The 2022 class of the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame includes inductees who made their mark as elected officials, educators, mushers, and more. Super Sheroes. Ten women have been selected for induction...
ktoo.org
‘Alaska Daily’ TV show debuts this week, with roots in the real-life Anchorage Daily News
A new TV show debuts this week, centered on a daily newspaper in Alaska and the lives and work of its staff. It’s called “Alaska Daily,” and while the newspaper itself is somewhat based on the Anchorage Daily News, with the show’s plot apparently focusing on many real-life themes familiar to Alaskans, the ADN’s editors are quick to point out that the show is fiction.
kinyradio.com
Fund for Western Alaska storm recovery raises over $1 million
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Since The Alaska Community Foundation established the Western Alaska Disaster Recovery Fund on September 17th, over 2,400 individuals, families, small businesses, local foundations, statewide associations, Alaska Native organizations, and corporate sponsors have contributed. To date, the fund has grown to over $1.25 million dollars committed for...
alaskasnewssource.com
State officials prepare for another storm to hit Northwestern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - State officials addressed the public Wednesday afternoon regarding a new storm that is set to hit the northwest part of the state, just weeks after an historic weather event pummeled Western Alaska. Wednesday’s press conference included a review of what actions state officials have taken so...
thealaska100.com
The 907: Honor Alaska Native and Indigenous peoples year-round
Coming up Oct. 10, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an important time to recognize and celebrate the vibrant cultures and traditions that have been around for more than 10,000 years in Alaska. And while this day is important, we should embrace the living, breathing cultures year-round. Some ways to celebrate...
